Interlochen, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Authorities investigate shooting threat at Kalkaska High School

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- (UPDATE) Two potential suspects have been identified after someone wrote a threat on a bathroom wall at Kalkaska High School. Kalkaska Public Schools Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said they threat was discovered on Monday at around 2:30 p.m. and the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Department was immediately contacted.
KALKASKA, MI
MLive

Woman sentenced in case of dead pets found in freezer

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A Northern Michigan woman has been sentenced for killing and torturing animals, WPBN/WGTU reports. In April, authorities seized more than 200 animals – many of them starving and dehydrated – from the Antrim County home of Brooklyn Beck, of Central Lake. The animals included a horse, 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes and other reptiles, two cats, and 50 mice and rats. Dead animals were also found in a freezer.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man charged with arson for fire at Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man was arraigned on Monday for allegedly starting a dumpster fire that spread to the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop in Traverse City last week. Brian Immink was charged with third-degree arson in the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County. Immink's bond...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
US 103.1

Northern MI Woman Sentenced 2-4 Years For Killing and Torturing Animals

Back in November, a Central Lake woman pleaded guilty to two felony counts of killing or torturing animals. Earlier this year, Brooklyn Beck was arrested after police discovered a gruesome scene at her home in Antrim County. They found roughly 200 animals including 19 rabbits, 28 dogs, more than 20 snakes, reptiles, 50 mice and rats, and a bunch of other dead animals.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice

ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Northern Michigan winery invites you to Sip, Soup, Ski this winter

SUTTONS BAY, MI - If you love wine-tasting but also want to turn it into a winter adventure, a Northern Michigan winery is inviting people to come Sip, Soup, and Ski with them in January and February. Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay is expanding its popular winter soup and wine pairings by working with a local adventure outfitter that will rent out cross-country skis and bring them to the tasting room door.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Snow and rain expected Wednesday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Luce, Kalkaska, Crawford, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Isabella Counties. The advisory is for rain, sleet, and snow on the roads. The advisory starts and ends at various times around northern Michigan, but it's mainly for late this afternoon thru Thursday afternoon.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Old Mission farmers worried after winery lawsuit prompts new rules

PENINSULA TOWNSHIP, MI –The Old Mission Peninsula is known for its sweeping views of Lake Michigan and rolling hills of cherry trees, grape vines and apple orchards. But some Peninsula Township farmers are worried a proposed ordinance could devalue their properties and alter the scenic farmland. Township leaders, though, say the changes are meant to protect the rural landscape following a lawsuit from a group of wineries.
OLD MISSION, MI
MLive

MLive

