Walmart Employees Stop Another Would Be Thief
On Sunday, December 11th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to Walmart on Bennie Rd in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported larceny. Through an investigation conducted by officers, it was determined that 30 year old Kassey E. Roe of Cortland, was switching pricing barcodes on merchandise to a barcode with less value, which created a false entry into Walmart’s inventory system. Roe also stole several items from the store without paying for them.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/6/22 – 12/7/22
On 12/7/2022 at approximately 3:49 PM, Donald Champagne was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. D. Champagne was processed at OPD and was transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment. Inmate Name: MAHALICK, CHRISTOPHER M. Address: 157 E 4TH ST: APT 1,...
State Police Arrest Man After Pointing Crossbow at Victim
New York State Police responded to an incident on Friday, December 9th at Hanshaw Village Trailer Park in Tompkins County. Through an investigation, State Police determined that 58 year old Berne H. Hall of Ithaca pointed a crossbow at a victim while he was at Hanshaw Trailer Park during a dispute earlier in the day.
Rape, robbery, DWI, murder: 223 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 26 and Dec. 11, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 75.
Binghamton man arrested on stolen vehicle, gun charges
At approximately 12:45 this morning, a Broome County Sheriff deputy observed a stolen vehicle traveling on Broad Avenue near Bevier Street in the City of Binghamton.
CPD Arrest Cortland Man for Refusing to Allow Woman and Child Leave Residence; Assaults Two Victims With Baseball Bat
Cortland City Police responded to a reported disturbance that occurred on Friday, December 9th, around 4am at a residence at 77 Homer Ave in the City of Cortland. When officers arrived they were advised by witnesses outside the residence that 32 year old Christopher J. Gleason was inside the residence and was preventing a female and child from being able to leave the residence, and that a disturbance was ongoing at the residence.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: December 5 to December 11
During the week of Monday December 5, to Sunday December 11, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 11 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 9 traffic tickets. Derick J. Fredenburg, and Alfred E. Thorton IV of Owego, were both arrested for Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in...
Chenango Forks man charged with Grand Larceny
On December 10th, New York State Police charged Thomas Brick, 62 of Chenango Forks, with felony Grand Larceny.
Sidney man arrested for felony assault with saucepan
In the early morning hours of December 12th, New York State Police were dispatched to an apartment on State Highway 8 in Unadilla for an alleged assault.
Sheriff Arrest Marathon Man After Assault With Weapon
On Thursday December 8th, the Cortland County Sheriff responded to a reported disturbance at a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that 19 year old Jacob K. Foster of Marathon has struck a victim with a weapon causing injuries to the victim. During the altercation, Foster damaged the victim’s glasses.
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
whcuradio.com
Cortland Police make arrest in September burglary investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is arrested after a 6-week investigation. 28-year-old Santo Oliver was arrested Friday by Cortland City Police in relation to a September burglary. Authorities responded to a reported theft at 78 Homer Avenue on September 29th and found that several items were stolen. It was discovered that one of those items was sold to a local pawn shop by Oliver. Santos was interviewed by authorities and arrested. He is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
wskg.org
2 arrested, charged after incident triggered lockouts throughout Broome County
Two men were arrested and charged after an incident in Broome County Monday that triggered lockouts at local schools and hospitals. According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Nicolas Skiba, 42, and Keith Hall, 28, were each charged with five counts of criminal possession of a weapon. In a...
Central NY man indicted, accused of killing mom by hitting her repeatedly, stabbing her in neck
Van Buren, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man charged with murdering his mother is accused of repeatedly hitting and stabbing her, court documents say. Daniel D. Chilson was indicted Monday by a grand jury on second-degree murder charges and tampering with physical evidence in connection to the death of his mother, Leora Chilson, 74, according to documents filed by prosecutors in Van Buren Town Court.
whcuradio.com
Otsego Co. man charged with impersonating police officer
On December 9th, an Otsego County man was arrested for impersonating a police officer.
Late-night dispute results in fight, assault charges
ITHACA, N.Y.—One man is in custody after an argument over loud music turned violent around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Sgt. Michael Meskill of the Ithaca Police Department announced that police were called to an apartment building on West Seneca Street for a report of a dispute over loud music.
localsyr.com
Suspect CAUGHT: On the Lookout: Gary Wood Jr.
SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 42-year-old, Gary Wood Jr. Wood, whose last known address is on 216 Mary Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for not notifying the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of any change of address, providing a photograph every 3 years, and completing an annual verification form.
