Onondaga County, NY

grant spiker
5d ago

Also funny that Conway is retiring hm 🤨. where is the new sheriff on this? Sounds to me because Conways buddy lost the election they are going to make it difficult for the new sheriff. Political bull at its best here folks

grant spiker
5d ago

How are they housing unsentenced inmates with sentenced inmates? As far as I know it’s illegal. Oh but this is the county/New York State . They can and will ignore laws. I hope both unions are on this to shut this proposal down

Deer infear
5d ago

I think the people in the county need to vote on this if this. MacMahon and his aquarium is the start of his downfall this happens. You might even kiss the Micron facility bye bye. People don't want crime.

Related
localsyr.com

The History of Syracuse’s Municipal Tree

(WSYR-TV) — A thousand children lined up on the stairs of the courthouse in downtown Syracuse singing Christmas Carols when they had the first tree lighting. Find out more as Tim Fox and Steve Infanto talk with Bob Searing, Curator of History with the Onondaga Historical Association about the first tree lighting in St. Mary Circle.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Legislature won’t vote on closing Jamesville jail until 2023

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The chairman of the Onondaga County Legislature reaffirms a vote on the proposed consolidation of Jamesville Correctional Facility and the Onondaga County Justice Center won’t happen until the new year. Chairman James Rowley released a statement Monday about the plan released by Onondaga County...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Troopers Say High Speed May Have Contributed to Double Fatal Car Crash

An Upstate New York man and woman are dead following a one-car crash in the Town of Clay in Onondaga County on Friday night, according to the New York State Police. Troopers say a vehicle being operated by 55-year-old Melissa Ann Brown of Penfield, was traveling south at a high rate of speed, when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road and exited the western shoulder of the highway. The vehicle then struck an earth embankment, crossed over Black Creek Road, struck a utility pole, overturned, and came to a rest in the yard at 10183 Black Creek Road, in Onondaga County, according to NYSP.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 12/6/22 – 12/7/22

On 12/7/2022 at approximately 3:49 PM, Donald Champagne was arrested on an Active Bench Warrant out of Oswego City Court. D. Champagne was processed at OPD and was transported to OCJ where he was held pending his arraignment. Inmate Name: MAHALICK, CHRISTOPHER M. Address: 157 E 4TH ST: APT 1,...
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Community comes together to help after fire at Camden DPW garage

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A fire at the Department of Public Works building in Camden, destroyed all the equipment inside, and now the community is coming together to help them. Superintendent for the Camden Central School District, Ravo Root, said when he heard about the fire he was devastated. “Concerned about the safety and well being of all the employees and everything and once I was reassured that there was no human life that was involved, then I thought about the equipment and the snow that’s coming.”
CAMDEN, NY
WKTV

Chief: Fire at Utica home appears to have started in walls

UTICA, N.Y. – Firefighters were called to a house on Laurel Place in Utica Tuesday morning after smoke was reportedly coming from the first floor. The crews arrived around 7 a.m. to find a frozen fire hydrant, which was reported to the Mohawk Valley Water Authority. Fire Chief Scott...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Suspect falls onto kitchen knife during altercation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last night, December 13, two women were involved in a physical altercation that left both of them injured. Around 10:33 p.m. last night, Syracuse Police found suspect 23-year-old Blair Seals and victim, 22-year-old Tanashia Jernigam, at 318 Otisco Street, Apartment 4. According to SPD, Jernigan...
SYRACUSE, NY
Government Technology

New York Comptroller: Cayuga County Mishandled Personal Data

(TNS) — A state comptroller's audit found sensitive data was improperly stored on devices used by the Cayuga County Health Department. The audit focused on 61 devices assigned to health department staff. Auditors determined that 32 of the 61 devices had some form of personal, private and sensitive information on local hard drives, a violation of the county's policy.
localsyr.com

Animal advocates push for Gov. Hochul to sign Puppy Mill Pipeline bill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cyndee DiBernado is an animal lover and advocate. Her French Bulldog, Lilo, is just one of the dogs she has cared for that was previously used for breeding in a puppy mill. They all had some challenges. “Like her, the ear infections, the teeth,” DiBernardo...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland woman swaps barcodes at Walmart, faces charges

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman faces charges after a theft complaint at Walmart. Authorities claim 30-year-old Kassey Roe swapped pricing barcodes on merchandise with barcodes of lesser value and took some items without paying for them in self check out. She left the items in a cart after being confronted in the parking lot by employees before leaving in her vehicle. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled her over in the City of Cortland and arrested her. She was found to be in possession of drugs during the traffic stop. She is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanors of petit larceny and drug possession. She will face the charges related to the Walmart theft in Cortlandville Town Court on January 9th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. She was issued an appearance ticket to Cortland City Court on January 9th, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the drug possession charge.
CORTLAND, NY

