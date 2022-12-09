ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Radio host claiming Yankees chasing Fernando Tatis Jr. is ridiculous

One year ago, Fernando Tatis Jr. was the star shortstop of the San Diego Padres, as well as the reigning face of baseball. Now? After a motorcycle accident, a PED suspension, and — most importantly — a $340 million extension, people around the game are wondering whether he could be persona non grata in San Diego, as well as a possible candidate for the Yankees’ “big move” we heard so much about on Friday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Owen Miller: Heading to Milwaukee

Miller was traded from the Guardians to the Brewers on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Miller appeared in 130 games for Cleveland last year and slashed .243/.301/.351 with six homers, 53 runs, 51 RBI and two stolen bases. He played at first base, second base, third base and served as a designated hitter in 2022, and he'll likely have a better chance to carve out playing time in Milwaukee since Kolten Wong was traded to the Mariners in early December.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades

Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh Palacios: Catches on with Bucs organization

The Pirates selected Palacios in the second round of the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft last week. Palacios slashed .213/.245/.255 over 49 plate appearances in the big leagues with the Nationals in 2022 before he was outrighted off the 40-man roster earlier this month. With Washington choosing not to protect the 27-year-old outfielder in the Rule 5 draft, Pittsburgh opted to roll the dice on him. He'll likely head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin the upcoming campaign.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Mario Feliciano: DFA'd by Brewers

Feliciano was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Wednesday. Feliciano spent most of his time at Triple-A Nashville in 2022 and slashed .274/.326/.386 with six home runs, 38 RBI, 31 runs and two stolen bases over 77 games. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after the Brewers acquired Owen Miller on Wednesday, but Feliciano will likely be a candidate to serve as a non-roster invitee this spring if he goes unclaimed on waivers.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Back with Giants on MiLB deal

Walton (shoulder) signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 5. The Giants non-tendered Walton in November, only to re-sign a couple weeks later on a minor-league pact that presumably includes an invitation to big-league spring training. Before he concluded the 2022 season on the shelf due to a bout with right shoulder inflammation, Walton logged 78 plate appearances for San Francisco and slashed .158/.179/.303.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Manny Pina: Heads to Oakland in three-team deal

The Athletics acquired Pina from Atlanta on Monday in a three-team trade which sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta and William Contreras to Milwaukee, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The A's also received pitchers Kyle Muller, Royber Salinas and Freddy Tarnok plus outfielder Esteury Ruiz, while Atlanta received catcher Sean Murphy and the Brewers received catcher William Contreras and pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Wei-Chieh Huang: Joins new organization

The Pirates selected Huang in the minor-league Rule 5 draft last week. Huang previously made four appearances in the majors with the Rangers in 2019, but he served as pitching depth in the Giants' organization this past season. In 23 appearances (13 starts) at Triple-A Sacramento, Huang posted a 4.40 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB in 71.2 innings. Though he's likely to start the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Indianapolis, the 29-year-old right-hander could have a clearer path back to the majors in Pittsburgh than he had in San Francisco in 2022.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Going… Going… Gallo!

The Seattle Mariners need an outfielder. Our Andrew Elderbaum thinks he knows just the guy that fits the bill. Seattle Mariners 2023 outfield… center field-Julio Rodriguez-check; right field-Teoscar Hernandez-check; left field-Jarred Kelenic, Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore-ahh maybe. It seems like left field is an area of opportunity for Seattle. Why not free agent Joey Gallo?
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' J.P. Feyereisen: Dealt to Dodgers

The Dodgers acquired Feyereisen (shoulder) from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for a minor-league reliever Jeff Belge, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay recently designated Feyereisen for assignment after the team announced its signing of free-agent pitcher Zach Eflin, but the 29-year-old right-hander will reclaim a 40-man roster spot as he joins his new organization. However, because Feyereisen underwent rotator cuff and labrum cleanup surgery earlier this month and isn't expected to start throwing for another four months, he'll likely be moved to the 60-day injured list before Opening Day with the expectation that he won't be ready to make his Dodgers debut until late August at the earliest. When healthy, the right-hander has been an effective reliever at the MLB level, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11.8 K-BB% across 89.2 career innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA

