ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29IJQs_0jdAd6nt00

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies.

The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center.

‘At maximum capacity’: Anti-Cruelty Society waiving some adoption fees due to overcrowding

“We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially seniors, and receiving urgent calls from shelter partners that are at capacity,” said Susanna Wickham, PAWS Chicago Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “Our Holiday Adopt-a-Thon is a not only a great opportunity for people to meet the perfect pet just in time for the holidays, but the more adoptions we have this month, the more lives we can save.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3vdL_0jdAd6nt00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 7

central n lake
5d ago

help them find a home huh, the way things are going them pets will still be out in the cold with their masters in some abandoned building or tent somewhere.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Dog who has spent life in shelters hopes for forever home

FRANKFORT, Ill. — A dog who has spent his life in two shelters is looking for a forever home this holiday season. Ryker, a four-year-old bull terrier mix, lives his life at Cache Creek Rescue, which operates inside Alsip Home and Nursery in Frankfort. Anthoula Pena told WGN News...
FRANKFORT, IL
959theriver.com

Dozens of Santas Invade Downtown Plainfield Saturday for SantaCon 2022

This Saturday, like many other Satuday’s before it, bars and restaurants will be open in downtown Plainfield. Unlike the other Saturdays, dozens of Santa Clause-clad merrymakers will be filling those establishments…and all for a good cause!. For the price of one toy for Toys for Tots, you are...
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago area shelters participating in 'Empty the Shelters' event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want a puppy for Hanukkah or Christmas, you can adopt one for a discount at some local shelters.But you'll have to hurry. You're running out of time to take advantage of the "Empty the Shelters" event.You can give a cat or dog a forever home for just $50. Ten shelters across the Chicago area are taking part.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Gun pointed at woman, dog during armed robbery in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — An armed robbery in Lincoln Park caught on camera shows the moments a 70-year-old woman was robbed while she was walking her dog. All of this happened before noon Wednesday. The woman, Diana Dejacimo, told WGN she just parked to visit her daughter in Lincoln Park. She brought her dog, Jasper, for a […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Scammer preys on pet finders, disguised as Chicago rescue

CHICAGO — A new online scam is preying on people looking for pups. Heather Owen, from “One Tail at a Time,” was alerted to the scam by someone who got suspicious when the person on the other end of a Facebook page named “@peterscue1234,” posted cute pictures of designer pups supposedly up for adoption asking […]
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo Lion Is Expecting

LINCOLN PARK — Another type of cub is coming to the North Side. Zari, a 4-year-old African lioness, is pregnant, according to a Lincoln Park Zoo news release. The father is Jabari, a 5-year-old lion at the zoo. Their cub or cubs are expected in January. The cub or...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Natasha

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time for the PAWS Pet of the Week, meet Natasha. Natasha is an adorable, playful 5-year-old Terrier mix. She loves running, jumping, and playing with toys. Natasha was once a stray and ended up at Chicago Animal Care & Control, the city impoundment facility, back in October. PAWS Chicago is Chicago Animal Control's largest transfer partner and brought her into their adoption program where she's received training and lots of TLC. Her past is unknown, but something made her very shy and nervous, especially around men. Despite it all, she warms up quickly and seeks affection. Once you gain...
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

The Best Illinois Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’

If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know the food is about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious eats.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy