Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Wakulla by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 21:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wakulla A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EST FOR NORTH CENTRAL WAKULLA COUNTY At 1003 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Crawfordville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Wakulla County, including the following locations Hilliardville, Bethel, Wakulla Springs and Arran. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Carter, Garvin, Murray by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 05:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-13 06:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Carter; Garvin; Murray The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Garvin County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Carter County in southern Oklahoma Northwestern Murray County in southern Oklahoma * Until 630 AM CST. * At 550 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hennepin, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pauls Valley, Wynnewood, Stratford, Elmore City, Katie, Tatums, Hennepin and Pooleville. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 56 and 71. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Dade by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 23:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 06:16:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dade The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia...Tennessee Lookout Creek near New England affecting Dade and Hamilton Counties. For the Lookout Creek...including Flintstone, New England...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lookout Creek near New England. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Minor flooding expands along Sells Lane in Trenton...Mason Road near Rising Fawn...and Creek Road near New England. All these roads will be closed. Also minor flooding expands much further downstream as the creek crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 14 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson; Whiteside Brief Period of Accumulating Snow Tonight Rain will change to all snow around midnight across northwest Illinois and extreme eastern Iowa. The snow is expected to last only for a few hours but may be moderate to locally heavy. Total accumulations of 1 to 3 inches is possible. The heavier rates of snow are expected to overcome warmer pavement temperatures and result in some roads seeing slushy accumulation. With temperatures falling into the upper 20s later tonight, some of this slushy accumulation will likely remain into the Thursday morning commute. If traveling overnight, plan for the potential for sharply reduced visibility and some slowed travel. Allow extra travel time, including for the morning commute Thursday due to any lingering slush. Roads, bridges and overpasses may especially be slick and hazardous with the snow and ice accumulations. Be extra cautious on bridges and overpasses.
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Simpson County in central Mississippi Northwestern Covington County in southeastern Mississippi Northwestern Jefferson Davis County in south central Mississippi * Until 100 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prentiss, or 15 miles south of Pinola, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Clem around 1215 PM CST. Magee and Sanatorium around 1230 PM CST. Martinville around 1240 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Holmes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-14 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. Target Area: Holmes A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CST FOR CENTRAL HOLMES COUNTY At 911 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles east of De Funiak Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Esto, Westville, Black, Miller Crossroads, Barker Store, Cerrogordo, Bethlehem, Prosperity, Gritney, Arrant Settlement, Ards Crossroads, Smith Crossroads, Hickory Hill, Izagora, New Hope and Baker Settlement. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Marathon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 20:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Marathon WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT .Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times, especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous overnight. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. A total accumulation of 6 to 10 inches expdected. * WHERE...Marathon County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 19:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-14 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 MPH. * WHERE...Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-16 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible this weekend and early next week. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, the greatest accumulations across the Tug Hill Plateau and western Adirondacks. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Thursday to 10 PM EST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Friday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, De Kalb, Lee, Ogle, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 15:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 03:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Lee; Ogle; Winnebago Probable Period of Wet Snow Before Precipitation Ends Steady, soaking rain is expected to transition to a wet snow near midnight as temperatures cool across portions of far northern and north central Illinois, including Belvidere, Byron, DeKalb, Dixon, and Rockford. The snow will likely be heavy for a brief period resulting in slushy accumulation before ending near 4 A.M. Total accumulation on the higher end could be one to three inches, while on the lower end, just a dusting on grass. The heavier rates are expected to overcome warmer pavement temperatures and result in some roads seeing slushy accumulation. With temperatures after the snow through daybreak holding steady around freezing, some of this slushy accumulation will likely stick into the morning commute. If traveling overnight, plan for probable periods of sharply reduced visibility and some slowed travel. Allow extra travel time, including for the morning commute Thursday due to any lingering slush.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Blount by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 20:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Blount FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Blount and Jefferson. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 916 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Bessemer, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Hueytown, Gardendale, Irondale, Fairfield, Fultondale, Dallas, Center Point, Pleasant Grove, Pinson, Tarrant, Midfield, Adamsville, Warrior and Brighton.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Washington, Choctaw and Clarke Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday afternoon and continue rising to 31.7 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Portage, Waupaca, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 20:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Portage; Waupaca; Wood WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT .Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times, especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous overnight. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 9 inches. * WHERE...Portage, Wood, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes, as well as the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Frederick by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Frederick ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Significant icing expected. Ice accumulations ranging from a tenth to a quarter inch in the valleys below 1,000 feet to a quarter inch to one half of an inch above 1,000 feet. Sleet and snow accumulation around 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, and Eastern Mineral Counties. In Virginia, Frederick County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Dangerous travel conditions could impact the Thursday morning and Thursday evening commutes. Some closures are possible along major area roadways, including Interstate 81 and 68. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing rain, mixed with sleet at times will begin late this evening, then become more intense overnight into Thursday morning. Warmer air should push into the valleys by Thursday afternoon, but freezing rain likely continues along the ridges into Thursday evening.
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Crenshaw, Escambia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 21:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia TORNADO WATCH 589 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CST THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW ESCAMBIA IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BELLVIEW, BRANTLEY, BRENT, BREWTON, CRESTVIEW, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, FORT WALTON BEACH, GREENVILLE, GULF BREEZE, LUVERNE, MILTON, MYRTLE GROVE, NICEVILLE, OPP, PACE, PENSACOLA, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-15 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Crawford WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Crawford County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 22:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-15 02:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa TORNADO WATCH 589 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CST THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW ESCAMBIA IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BELLVIEW, BRANTLEY, BRENT, BREWTON, CRESTVIEW, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, FORT WALTON BEACH, GREENVILLE, GULF BREEZE, LUVERNE, MILTON, MYRTLE GROVE, NICEVILLE, OPP, PACE, PENSACOLA, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Baldwin, Monroe, Wilcox by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 20:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Monroe; Wilcox TORNADO WATCH 588 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAY MINETTE, CAMDEN, DAPHNE, GULF SHORES, HOMEWOOD, MONROEVILLE, AND PINE HILL.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cattaraugus, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-16 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region. Localized travel problems will be possible this weekend and early next week. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Wyoming and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
Comments / 0