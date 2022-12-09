Read full article on original website
Australian abortion and contraceptive provider’s ads banned by Google
Abortion and contraceptive provider Marie Stopes Institute Australia says Google has banned its advertising in searches under a misinterpretation of law in Australia. Since 3 December, Marie Stopes Institute (MSI) Australia has been prevented from promoting its services through paid ads on Google, with the tech company placing a wide-ranging ban on advertising links to the MSI website in paid advertising.
Perhaps you’ve noticed already, but a decent portion of the UK is currently hidden under a thin blanket of grit-speckled, slushy ice. And if you haven’t been outside (don’t blame you, frankly) fear not, internet is having a field day also, akin to the Big Jet TV twitter storm caused by Eunice in Feb.. Though the idea of a snowy December probably seems quite idyllic on paper, conjuring up visions of rom-com protagonists jogging through blizzards to reunite with their very own Mr Darcy outside quaint and expensive stationary shops, the reality of snow here is much more chaotic. Think sledging fails, cancelled trains, and hundreds of very confused dogs in big jackets venturing out into the cold.
The second season of the HBO hit The White Lotus just took its final bow, and arguably one of the biggest breakouts of the series was the widespread discovery of The Bold Type alum Meghann Fahy. Fahy plays Daphne in The White Lotus, a woman on vacation with her rich and unfaithful husband Cameron (Theo James), who has more depth than initially meets the eye. Onscreen, she has undeniable chemistry with James (and, honestly, every other character she comes across), which may have you wondering who Fahy is seeing in real life.
When I say the internet is divided on the looks of White Lotus season 2, it’s literally trending on Twitter as I write this. Portia is at the center of the fashion controversy, with viewers trying to decipher her Gen Z aesthetic. Is it a hit or a miss? Is this what Y2K fashion was really like? Fans have even gone as far as comparing her looks to early 2000s style icon Lizzie McGuire. And while they’re not wrong, it’s also a quaint reminder of the pure chaos that was 2000s fashion.
