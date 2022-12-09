Read full article on original website
Flint man shot by homeowner makes plea deal for jail sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man has plead guilty to attacking an elderly man during an attempted home invasion. Toland Montgomery, 43, plead guilty to an indictment of injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury. As part of his plea deal, Montgomery will serve a five year prison sentence.
Angelina County commissioners appoint acting sheriff following Sanches’ retirement
Judge expresses concern over Longview Capitol riot suspect’s video following release
WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - Two East Texans suspected in the Capitol riots appeared in court virtually Tuesday morning, the first since a Longview man’s pretrial release from jail. Toward the end of the hearing, Judge Thomas Hogan brought up an issue concerning a video which features Ryan Nichols that...
Angelina County commissioners accept resignation of sheriff Greg Sanches
One dead and another injured in Smith County wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single vehicle wreck on CR 384 ended with one dead and another occupant transported to a local hospital. According to responding authorities, the driver hit a tree on CR 384 aka Old Longview Road at around 5:30 a.m. and died on the scene. The condition on the injured occupant is unknown at this time. Authorities are still on the scene collecting information as to what could have led to the fatal wreck.
Skeletal remains found in Panola County confirmed to be those of woman missing since 2019
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Skeletal remains found by a work crew in July are those of Lauren Thompson, according to Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton. Clinton said investigators have been working with the Texas Rangers and forensic anthropologists since July to identify the remains. “Our office will be diligent on...
Baby 'retires' from City of Tyler Infants at Work program
On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud's family, coaches and teammates.
WebXtra: Longview first responders search for storm damage
Angelina and Neches River Authority board approves improvements to Prairie Grove Utilities. The Angelina and Neches River Authority approved Tuesday for a $200,000 temporary project and to begin the application process for a $7.2 million grant for a long-term fix to Prairie Grove's water issues.
Wills Point woman dies in wreck when tire blows out on I-20
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - According to Texas DPS, a woman died following a one-vehicle wreck on the interstate Tuesday, Dec. 13. DPS said that at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 20, about five miles west of Canton, Jennifer N. Aparicio, 27, of Wills Point, was traveling westbound. She was driving a 2015 Freightliner box truck, DPS said.
Official shares what’s required to cool Marshall ice-skating rink
Ten Ben Wheeler VFD firefighters resign following board meeting last week
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - Ten firefighters who made up some of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department, including positions on the board of directors, have resigned from the department. According to previous Assistant Fire Chief J.R. Bond, they gave their resignations to the board of directors on Friday. Bond...
East Texas timber damage from November tornadoes estimated at $13M
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas A&M Forest Service said a series of tornadoes that struck Northeast Texas in early November damaged timber on more than 10,000 acres. The timber was worth an estimated $13 million. Storms that tracked across North Texas on Nov. 4 resulted in seven tornadoes, five...
Storm rips roof off Harrison County house
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County residents are picking up the pieces after a storm hit Tuesday afternoon. The Harrison County Fire Marshal said there were about eight homes damaged. And one two-story home in the 5600 block of FM 9 between Waskom and Elysian Fields had its roof torn off.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI. The testing results led...
NWS survey team to head to Panola, Harrison counties Wednesday
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some weather damage has been reported in Panola County, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Cutter Clinton said an 18-wheeler wreck has been reported on FM 31. Kalie Malone submitted a photo from U.S. 59 north of Carthage which showed a possible funnel cloud. Community Four...
WebXtra: Elysian Fields resident describes witnessing storm damage
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of the hardest hit areas during yesterday’s storms was Elysian Fields in Harrison county. Dozens of homes were damaged along county road 1214. “You know the freight train, you could hear that too, but a high pitched noise and of course your ears are popping,” said property owner Nicki Fitzgerald.
Semi truck rollover on US 259 causing traffic delays
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County OEM has reported a semi truck rollover on US 259 Kilgore Bypass near the 259 Business exit. Drivers are advised to expect delays and large emergency vehicle presence. Authorities warn drivers to avoid the area to avoid further congestion. We will update you...
Bus carrying Tyler High School students involved in crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A school bus with Tyler High School students aboard was involved in a wreck near the school Monday afternoon, but no major injuries have been reported. The wreck happened a few minutes before 3 p.m. at Lion Lane and North Northwest Loop 323. It is listed as a major traffic crash. The bus was carrying students from the career and technology center back to Tyler High School, which is their home campus.
National Weather Service finds EF2 tornado damage in Panola County
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Weather Service was in East Texas on Wednesday surveying damage from Tuesday’s storms. They have determined an EF2 tornado touched down in northern Panola County just after 3:30, Tuesday afternoon. It then traveled nine miles into Harrison County where it left behind more damage.
Foundation treats East Texas special needs students to Christmas shopping spree
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Mostyn Moreno Foundation hosted its annual Christmas Lights shopping excursion on December 13 and 14, taking special needs students to a local retail store to select and purchase Christmas gifts. This program provides the children with real-life, hands-on experience in budgeting, mathematic calculations, and decision-making processes as they complete their individual transactions.
