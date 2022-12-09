Read full article on original website
Michigan State Police looking for person who keyed a car in Cadillac Meijer parking lot
Anyone know this guy? The Michigan State Police Seventh District is asking for tips to identify him in connection with an incident in a Meijer parking lot over the summer.
MSP asks drivers to be careful after three deadly pedestrian crashes
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a third deadly pedestrian crash in less than two weeks, state police are asking all of us to be better and more responsible drivers, especially with some of the conditions that come with this time of year. Every time we get in our cars, turn...
Authorities investigate shooting threat at Kalkaska High School
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Two potential suspects have been identified after someone wrote a threat on a bathroom wall at Kalkaska High School. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said they threat was discovered on Monday at around 2:30 p.m. and the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Department was immediately contacted.
Woman sentenced in case of dead pets found in freezer
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan woman has been sentenced for killing and torturing animals, WPBN/WGTU reports. In April, authorities seized more than 200 animals – many of them starving and dehydrated – from the Antrim County home of Brooklyn Beck, of Central Lake. The animals included a horse, 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes and other reptiles, two cats, and 50 mice and rats. Dead animals were also found in a freezer.
Man, 86, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing road in Northern Michigan
BLAIR TOWNSHIP, MI – An 86-year-old man from Grawn was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a road Sunday evening in Grand Traverse County, police said. The victim was walking northbound around 8 p.m. across US-31 near State Street in Blair Township when he was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 37-year-old Interlochen man, WPBN/WGTU reports.
Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals
Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
Barge sinks in Grand Traverse Bay for second time, issue under review by Michigan AG
NORTHPORT, MI – There’s a barge with a crane sitting atop the vessel currently resting on Great Lakes bottomlands in Grand Traverse Bay for the second time in as many years. The barge owned by Balcom Marine Contractors of Traverse City has for 18 months been anchored offshore...
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
Coast Guard helicopter soars over Mackinac Island on training mission, see photos
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station Traverse City went north on a training flight this week and caught some incredibly iconic Michigan views from the air. Their sky-high panorama included Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel, the nearby Round Island Light and the Mackinac Bridge against a very moody-looking sky.
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
More input sought on potential military airspace expansion in northern Michigan, Thumb
The Michigan Air National Guard is extending public comment for an extra month on a proposal that would increase military airspace in northeast Lower Michigan and the Thumb. The public comment period opened Nov. 15 for 30 days, but has been extended to Jan. 14, 2023, to seek more input.
Northern Michigan winery invites you to Sip, Soup, Ski this winter
SUTTONS BAY, MI - If you love wine-tasting but also want to turn it into a winter adventure, a Northern Michigan winery is inviting people to come Sip, Soup, and Ski with them in January and February. Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay is expanding its popular winter soup and wine pairings by working with a local adventure outfitter that will rent out cross-country skis and bring them to the tasting room door.
Snow and rain expected Wednesday
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
Old Mission farmers worried after winery lawsuit prompts new rules
PENINSULA TOWNSHIP, MI –The Old Mission Peninsula is known for its sweeping views of Lake Michigan and rolling hills of cherry trees, grape vines and apple orchards. But some Peninsula Township farmers are worried a proposed ordinance could devalue their properties and alter the scenic farmland. Township leaders, though, say the changes are meant to protect the rural landscape following a lawsuit from a group of wineries.
Michigan’s housing market is in crisis. Climate change could make it worse.
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. For three years Ethan Hornacek has been shopping for a house in his hometown. Unfortunately for him, his hometown is Traverse City – one of the state’s most desired cities in one of the fastest growing counties.
