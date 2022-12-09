ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brother of Paul Whelan, former U.S. Marine still imprisoned in Russia, slams Trump in scathing tweet: "I don't suggest he cares"

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

(WWJ) The brother of Paul Whelan, a Metro Detroit resident and former U.S. Marine who remains detained in Russia, is calling out former President Donald Trump for hypocrisy.

On Thursday, U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was released from Russian detention in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, leaving Whelan in a Russian prison.

Trump, posting to the platform Truth Social, spoke out against the trade, posting: "Why wasn’t former Marine Paul Whelan included in this totally one-sided transaction? He would have been let out for the asking."

David Whelan took offense to this, noting that his brother was imprisoned back in in 2018 — during Trump's presidency — and Trump didn't do anything about it.

David Whelan tweeted: "Former President Trump appears to have mentioned my brother #PaulWhelan 's wrongful detention more in the last 24 hours than he did in the 2 years of his presidency in which Paul was held hostage by #Russia (zero). I don't suggest he cares now any more than he did then (zero)."

According to a report by The New York Post , former National Security Adviser John Bolton revealed in a CBS interview that Trump in fact turned down a chance to secure Paul Whelan’s release two years ago – despite the former president claiming to be outraged over the Biden administration’s deal.

The Biden administration has been adamant on its stance that both Paul Whelan and Griner, who admitted to carrying hashish oil in her luggage , were wrongfully detained.

Paul Whelan, a resident of Novi, Michigan, was arrested while in Russia in 2018 on allegations of being a spy for the U.S. Whelan has adamantly denied all allegations and Russian officials have never publicly presented any evidence against him.

Paul Whelan has served three and a half years of his 16 year sentence in a Russian labor camp.

guest
5d ago

“American Paul Whelan, arrested in Moscow and accused of espionage, has in addition to his American passport one from Britain, Canada and Ireland, Whelan’s brother said Friday.” Since Whelan has four passports from other countries why aren’t they trying to get him out of Russia? Maybe he really is a spy. Who carries around four passports?!

Reginald Thurman
5d ago

And that is what people need to do is check these Trump/MAGA hypocrites like Whelen brother did to Trump. He was in office for four years and didn't do nothing or even mention Whelen.

HelpPoor
5d ago

Trump's and his followers hypocrisy is well exposed. The current government at least tried to bring him back, but unfortunately, Russians wanted to play politics and did not leave any option. For the past 2 days, Trump fans, fox News was bashing Biden for not bringing Paul back - Hypocrats. I've never heard of Paul in 4 years of trumps presidency.

