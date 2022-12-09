Read full article on original website
Beer Brewing Startup iGulu is Back from the Dead, Plans to Split Brewing Machine Into Two
Like something out of a horror movie, beer brewing automation startup iGulu has come back from the dead, reanimating into something resembling a startup trying to bring a product to market. The company, whose demise was well-documented here on The Spoon, apparently never gave up on its dream of delivering...
The Secret to Scaling a Plant-Based Meat Startup With Nowadays’ Max Elder
In his previous life, Max Elder worked as a futurist, where he helped food brands develop strategies for the future. One of his primary motivations in this work was the belief he could help steer these brands away from animal agriculture and toward a future centered around more humane and sustainable foods. Over time, however, Elder realized that to have a meaningful impact, he’d have to create his own product.
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
The reason behind the closing is said to be strategic in nature. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and BizJournals.com.
Food Tech Friday Podcast: Farmbots, Smart Mixers and Cocaine Bear
We’re ramping our Friday food tech casual news podcast back up again, and on this week’s episode, Mike and Carlos talk about some of the stories that caught their attention this week:. Will reusable containers take off at colleges? What about restaurants? One startup is trying to make...
Monarch Launches Production of Electric, Driver-Optional Tractor
Monarch, a California-based maker of autonomous electric tractors, announced it had launched production of its first model, the MK-V. The first models of the MK-V, a driver-optional, all-electric tractor, will be going to Constellation Brands, a large wine and spirits producer. According to Monarch, the first six MK-Vs off the production line are heading to Constellation.
Israel’s Brevel and Vgarden Team Up to Add Taste to the Alt.Cheese Market
Vegans would agree that cheese is one of the more difficult foods to put aside when entering the plant-based world. A decade ago, vegan cheese options were lacking, and even though the choices have skyrocketed, finding a smoked gouda cheddar. Mozzarella, or provolone’s taste closely approximates its dairy counterpart, has been challenging. Yes, some smaller artisan brands do a respectable job, but finding a creamy, melty vegan cheese that nails taste and texture is a tall order.
Capsule-Killer CoffeeB Continues Momentum With German Retail Partnership
The Coffee Ball just keeps on rolling. Swiss retail giant Migros, the company behind the CoffeeB coffee brewing system, announced this week it has struck a deal with Germany’s largest retailer in EDEKA. According to the release, EDEKA will begin rolling out the capsule-less coffee system to its 11,000 stores in April 2023.
Company Behind Babybel Cheese Bets Big on Non-Animal Casein With Standing Ovation Partnership
Today French cheese giant Bel Group, the company behind cheese brands Babybel, The Laughing Cow, and Boursin announced an exclusive partnership with precision fermentation specialist Standing Ovation to incorporate the startup’s animal-free casein milk protein into select cheese offerings. The deal follows an equity investment made by Bel Group into the Paris-based startup in September.
Will AI Make For Better CPG Products? These Startups Think So
While the overall food tech market has seen a contraction in funding in 2022 as venture investors become more cautious, one area of companies that seems to continue to raise interest is those that leverage ML and other forms of AI to power CPG decision-making, product development, and core ingredient development.
Musk cashes out another $3.6 billion in Tesla stock
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Tesla (TLSA.O) boss Elon Musk disclosed another $3.6 billion in stock sales on Wednesday, taking his total near $40 billion this year and frustrating investors as the company's shares wallow at two-year lows.
Perfect Day is Building an AWS for Precision Fermentation
Back when Amazon was still just an e-commerce company, its founder Jeff Bezos had become frustrated that every project it spun up took so long to get going. So when he asked his then-chief of staff Andy Jassy to investigate, Jassy found that everyone was spending all their time reinventing wheels:
Restaurant Tech News Pod: Web3 Restaurants, Sweetgreen Robots, Subway Smart Fridge
Last week I caught up with Expedite’s Kristen Hawley to talk about some of the recent happenings in the world of restaurant tech. Some of the stories we talked about on this episode include:. Subway debuts smart fridges to sell sandwiches as they up their unattended retail efforts. Flyfish...
Ottonomy Partners With Norwegian Post Office to Trial Sidewalk Robot Delivery
Ottonomy.IO, a maker of autonomous (and swervy!) sidewalk delivery robots, has partnered with Posten Norge to trial its robot in Oslo. The partnership, which also includes Nordic autonomous vehicle integrator Holo, will test how autonomous robots can improve Norway’s post office intra-logistics in city centers. Posten Norge also plans to trial Ottobots for first-mile pick-ups, receiving and delivering goods for the digital marketplace AMOI from the Aker Brygge area in Oslo.
High Tech Farmer AppHarvest is Rapidly Running Out of Money
Kentucky-based controlled environmental agriculture company AppHarvest has warned in its latest financial report that it only has enough capital to continue operations into the first quarter of 2023. According to its quarterly report filed on November 7th, the company says there is “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as...
Reusable Takeout Containers Gain Traction at Universities, But What About Restaurants?
Like everywhere else, colleges saw a jump in takeout food and delivery during the pandemic as students avoided the dining hall amidst stringent social distancing rules at the height of COVID. However, even as things normalize, on-the-go food options put into place during the pandemic remain popular due to the convenience they afford busy college students, resulting in a lot of single-use containers making their way toward landfills.
GE Appliances Debuts Voice-Controlled Smart Mixer That Detects Texture and Viscosity
GE Appliances just dropped an interesting new appliance: a smart stand mixer with built-in scale, app control for guided recipes, and voice control through Alexa and Google Home. The Profile Smart Mixer is, as far as I can tell, the first Wi-Fi controlled smart mixer on the market, which is...
