wgxa.tv
Local bar hosts an angel tree for children in need this christmas
MACON, Ga (WGXA) - The giving season is here and one macon bar has set up an angel tree for gift donations. The organizer tells me she is filled with tears of joy seeing everyone come together for children in need. "It's really awesome how much the community supports us...
wgxa.tv
Mentor's Project shares love and hospitality with Christmas party, gifts for the homeless
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mentor's Project (MP), First Presbyterian Church, and Christ Church celebrated those who are homeless. On Tuesday, MP hosted a Christmas party in First Presbyterian's fellowship hall, decked out with Christmas lights, candy cane table accent trees, and more Christmas-spirited décor. Guests enjoyed food, beverages,...
wgxa.tv
United Way of Central Georgia and healthcare providers to partner as part of Pink Promise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- United Way of Central Georgia is partnering with Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare to make breast cancer screenings and treatment available to uninsured and underinsured women in 15 counties across the Midstate as part of United Way's Pink Promise United initiative. “Houston Healthcare is excited...
wgxa.tv
Buried under expenses: Bibb County spends $35K per cut on cemetery maintenance
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)--Are the costs to run a cemetery buried under expenses?. With the demand for cremations heating up, the President of Harts Mortuary, Milton Heard says it's a battle between revenue and expense. "It's making it a financial challenge to run cemeteries," Heard said. "The cemetery situation is a...
wgxa.tv
Third Eye Blind to play Macon in March
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Third Eye Blind is coming to Macon. In a media release, the Macon Centreplex announces Third Eye Blind will play the Macon City Auditorium on March 15, 2023, as part of their '25 years in the Blind' tour. “Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds...
wgxa.tv
Dooly County Schools celebrate improvement after state removes them from attention list
DOOLY, Ga. (WGXA)- Dooly County schools were celebrating Monday after the district was removed from the CSI list by the Georgia Department of Education. CSI schools are among the lowest-performing schools that represent the lowest 5% in the state, or a graduation rate at or below 67 percent, but Monday marked Dooly County Schools being officially removed from the list.
wgxa.tv
Monroe Co. Superintendent is leaving after thirty years as an educator
Monroe County Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman is retiring at the end of the 2022 -2023 school year. Dr. Hickman is in his thirtieth year as an educator and spent much of his personal and professional life in Monroe County. Hickman leaves the school system after serving as Superintendent since 2015...
wgxa.tv
Perry gets a taste of Jersey
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jersey Mike's has cut the ribbon and opened its doors to sandwich lovers in Perry. This is the 15th location opened under franchisee, 313 Investments, including two other locations in Warner Robins and Bonaire. "We're excited to be in Perry," says District Manager Joshua Walden. "We're...
wgxa.tv
World's largest indoor pickleball facility, amphitheater, coming to Old Macon Mall
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- One by one, Bibb County Commissioners piled in and pulled off to start Macon Bibb's revitalization tour of the 'Old Macon Mall.'. Mayor Lester Miller is leading the charge in looking ahead to big developments for the county. He commented, "I can't wait to have the ribbon cutting...this time next year we'll have events at the amphitheater, and with pickleball, we've started already. Shortly after that, we'll have new voting here at the board of elections,"
wgxa.tv
Four caged in illegal night hunting arrests
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A hunter found himself prey in a manhunt after he and three others were caught illegally hunting deer at night, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. According to a press release from the DNR, a Dooly County Deputy spotted a grey Ford F150...
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
wgxa.tv
P&Z: Full House Tavern violated permit; New business signs, personal care homes
When a 42-year-old man was shot outside Full House Tavern early Monday morning, the restaurant was in violation of zoning laws, said Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Jeff Ruggieri. P&Z inspectors “routinely go by” the business and had previously discovered what Ruggieri described as a packed parking lot...
wgxa.tv
Huey Magoo's opens new location in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rapidly growing chicken chain Huey Magoo's has opened its new location on Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. “We are so excited about opening our first Huey Magoo’s and especially bringing it to our hometown first,” say franchisees, the Rosales family. “We can’t wait for Houston County to try our chicken and fall in love. We want to bring a superior product to Houston County and top-notch customer service to our hometown for everyone to enjoy.”
wgxa.tv
New apartments approved in Macon amid concerns from locals
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new apartment complex is being built on Riverside Drive and developers are moving forward with another complex in West Macon. Overlook Pointe will be the new name. The complex will be along Thomaston Road. Ron Brown says his wife isn't a fan because it will...
wgxa.tv
Search underway for masked man who robbed Macon gas station Wednesday morning
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The robbery of a Macon gas station is under investigation Wednesday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a man robbed the BP gas station on Mount Pleasant Church Road just after 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the man came inside with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. Once he got the cash, he ran away.
wgxa.tv
Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe
UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
wgxa.tv
Juvenile arrested for two burglaries at Monroe County convenience store
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A 15-year-old has been arrested for the burglaries of a convenience store on High Falls Road. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about a burglary at Buck Creek Market in October, finding that the suspect had left with several items, including vape pens.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested in Fort Valley for burglary, assault, and gun crimes
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley Police put out a BOLO in a Facebook post leading to the arrest of Keldrick "Butter" McCrary, who was wanted in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary among other crimes. Officers thank the public and Byron Police for help in capturing McCrary. McCrary is...
wgxa.tv
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
