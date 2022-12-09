ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

wfmynews2.com

Lanes reopened after car crashes into power poles in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update: All lanes have reopened. A car crash on West Wendover Avenue has caused damage to two utility poles and downed powerlines in the roadways, police say. A car ran off the road and hit two utility poles causing powerlines to fall in the road. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Homeowners turn to News 2 after problems with the builder

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joann Cozart was ecstatic to be moving into her new townhome. The multi-level unit included a large floor plan with high ceilings. “Very excited, it is so unique and different inside, the layout and everything,” Cozart exclaimed. The 2nd floor looks down on the entryway...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro crash closes lane Tuesday evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Tuesday evening crash closed the middle lane of Interstate 73, according to officers. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A car crash involving two vehicles was reported on I-73 near West Friendly Avenue, according to police. Greensboro officers...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY News 2 is hype about the holidays!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is spreading holiday cheer outside and inside the newsroom!. Digital Producer Blair Barnes started a thing by lighting up the newsroom with her Christmas lights, so she's challenged her co-workers to do the same!
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

90-year-old woman fatally hit by truck in Winston-Salem while in driveway of home on Huntington Woods Court, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 90-year-old woman was hit and killed in Winston-Salem last week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. On Wednesday Dec. 7 around 11:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the driveway of a home on Huntington Woods Court. Investigators say Zella […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

