Effective: 2022-12-14 22:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Frederick ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch in the valleys below 1,000 feet to a quarter inch to one half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet and snow accumulation around 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Eastern Mineral Counties. In Virginia, Frederick County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions could impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstate 81 and 68. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.

FREDERICK COUNTY, VA ・ 54 MINUTES AGO