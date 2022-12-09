ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4 Morning’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday morning’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Daily 4 Morning” game were:

6-3-6-8, FIREBALL: 4

(six, three, six, eight; FIREBALL: four)

