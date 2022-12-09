Casper Humane Society calling for artwork for ‘Paws for Art’ fundraising show at Backwards Distilling Co.

CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and the Nicolaysen Art Museum are partnering to offer “Where Art Meets Grief” support groups for youth ages 6–18. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” Todd von Gunte, grief care coordinator with Central Wyoming Hospice, said in an announcement Tuesday. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”

