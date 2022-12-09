ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills Fans Reacting Today to an Old Cole Beasley Tweet

You have probably heard the news by now, but wide receiver Cole Beasley has officially come out of retirement and has signed with his former team, the Buffalo Bills. Beasley will sign with the practice squad, but he can be elevated for regular season games with the Bills, even starting as soon as this Saturday. We just have to wait and see if that happens or if the Bills decide to not play him until Christmas Eve's game at the Chicago Bears.
Buffalo Bills Fans Want To See This Player Benched Now

As the season continues, Bills Mafia learns more and more about its potential Super Bowl roaster. This player may be in their dog house. No matter what team you discuss, they all have issues every season. Some are because of talent. Others have coaching issues. Then there are situations like the Buffalo Bills have had with injuries. They have lost several key players throughout the year. Most notable on the defensive side of the ball is edge rusher Von Miller and Saftey Micah Hyde who are both lost for the season. Though, Hyde might be able to return for the playoffs.
Bills Player Wants to Give Something Away to a Buffalonian

The Buffalo Bills have arguably the best roster in the National Football League; outside of the Philadelphia Eagles. General manager Brandon Beane has put together a great collection of players on offense and defense, with the latter being extremely well put together. Not to take away from the offense, but Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs do help mask some of the shortcomings.
Brandon Beane Explains How The Bills Re-Signed Cole Beasley

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are likely to play in a full-blown snow game this Saturday night at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The Bills (10-3) are the number one seed in the AFC, holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins (8-5) are second in the AFC East and sixth in the conference.
Jets Head Coach’s Comments Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Take Notice

It was not the prettiest of wins but the Buffalo Bills prevailed over the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, 20-12. The game was 0-0 just before halftime, when Josh Allen threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox just before halftime. The Bills offense was mostly stifled by the Jets stellar defense, but came up with two touchdown drives when they needed it. Tyler Bass added two field goals.
Buffalo Reporter Apologizes For His Sexist Comments

There are tons of reporters who cover the Buffalo Bills, whether that’s locally or on the national level. And while some reporters are known for taking their controversial stand, there are just some things you don’t say. Especially when it offends a major part of the Buffalo Bills...
Mike McDaniel Says He’s Done Zero Monitoring of Buffalo Forecast

The Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday, for what could be an all-time game that we talk about for years to come. Not only because of the fact both teams are in a playoff position right now, Bills with 10 wins and the Dolphins with 8, but because of the looming forecast for Saturday night in Orchard Park.
[PIC] Miami Dolphins Used Sideline Heaters In a Domed Stadium

With a game coming up in Buffalo, things are not looking good for the Dolphins. Miami has been a contender most of this season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa I having a breakout year and at one point they were leading the AFC East division over the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. They even got a win over them early in the season in Miami.
Open Letter: Dear Cole Beasley, Please Stop Doing This

It’s official - Beas is back. After retiring this past October following a couple of weeks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, wide receiver Cole Beasley has come out of hibernation to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills. Beasley’s potential addition to the Bills' offensive is more than welcome...
Jordan Poyer Has Two Big Dubs Today

Today, the Buffalo Bills beat the New York Jets with a score of 20-12, and the team continues as the front runner in the AFC East, and AFC overall with its 10-3 standings. That’s just one of the wins today for the team. Poyer’s act of kindness cascaded into another long-standing win for a brave middle schooler.
Josh Allen Got An Attitude With This Reporter [VIDEO]

The Buffalo Bills came out on top against the New York Jets 20-12, but even though the Bills pulled off the win, the reporters didn’t necessarily let them off the hook. After celebrating the rematch win, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen sat with reporters for his usual post-game chat. He took questions like he usually does, except one didn’t sit right with him and Allen did not stand for it.
