Rams’ Baker Mayfield debuts with comeback victory

By Cris Belle, Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP/WJW) — It’s been a wild week for former Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield and he came out smelling like roses.

After he was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday and claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, he took a cross-country flight and got one short practice with his new team on Wednesday.

By Thursday night, Mayfield led the Rams to two late fourth-quarter touchdowns and a stunning 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, capped by a 23-yard scoring pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left.

Mayfield could only wonder what Friday will bring in this wild week of his life, but the former No. 1 overall pick knows it probably won’t be more fun than one of the most amazing moments of his bumpy NFL journey.

“I don’t know if you could write it any better than that,” Mayfield said. “Obviously, we’d like to be a little bit more stress-free, but it’s a pretty damn good story, I’ll be honest with you.”

Just two days after the Rams (4-9) claimed him, Mayfield went 22 of 35 for 230 yards — and eventually snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic style.

“What a quick study,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He just got here five minutes ago and figured out a way to be able to do some special things tonight.”

The Rams went on a 75-yard TD drive moments before the winning drive, the latter of which ended with Mayfield finding Jefferson behind rookie Sam Webb in the end zone. The 98-yard march was the longest go-ahead TD drive in the final 2 minutes of a game over the past 45 NFL seasons.

Mayfield was having a terrible season for the Panthers, but he improbably injected a spark into the Rams with a handful of big plays and decent drives despite minimal knowledge of the playbook.

“There was kind of a shortened list of plays that I was really, really studying,” Mayfield said. “I will say we dipped out of that little list and got into some other things.”

Mayfield completed 15 of his 20 passes in the fourth quarter, flawlessly directing his new teammates downfield for two scores.

“I love to compete,” Mayfield said. “I love this game.”

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

