Casper Humane Society calling for artwork for ‘Paws for Art’ fundraising show at Backwards Distilling Co.

oilcity.news
‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support groups for Casper-area youth to start in the new year
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and the Nicolaysen Art Museum are partnering to offer “Where Art Meets Grief” support groups for youth ages 6–18. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” Todd von Gunte, grief care coordinator with Central Wyoming Hospice, said in an announcement Tuesday. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”
oilcity.news
307 Craft & Vendor Fair offering last-minute holiday gift options at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
CASPER, Wyo. — A “307 Craft & Vendor Fair” will offer some last-minute holiday gift options on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road in Casper. There will be over 20 vendors at the event, dealing with everything from...
oilcity.news
Ellbogen Foundation awarding $5,000 grant to help Journey Elementary create new book walk
CASPER, Wyo. — The John P. Ellbogen Foundation is awarding a $5,000 grant to Casper’s Journey Elementary School, according to a memo from the superintendent of the Natrona County School District. The grant will be used to help Journey install a new book walk, NCSD Superintendent Mike Jennings...
oilcity.news
‘Wind’s Home’ photography exhibit on display at Casper College’s Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery
CASPER, Wyo. — A photography exhibition titled “Wind’s Home” by Eric Krszjzaniek is on display at the Mildred Zahradnicek Gallery in the Casper College Music Building, 1451 Lisco Drive. The photographs feature scenes of the Wyoming landscape, according to the college’s announcement. “Krszjzaniek’s work has...
oilcity.news
4,000+ wreaths to be laid on veterans’ graves at three Casper-area cemeteries Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Over 4,000 wreaths will be laid upon the graves of veterans buried at three Casper-area cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17. The annual wreath-laying ceremony is part of the Wreaths Across America initiative, organized locally by the Natrona County Republican Women. The event will begin with a...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Salvation Army kettle donations down sharply this year as need increases
CASPER, Wyo. — Donations to the familiar Salvation Army Red Kettles are down significantly this year as requests for assistance from the nonprofit have increased. According to Captain Timothy Simeroth of the Salvation Army Casper, so far donations are at just over 51% of the goal and are down some 25% since last year.
oilcity.news
Wyoming FFA Foundation awards $5,000 ‘Learning by Doing’ grant to Kelly Walsh chapter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming FFA Foundation has awarded a $5,000 “Learning by Doing” grant to the Kelly Walsh High School chapter of FFA. The grant will be used for the Kelly Walsh chapter to buy a freeze dryer, according to a memo from Natrona County School District Superintendent Mike Jennings. The freeze dryer will support agricultural lessons teaching students how to preserve food.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Contractors Coalition donate truck to pull mobile Natrona Schools STEM lab trailer
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Contractors Coalition is donating a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado to Pathways Innovation Center to help pull a mobile science, technology, engineering and mathematics laboratory that aims to provide learning opportunities to students around the Natrona County School District. A $125,000 grant from the Wyoming Department...
oilcity.news
Video of KWHS students singing ‘Feliz Bottom Jeans’ goes viral with 3.4 million views
CASPER, Wyo. — Four Kelly Walsh High School students performed their version of a popular song mashup during a school holiday show. The amusing routine was meant to entertain the crowd while the school choir changed positions between performances, but the resulting video shot by a parent has generated millions of views in less than 24 hours.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper asked to provide more school resource officers; City Council talking raises for employees
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss a proposed agreement that would expand the number of school resource officers the Casper Police Department would provide to the Natrona County School District. The proposed agreement would expand the number of school resource officers from six to...
oilcity.news
Casper Re-Entry Center escapee arrested Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Casper Re-Entry Center escapee was apprehended in Casper on Tuesday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Felter was taken into custody at around 6 p.m., NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan said. Details of the arrest were not provided. In a release...
oilcity.news
Evansville Town Council adopts updated comprehensive plan
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — In April, the Town of Evansville began the process of updating its municipal comprehensive plan, which hadn’t been revisited since its passage in 2005. On Monday, the Town Council unanimously approved the new plan. The comprehensive plan serves as a tool for the city to...
oilcity.news
NCSO seeks help locating Casper Re-Entry Center escapee
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating an escapee from the Casper Re-Entry Center. In a release issued on Tuesday afternoon, Lawrence Felter, 46, is wanted for felony escape from official detention after he failed to return on Dec. 10. He was reported as an escapee at 8 p.m. that evening. The release says he was originally convicted of domestic battery.
oilcity.news
I-25 closed between Casper and Cheyenne; I-80 facing mixed closures all across Wyoming Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are facing extensive closures amid wintry conditions on Tuesday evening. I-25 is closed in both directions between Casper and Cheyenne due to the winter conditions as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures are expected to last 16–18 hours, according to WYDOT.
oilcity.news
NCSD: Midwest, Red Creek schools close; all others open on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Most schools in Natrona County will operate under normal hours on Wednesday, according to the Natrona County School District. NCSD states that buses will not run to Midwest and that Midwest and Red Creek will pivot to virtual learning. Most interstates and major highways are closed...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Snow blankets Casper during winter storm on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm moved through much of Wyoming on Tuesday, closing schools, roads and highways in some counties. The majority of Interstate 80 was closed by noon, along with part of Interstate 25 and other highways in southeastern Wyoming. Schools were on remote learning in the Cheyenne area.
oilcity.news
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
oilcity.news
I-25 again seeing closures between Douglas and Cheyenne after reopening Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 25 was temporarily reopened to traffic across Wyoming earlier on Wednesday, sections are closed again, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to all traffic in both directions between Cheyenne and Wheatland as of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday due to winter conditions,...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/13/22–12/14/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Principal, P.E. teacher recognized for education awards at Natrona school board meeting
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people who work to support education in the Natrona County School District were recognized for statewide awards they have received during the Monday, Dec. 12 meeting of the NCSD Board of Trustees. Randy Bower, assistant principal at CY Middle School, has been selected as the...
