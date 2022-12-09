Henry Cavill is addressing Warner Bros.’ decision to move forward with a Superman film that will star a different actor in the title role. Cavill, who appeared as Superman in a cameo for this fall’s Black Adam after not having played the hero since 2017’s Justice League, took to social media to weigh in following DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran informing him of the change in direction for the character. Cavill posted earlier year that he would be returning as Superman, and soon after announced that he would be exiting his Netflix series The Witcher.More...

