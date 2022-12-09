ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Mysterious burned body on Fort Bragg identified

By Jack Murphy
Connecting Vets
 5 days ago

The military community around Fort Bragg was alarmed in late November when word began to circulate about a burned body found on the base inside a vehicle.

A source speaking to Connecting Vets on the condition of anonymity stated that the only way soldiers on Bragg hear about deaths on post anymore is in the most macabre way: the ticker alongside the road which states how many days it has been without a death on base.

If Fort Bragg can go 82 days (symbolic of the 82nd Airborne Division) then the entire installation will get a three-day weekend. No one on base seems to remember going 82 days without a death.

Fort Bragg can appear to be cursed when one examines the number of deaths on base, and other soldier deaths around Fayetteville, North Carolina. There are murders , suicides, and also a high number of drug overdoses which is likely related to the larger fentanyl epidemic that has swept the nation.

As Fort Bragg's Criminal Investigations Division (CID) looked into the mysterious body, it appears there was no foul play in this particular case. A press release they put out says that during a routine patrol on Nov. 21, military police discovered a burned-out vehicle near Range 74 that contained a body.

"It appears the vehicle struck an embankment and caught fire sometime during the previous evening. Unfortunately, the driver, Ronald A. Farrell, 70, of Fayetteville, N.C., died as a result of the accident," the press release states. Farrell was local to the area and previously served in the military.

CID says the matter is still under investigation.

Reach Jack Murphy: jack@connectingvets.com or @JackMurphyRGR .
