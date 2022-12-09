Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: District of Columbia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Highest ice amounts will be in the northern and western suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, where sleet could mix in. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the city of Baltimore and the District of Columbia as well as northeastern and central Maryland. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation begins overnight and continues into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push in later Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon changing the precipitation to rain.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 54 MINUTES AGO