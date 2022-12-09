ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel is Opening Brand New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes Coming for Kroger in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ADN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Axios

Dollar General tightens its grip on American retail

Dollar General's store-on-every-corner strategy is accelerating as consumers seek relief from inflation. Why it matters: Price increases are prompting shoppers to trade down to less expensive products or stay closer to home — and that plays right into the hands of discount retailers like the nation's largest dollar-store chain.
intheknow.com

Starbucks barista calls out customer for ordering a drink mostly consisting of syrups: ‘This made my teeth hurt’

A Starbucks barista put a customer on TikTok blast for requesting a beverage mainly comprised of syrups, and viewers are equally baffled. A TikToker who goes by the username Angry Barista (@angry_barista) claims to be a barista and 10-year shift supervisor at Starbucks. The Angry Barista frequently shares videos featuring a variety of bizarre orders from customers. However, one of their more recent TikTok posts is giving viewers a secondhand sugar high.
Taste Of Home

The Best Home Espresso Machines as Chosen by Our Pros

Ready to set up your own coffee bar? Make sure to outfit it with the best home espresso machine. Our Test Kitchen has great recommendations based on your style and space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Mashed

Walmart's CEO Claims Prices Could Increase Because Of Theft

Shoplifting is a natural part of running a business, unfortunately. Retailers know this and account for shrinkage in their planning and security measures (via Shopify). However, an increase in shoplifting at big box stores is threatening one retailer's pricing for customers. Walmart has been tight-lipped about the exact dollar amount...
Mashed

The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher

The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
ALASKA STATE
probrewer.com

30 BBL Foeder from Foeder Crafters for sale

30 BBl foeder for sale lightly used for sour production. Need the room for clean side. Not responsible for shipping but can assist with our forklift.
probrewer.com

Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper, Pneumatic

AccuCapper™ BT Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper automatically tightens screw and lug type closures that have been placed on containers. The AccuCapper™ BT pneumatic clutch ensures an accurate and specific torque each and every time. Perfect for nearly every production setting requiring a pneumatic operation, the AccuCapper™ BT is one of the best all around cost effective semi-automatic capping solutions.

