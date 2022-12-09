ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

WHIZ

The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident

ZANESVILLE, oh – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and has his nose on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville Dental Office Offering Free Dental Care on December 23

CIRCLEVILLE, OH – On Friday, December 23 all Ohio Comfort Dental offices will be conducting their annual Care Day, providing free dental care to those in need. All basic dental services from cleaning to extractions are free to anyone from 7:30am to 12pm on a first-come, first-served basis. The...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer

Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday. The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Kiwanis Club of Zanesville Hosts Christmas Party

ZANESVILLE, Oh – 70 local students were given a little extra holiday cheer today. The Kiwanis Club of Zanesville hosted their annual Christmas party today at the West Muskingum Booster Hall. Schools across the area invited children in need this holiday season to the party and those kids were...
ZANESVILLE, OH
ocj.com

Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm

Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Heating assistance available

The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc. The Community Action Agency of Muskingum County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills....
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Carr Center Plans for Expansion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – During the pandemic, families were drawn closer and some parents recognized childhood development issues and adult care services that needed special attention. The Carr Center is an organization that addresses some of the needs that can make all the difference in a family’s quality of life....
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Holiday Tips for Battling Addictive Behavior

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The holidays bring happiness and joy for many but for others it can bring depression and anxiety. Muskingum Behavioral Health CEO Yolanda Taylor explained how the holidays can affect people differently and trigger relapses into drug or alcohol addiction. “The main thing about addiction in the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio Santa Claus has reunited Tuesday with his “sleigh” after it was stolen while he was spreading holiday cheer. Father Christmas came out Saturday evening from working inside a Cabela’s near Polaris to find his red Kia Sportage missing from the parking lot. He and his wife, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Marianna Hagan

Marianna L. Hagan, 89 of Primrose Care Center, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville. Hanna was born on May 6, 1933 in Blue Rock, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Earl and Bernice (Jackson) Sheperd. Hanna is a member of the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

OUZ Promotes Regional Campus Tuition Value

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio University Zanesville regional campus offers an Ohio University education at an affordable cost, and for some, that can make earning a college degree possible. Ohio University Zanesville Manager of Communication and External Relations Heather Sands Davis talked about the affordability of attending a regional...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Pharmacy Shortages

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The term supply chain issues has been used frequently over the past year and has primarily affected automobiles and electronics but now it has reached pharmaceuticals at a very crucial point of the year. Northside Pharmacies Director E.J. Stoepfel explained how his company is dealing with...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Joan M. Leasure

Joan M. Leasure 90, of Zanesville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center. She was born in Canal Winchester, Ohio to the late Walter and Margaret E. Burnett Diehr. Joan was employed by The Brush Pottery Company for 15 years, Graham & McClelland Law Firm and retired from The Carr Center. She was a member the Muskingum County Genealogical Society, where she previously held many offices and Friends of the Library. Joan enjoyed genealogy and has traced her ancestry back for many centuries. Her greatest joys were helping The Carr Center with their cake auction and spending time with her family.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

MCSO Most Wanted

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Wesley David Nicolas Osborne

Wesley David Nicholas Osborne, 41, Jacksonville, NC. , formerly of Zanesville, died December 03, 2022. He was born, July 31, 1981, a son to Ricky and Jodi Miller. He was a member of the United States Marine Corps for over 15 years, serving overseas, and three tours in Afghanistan. In...
ZANESVILLE, OH

