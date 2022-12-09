Read full article on original website
The City of Zanesville is Hosting a Blood Drive in Honor of a Tragic Industrial Accident
ZANESVILLE, oh – On November 30th there was a tragic industrial accident on interstate 70. The accident brought most of the city of Zanesville to a standstill. Stephanie Winland, an employee at the Zanesville Community Development Department, reached out to the wife of the industrial worker who was injured in the accident. She said her husband needed more than 30 units of blood after the accident and encouraged people to donate blood. Out of respect of the family and her wishes, the city of Zanesville is hosting a blood drive on December 28th.
Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and has his nose on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.
Circleville Dental Office Offering Free Dental Care on December 23
CIRCLEVILLE, OH – On Friday, December 23 all Ohio Comfort Dental offices will be conducting their annual Care Day, providing free dental care to those in need. All basic dental services from cleaning to extractions are free to anyone from 7:30am to 12pm on a first-come, first-served basis. The...
Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer
Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday. The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.
Kiwanis Club of Zanesville Hosts Christmas Party
ZANESVILLE, Oh – 70 local students were given a little extra holiday cheer today. The Kiwanis Club of Zanesville hosted their annual Christmas party today at the West Muskingum Booster Hall. Schools across the area invited children in need this holiday season to the party and those kids were...
Christmas dreams coming true at Holiday Farm
Courtney Helt grew up on a small farm in Perry County and has always loved Christmas. “When I was in high school, they started doing coal mining around the farm and eventually, my parents were forced to sell,” Helt said. After high school and college, Helt built a successful...
Heating assistance available
The Ohio Department of Development and MEOAG Inc. The Community Action Agency of Muskingum County want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills....
Carr Center Plans for Expansion
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – During the pandemic, families were drawn closer and some parents recognized childhood development issues and adult care services that needed special attention. The Carr Center is an organization that addresses some of the needs that can make all the difference in a family’s quality of life....
Holiday Tips for Battling Addictive Behavior
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The holidays bring happiness and joy for many but for others it can bring depression and anxiety. Muskingum Behavioral Health CEO Yolanda Taylor explained how the holidays can affect people differently and trigger relapses into drug or alcohol addiction. “The main thing about addiction in the...
Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio Santa Claus has reunited Tuesday with his “sleigh” after it was stolen while he was spreading holiday cheer. Father Christmas came out Saturday evening from working inside a Cabela’s near Polaris to find his red Kia Sportage missing from the parking lot. He and his wife, who asked […]
Precarious rental agreements pop up where no one is looking in rural Athens County
AMESVILLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) — Manda Gould and Shane Oswalt lived in a rental trailer on Mush Run Road for almost two decades. The only photos they have of that time show a badly decayed structure. There were several broken windows and exposed wiring. At one point, the hot water tank fell through the floor.
Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
Parkersburg Police Dept. receiving new K9 donation from Operation Underground Railroad
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “In my eyes, if we have one bust that’s too many. I mean if we have any sex trafficking in our city, that’s too many for our city,” says Parkersburg city councilwoman, Sharon Kuhl. “We have children and that’s or number one concern is the kids in our area.”
Visit the World’s Largest Amish Shopping Village in Ohio
Most people are unaware that Ohio is actually home to the world's largest Amish shopping mall. The region of northeastern Ohio is known for its active and thriving Amish population that welcomes and invites those outside of the community to come and experience a slice of Amish culture.
Marianna Hagan
Marianna L. Hagan, 89 of Primrose Care Center, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022 at Primrose Retirement Community of Zanesville. Hanna was born on May 6, 1933 in Blue Rock, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Earl and Bernice (Jackson) Sheperd. Hanna is a member of the...
OUZ Promotes Regional Campus Tuition Value
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio University Zanesville regional campus offers an Ohio University education at an affordable cost, and for some, that can make earning a college degree possible. Ohio University Zanesville Manager of Communication and External Relations Heather Sands Davis talked about the affordability of attending a regional...
Pharmacy Shortages
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The term supply chain issues has been used frequently over the past year and has primarily affected automobiles and electronics but now it has reached pharmaceuticals at a very crucial point of the year. Northside Pharmacies Director E.J. Stoepfel explained how his company is dealing with...
Joan M. Leasure
Joan M. Leasure 90, of Zanesville went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday December 14, 2022 at Cedar Hill Care Center. She was born in Canal Winchester, Ohio to the late Walter and Margaret E. Burnett Diehr. Joan was employed by The Brush Pottery Company for 15 years, Graham & McClelland Law Firm and retired from The Carr Center. She was a member the Muskingum County Genealogical Society, where she previously held many offices and Friends of the Library. Joan enjoyed genealogy and has traced her ancestry back for many centuries. Her greatest joys were helping The Carr Center with their cake auction and spending time with her family.
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
Wesley David Nicolas Osborne
Wesley David Nicholas Osborne, 41, Jacksonville, NC. , formerly of Zanesville, died December 03, 2022. He was born, July 31, 1981, a son to Ricky and Jodi Miller. He was a member of the United States Marine Corps for over 15 years, serving overseas, and three tours in Afghanistan. In...
