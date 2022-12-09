Read full article on original website
Amazon truck overturns, closes multiple lanes of Interstate 85 near US 421
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A huge chunk of a busy interstate was closed for several hours due to an overturned tractor-trailer. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near Pleasant Garden Road, just before the South Elm-Eugene Street exit when an Amazon tractor-trailer overturned. The driver of the tractor-trailer […]
Closings, trash pickup changes expected in Triad during Christmas and New Year’s holidays
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With Christmas and New Year’s Day falling on Sundays, the preceding Fridays and succeeding Mondays – and sometimes more – come into play when local governments are scheduling office hours and services for those weeks. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2. […]
Lanes reopened after car crashes into power poles in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. A car crash on West Wendover Avenue has caused damage to two utility poles and downed powerlines in the roadways, police say. A car ran off the road and hit two utility poles causing powerlines to fall in the road. The...
Homeowners turn to News 2 after problems with the builder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joann Cozart was ecstatic to be moving into her new townhome. The multi-level unit included a large floor plan with high ceilings. “Very excited, it is so unique and different inside, the layout and everything,” Cozart exclaimed. The 2nd floor looks down on the entryway...
West Wendover Avenue reopens after early morning crash downed utility poles
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy area was closed for hours after a crash in Greensboro. Westbound lanes of Wendover Avenue near Norwalk Street were shut down after a crash that downed utility poles in the area. No one was injured in the crash, but two utility poles fell down onto West Wendover Avenue. Multiple […]
Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
Greensboro crash closes lane Tuesday evening
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Tuesday evening crash closed the middle lane of Interstate 73, according to officers. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A car crash involving two vehicles was reported on I-73 near West Friendly Avenue, according to police. Greensboro officers...
Guilford County I-85 crash closes all northbound lanes, some southbound; delays grow for morning drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An overnight crash in Greensboro is impacting the Tuesday morning drive. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 5 a.m. on Interstate 85 South, near mile marker 126 in Guilford County. That is near the exit for Highway 421. The crash involved...
WFMY News 2 is hype about the holidays!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is spreading holiday cheer outside and inside the newsroom!. Digital Producer Blair Barnes started a thing by lighting up the newsroom with her Christmas lights, so she's challenged her co-workers to do the same!
Elderly woman hit and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman was hit from behind and killed while walking in a driveway in Winston-Salem, according to police. Winston-Salem police said it happened on Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m. Officers received a call about a crash involving a pedestrian on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators said 90-year-old...
Community helping family affected by deadly Grimsley Street house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People in Greensboro are coming together to support the family that lost three young children in a house fire Monday. All three of those children were under five years old. Their mother and three older siblings are now without a home. Investigators still don't know how the fire started.
The Blend in Thomasville facing multi-day closure after series of crashes takes out power
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville coffee shop remains in the dark days after a Saturday string of crashes left the business without power and without an easy fix. While power had returned to the other businesses in the strip shopping center by Monday morning, The Blend was not so lucky. During the crash, a […]
Deadly Greensboro fire: How firefighters and dispatchers get mental health help
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is still greiving, days after three young children died in a house fire in Greensboro. Their families and friends are dealing with immense grief, but so are many first responders who were apart of that response. Peer support specialists are helping them go through...
90-year-old woman fatally hit by truck in Winston-Salem while in driveway of home on Huntington Woods Court, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators say Zella […]
Shifting lands and homes: High Point neighbors deal with erosion from creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day earlier this year, the clouds had started to form, and the forecast called for showers late in the day and into the next day. The threat of a sizeable storm was coming, and Jerry and Elaine Huddy were a bit nervous. “I don’t like...
‘This is my dream’: 97-year-old Greensboro woman takes flight for her birthday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman from Greensboro is celebrating her 97th birthday in style this year. Katy Sigmon took to the skies to fly around the city of Greensboro Wednesday. Sigmon has lived in Greensboro since 1948 but she’s never seen it from above. She said for her...
Officials: 3 kids under 5 dead after NC house fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three children under the age of 5 are dead and their mother was taken to a hospital after a house fire in North Carolina on Monday morning, authorities said. Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church says firefighters called to a home on Grimsley Street around 8...
US 52 reopens after crash and fuel spill in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of US 52 are now open. A crash and fuel spill closed US 52 in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said both lanes of northbound US 52 are closed between Bethania-Rural Hall Road and East Hanes Mill Road. Drivers are being directed to East...
Answers begin surfacing as NC teen’s memory trickles back after nearly 5 years of amnesia
One of the things Caitlin is battling is understanding things in time.
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
