Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Some Taylor Swift Fans Notified of Another Chance to Get Tickets to Eras Tour
Some fans who may have missed out on tickets to see Taylor Swift in her upcoming Eras Tour following the Ticketmaster presale debacle may have another chance at snagging seats. Fans reported receiving an email from the ticketing website saying they were "invited to request to purchase up to two...
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
NBC San Diego
Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Her ‘Blunder' About Female-Led Films
Jennifer Lawrence is explaining her recent comments regarding female representation in action movies. During a Dec. 7 Variety's Actors on Actors interview with Viola Davis, the "Joy" actress recalled her time making the "Hunger Games" franchise, in which she starred as protagonist Katniss Everdeen. She said that before her work on the project, "nobody had ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie, because it wouldn't work, we were told."
NBC San Diego
‘The Voice' Crowns Season 22 Winner in Emotional Finale
Out of a talented lineup of contestants, one star emerged victorious. Country artist and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood was officially crowned the season 22 winner of NBC's "The Voice" on Dec. 13, beating out fellow Top 5 competitors Omar Jose Cardona, Brayden Lape, Morgan Myles and Bodie. Leatherwood secured...
Henry Cavill on Not Returning as Superman: “This News Isn’t the Easiest”
Henry Cavill is addressing Warner Bros.’ decision to move forward with a Superman film that will star a different actor in the title role. Cavill, who appeared as Superman in a cameo for this fall’s Black Adam after not having played the hero since 2017’s Justice League, took to social media to weigh in following DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran informing him of the change in direction for the character. Cavill posted earlier year that he would be returning as Superman, and soon after announced that he would be exiting his Netflix series The Witcher.More...
Emily Blunt's Story About Working With Tom Cruise On "Edge Of Tomorrow" Highlights An Important Problem In Hollywood
"I still sort of have this injury that's sustained from it."
Comments / 0