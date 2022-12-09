Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fans Reacting Today to an Old Cole Beasley Tweet
You have probably heard the news by now, but wide receiver Cole Beasley has officially come out of retirement and has signed with his former team, the Buffalo Bills. Beasley will sign with the practice squad, but he can be elevated for regular season games with the Bills, even starting as soon as this Saturday. We just have to wait and see if that happens or if the Bills decide to not play him until Christmas Eve's game at the Chicago Bears.
Historic Snow Game Possible for Dolphins at Bills This Saturday
The Buffalo Bills won their 10th game of the 2022 regular season on Sunday, defeating the New York Jets by a score of 20-12. It wasn't a pretty game but the Jets do have a great defense and seem to be the kryptonite for the Bills offense, more so than any other team.
Buffalo Bills Fans Want To See This Player Benched Now
As the season continues, Bills Mafia learns more and more about its potential Super Bowl roaster. This player may be in their dog house. No matter what team you discuss, they all have issues every season. Some are because of talent. Others have coaching issues. Then there are situations like the Buffalo Bills have had with injuries. They have lost several key players throughout the year. Most notable on the defensive side of the ball is edge rusher Von Miller and Saftey Micah Hyde who are both lost for the season. Though, Hyde might be able to return for the playoffs.
Bills Player Wants to Give Something Away to a Buffalonian
The Buffalo Bills have arguably the best roster in the National Football League; outside of the Philadelphia Eagles. General manager Brandon Beane has put together a great collection of players on offense and defense, with the latter being extremely well put together. Not to take away from the offense, but Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs do help mask some of the shortcomings.
100-Degree Difference Between Both Bills-Dolphins Games This Year
It feels like September was forever ago now; that's what a historic lake effect snowstorm and a cold trend will do. The Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins for a second time this season on Saturday night. The Bills host the Dolphins for an NFL Network night game in front of a national audience at Highmark Stadium.
Brandon Beane Explains How The Bills Re-Signed Cole Beasley
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are likely to play in a full-blown snow game this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills (10-3) are the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins (8-5) are second in the AFC East and sixth in the conference.
Jets Head Coach’s Comments Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Take Notice
It was not the prettiest of wins but the Buffalo Bills prevailed over the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, 20-12. The game was 0-0 just before halftime, when Josh Allen threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox just before halftime. The Bills offense was mostly stifled by the Jets stellar defense, but came up with two touchdown drives when they needed it. Tyler Bass added two field goals.
Buffalo Reporter Fired For Saying Women Are Worst Bills Fans
The Western New York sports reporter was let go today after comments he made during a live stream. There are lots of reporters who cover the Buffalo Bills from all over the region and dozens of podcasts and live streams that make content revolving around the team every week. Jerry...
Tua Has Never Faced The Weather He Faces in Buffalo on Saturday
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park on Saturday Night, for what will be a nationally televised game on The NFL Network. It will also be aired locally in Buffalo on channel 7. The Bills (10-3) are first in the AFC East and hold down the number...
Buffalo Reporter Apologizes For His Sexist Comments
There are tons of reporters who cover the Buffalo Bills, whether that’s locally or on the national level. And while some reporters are known for taking their controversial stand, there are just some things you don’t say. Especially when it offends a major part of the Buffalo Bills...
Here’s How the Bills Can Clinch a Playoff Spot This Weekend
It really does feel like the Buffalo Bills have this habit of having a mid-season lull the last two seasons; where the offense doesn't look like itself. That's happening this season, but luckily, the Bills have still been able to string together four straight wins. They won an ugly game...
Mike McDaniel Says He’s Done Zero Monitoring of Buffalo Forecast
The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday, for what could be an all-time game that we talk about for years to come. Not only because of the fact both teams are in a playoff position right now, Bills with 10 wins and the Dolphins with 8, but because of the looming forecast for Saturday night in Orchard Park.
Bills Players React on Social Media to Cole Beasley Being Back
The Buffalo Bills are preparing to face the Miami Dolphins for the second time this season. They host their AFC East division rival on Saturday night in Orchard Park; a matchup that could be a true snow game, since the forecast is calling for lake effect snow that evening. The...
[PIC] Miami Dolphins Used Sideline Heaters In a Domed Stadium
With a game coming up in Buffalo, things are not looking good for the Dolphins. Miami has been a contender most of this season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa I having a breakout year and at one point they were leading the AFC East division over the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. They even got a win over them early in the season in Miami.
Open Letter: Dear Cole Beasley, Please Stop Doing This
It’s official - Beas is back. After retiring this past October following a couple of weeks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, wide receiver Cole Beasley has come out of hibernation to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills. Beasley’s potential addition to the Bills' offensive is more than welcome...
Buffalo Border Patrol Agents Seize Fake NFL Jerseys Including Josh Allen One
Border Patrol Agents in Buffalo seized fake NFL jerseys, including a Josh Allen one. As we get closer to Christmas and people are doing their holiday shopping, the agency warns consumers to buy from reputable retailers to help avoid ending up with counterfeit goods. Buffalo Acting Director of Field Operations...
Jordan Poyer Has Two Big Dubs Today
Today, the Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets with a score of 20-12, and the team continues as the front runner in the AFC East, and AFC overall with its 10-3 standings. That’s just one of the wins today for the team. Poyer’s act of kindness cascaded into another long-standing win for a brave middle schooler.
Josh Allen Got An Attitude With This Reporter [VIDEO]
The Buffalo Bills came out on top against the New York Jets 20-12, but even though the Bills pulled off the win, the reporters didn’t necessarily let them off the hook. After celebrating the rematch win, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat with reporters for his usual post-game chat. He took questions like he usually does, except one didn’t sit right with him and Allen did not stand for it.
