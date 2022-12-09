VIDEO: Charleston County holds annual ‘Teddie Bear Toss’ for Toys for Tots

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Look out below! Dozens of stuffed animals were donated to Toys for Tots during Charleston County’s 10th annual “Teddie Bear Toss” on Friday morning.

The event honors Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor, who just happened to be celebrating his birthday on the same day.

With a countdown of 3… 2… 1… hundreds of stuffed bears and animals were sent flying through the county’s Lonnie Hamilton building in North Charleston and into a box below.

The U.S. Marines were on hand to take the stuffed animals back to the Toy Factory off Ashley Phosphate Road, where they will be delivered to children across the Lowcountry for Christmas.

