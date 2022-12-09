Read full article on original website
Used 15 bbl Fermentation Tanks for Sale (AS IS) and 1500 gal Horizontal Storage Tank
Two used 15 barrel CCT for sale @ $6000 OBO each. Also available is a 1500 gallon horizontal storage tank (some damage and external glycol leaks) for best offer. All tanks sold as is. We’ll entertain most offers ;). All rigging and shipping to be responsibility of buyer. Please...
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?
Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
Cracker Barrel is Opening Brand New Location
Panera workers say customers are stealing drinks and admit 'Unlimited Sip Club' is hard to police
Panera says "fraud is a normal part of the restaurant business." Six Panera workers across the US told Insider about stolen drinks at their stores.
Tesla just delivered its first all-electric Semi truck to PepsiCo and said it can cover up to 500 miles on a single charge
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, drove a Semi to the unveiling event, held at a factory near Reno, Nevada.
McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December
McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
There's a big problem with the Kroger-Albertsons supermarket merger
When Christine Martinez found out last month that Kroger and Albertsons planned to merge in a deal worth nearly $25 billion, she thought, "here we go again."
Black woman claims that Starbucks barista wrote 'Monkey' on her drink, prompting the employee's suspension: 'My heart just drops'
Starbucks said the word was "mistakenly" written on her order, but Monique Pugh says she was the only Black person in the store at the time.
Nutella maker Ferrero scoops up owner of Blue Bunny ice creams
MILAN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Ferrero has agreed to buy U.S. based Wells Enterprises, which makes several ice creams brands including Blue Bunny, Bomb Pop and Halo Top, the maker of Nutella chocolate spread said on Wednesday.
Sweeping Changes Coming for Kroger in 2023
Alleged Experts Share Best Time to Shop at Walmart
Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Undercuts Costco’s Pricing For a Hot Dog and Soda Combo
Nathan's Hot Dog and Coca-Cola CombinationSamsClub.com.
Dollar General tightens its grip on American retail
Dollar General's store-on-every-corner strategy is accelerating as consumers seek relief from inflation. Why it matters: Price increases are prompting shoppers to trade down to less expensive products or stay closer to home — and that plays right into the hands of discount retailers like the nation's largest dollar-store chain.
Starbucks barista calls out customer for ordering a drink mostly consisting of syrups: ‘This made my teeth hurt’
A Starbucks barista put a customer on TikTok blast for requesting a beverage mainly comprised of syrups, and viewers are equally baffled. A TikToker who goes by the username Angry Barista (@angry_barista) claims to be a barista and 10-year shift supervisor at Starbucks. The Angry Barista frequently shares videos featuring a variety of bizarre orders from customers. However, one of their more recent TikTok posts is giving viewers a secondhand sugar high.
The Best Home Espresso Machines as Chosen by Our Pros
Ready to set up your own coffee bar? Make sure to outfit it with the best home espresso machine. Our Test Kitchen has great recommendations based on your style and space. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Walmart's CEO Claims Prices Could Increase Because Of Theft
Shoplifting is a natural part of running a business, unfortunately. Retailers know this and account for shrinkage in their planning and security measures (via Shopify). However, an increase in shoplifting at big box stores is threatening one retailer's pricing for customers. Walmart has been tight-lipped about the exact dollar amount...
The Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Raise Grocery Prices Even Higher
The Kroger-Albertsons merger, which was announced in October (via Bloomberg), has made some people uneasy. Believed to be worth as much as $25 billion, the agreement has raised concerns from the U.S. Senate around anticompetitiveness in the market and is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission, according to Winsight Grocery Business.
30 BBL Foeder from Foeder Crafters for sale
30 BBl foeder for sale lightly used for sour production. Need the room for clean side. Not responsible for shipping but can assist with our forklift.
Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper, Pneumatic
AccuCapper™ BT Semi-Auto Bench Top Chuck Capper automatically tightens screw and lug type closures that have been placed on containers. The AccuCapper™ BT pneumatic clutch ensures an accurate and specific torque each and every time. Perfect for nearly every production setting requiring a pneumatic operation, the AccuCapper™ BT is one of the best all around cost effective semi-automatic capping solutions.
