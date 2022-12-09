9 Stellar Watch Books That Make Perfect Gifts for Collectors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you want to fully nerd out on a particular brand or you simply want a beautiful centerpiece for your coffee table, building up a horological library is a must for any collector. The good news is, there are tons of great options out there for every type of enthusiast–from those who are diehard for dive watches to devotees of Rolex . Here, we’ve compiled nine titles that would make a great gift for any watch lover in your life.

Fifty Fathoms: The Dive and Watch History 1953-2013

If you want to brush up on your history of Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms ahead of the model’s 70 th anniversary next year, you have to check out Fifty Fathoms: The Dive and Watch History 1953-2013 . This volume charts the first 60 years of the model’s history alongside the parallel rise of the dive watch in a comprehensive retrospective.

The Millennium Watch Book: Divers Watches

Continue exploring your fascination with dive watches through The Millennium Watch Book’s latest addition: The Millennium Watch Book – Divers Watches . The original Millennium Watch Book – Watchmaking Since 2000 was such a success, GMT Publishing decided to roll out a collection of ten additional volumes, each focusing on a specific subject. The second volume focused on tourbillons while its latest release in 2022 focuses on divers.

Air Time: Watches Inspired by Aviation, Aeronautics, and Pilots

Perhaps pilot watches are more your style. Then you’ll love Air Time: Watches Inspired by Aviation, Aeronautics, and Pilots . This comprehensive reference book explores a century of timepieces inspired by and built for every type of pilot, from balloonists to military pilots to astronauts.

Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon

One of the most exciting new releases of 2022 is Audemars Piguet’s ode to the Royal Oak. Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon explores the history of the iconic model from its inception to its broader cultural influence. Even those who think they know everything about the Royal Oak’s legacy may be surprised by what’s uncovered in new archival materials discovered by Audemars Piguet’s Heritage department.

The Cartier Tank Watch

Maybe you’re less passionate about the Royal Oak and more of fan of the Cartier Tank. You won’t want to miss a fully revised collectible edition of The Cartier Tank Watch by Franco Cologni . This fourth edition includes previously unpublished photos, extensive archival documents and a new chapter covering modern models released after 2017. It’s set to be released in February 2023, but you can pre-order it now–it will certainly be worth the wait.

Magister: A Unique Andrea Foffi Speedmaster Selection

If the Speedmaster is more, well, your speed, don’t worry. There’s a book for that too. Check out Magister: A Unique Andrea Foffi Speedmaster Selection . Here, Andrea Foffi, the world’s ultimate Speedy guru, explores the model’s role and evolution in the broader context of contemporary chronometry.

De Bethune: The Art of Watchmaking

Another highly touted release from 2022 is De Bethune’s Denis Flageollet’s debut book, Horological Alchemy . Here, he tackles the broad yet heavy topic: how to make sense of watchmaking in the 21 st century and open pathways for a new generation to appreciate this art form. To continue your journey into the world of De Bethune, you can also pre-order De Bethune: The Art of Watchmaking , a book celebrating the 20th anniversary of the brand set to release in January 2023.

The Watch Book: Rolex

Last but not least, no horological library would be complete without a book on the king of watches: Rolex. The most recent edition of The Watch Book Rolex includes the latest models from 2020 and 2021 chronicled through more than 400 color and black and white photographs.

