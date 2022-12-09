Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Blount by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 20:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Blount FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Blount and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Dallas, Center Point, Pleasant Grove, Pinson, Tarrant, Midfield, Adamsville, Warrior and Brighton.
Wind Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Crawford County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: District of Columbia WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a glaze to around one tenth of an inch. Highest ice amounts will be in the northern and western suburbs of Washington and Baltimore, where sleet could mix in. * WHERE...The Washington and Baltimore Metropolitan areas including the city of Baltimore and the District of Columbia as well as northeastern and central Maryland. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation begins overnight and continues into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push in later Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon changing the precipitation to rain.
Tornado Warning issued for Carter, Garvin, Murray by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Murray The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 630 AM CST. * At 550 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hennepin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City, Katie, Tatums, Hennepin and Pooleville. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 56 and 71. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Erie and Southern Erie Counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarke, Western Loudoun by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Clarke; Western Loudoun WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Ice accumulations up to three tenths of an inch are possible in the Catoctin Mountains, and along the Blue Ridge. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North-central Maryland, portions of northern Virginia, and Jefferson County in West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, will begin tonight, then become more intense toward Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by Thursday afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Fauquier, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northern Fauquier; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected, mixing with sleet at the onset. Total ice accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Warren and Northern Fauquier Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry precipitation will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by Thursday afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Goshen County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Goshen County; Niobrara County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Visibility could be reduced to under one mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 45 MPH. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch possible. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County and Goshen County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. Blowing snow impacts could continue Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:28:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions during the evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Carroll, Frederick, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Carroll; Frederick; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 4 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. Ice accumulations up to three tenths of an inch are possible in the Catoctin Mountains, and along the Blue Ridge. Snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...North-central Maryland, portions of northern Virginia, and Jefferson County in West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 4 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, will begin tonight, then become more intense toward Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by Thursday afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Leelanau, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Manistee Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Banner, Cheyenne, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 20:41:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Banner; Cheyenne; Kimball; Morrill; Scotts Bluff WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THURSDAY BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 MPH. * WHERE...Southern portions of the Nebraska Panhandle. South Laramie Range and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alcona, Arenac, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alcona; Arenac; Gladwin; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chippewa, Eastern Mackinac, Southeast Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Chippewa; Eastern Mackinac; Southeast Chippewa; Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 3 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Western Chippewa, Central Chippewa, Southeast Chippewa, Western Mackinac and Eastern Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Albemarle, Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Albemarle; Culpeper; Greene; Madison; Nelson; Orange; Rappahannock; Southern Fauquier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations around a tenth to a quarter of an inch. * WHERE...The Central Virginia Piedmont region. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous travel conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, rain, and sleet will continue to overspread the area, then become primarily a steady freezing rain late tonight into Thursday morning. Freezing rain will transition to a soaking cold rain by early Thursday afternoon.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT .Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times, especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous overnight. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. * WHERE...Waushara, Calumet, Manitowoc, and Winnebago Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alpena, Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alpena; Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Emmet; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Montmorency; Otsego; Presque Isle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Flood Warning issued for Dade by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 23:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:16:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dade The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...Tennessee Lookout Creek near New England affecting Dade and Hamilton Counties. For the Lookout Creek...including Flintstone, New England...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lookout Creek near New England. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Minor flooding expands along Sells Lane in Trenton...Mason Road near Rising Fawn...and Creek Road near New England. All these roads will be closed. Also minor flooding expands much further downstream as the creek crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 14 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie County, East Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Platte County; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH. * WHERE...East Platte County, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous travel conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 22:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
