Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
One of Rockford’s Favorite Retailers Just Broke Our Hearts a Little Further This Holiday Season
If you live in the Rockford area and you love shopping at Crimson Ridge, I'm sure you are still a little shocked and sad that they will soon be permanently closing the gift/merchandise part of the store, but wait...it just got worse. Crimson Ridge in Rockford, Illinois Is Permanently Closing...
Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford
One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
Illinois Bakery’s Edible Stocking Stuffers Are The Perfect Holiday Treat
Humble Bee Bakery in Machesney, Illinois is selling the cutest cookie ornaments that everybody needs in their life this Christmas. One of my favorite things about the holidays is seeing the creative gift ideas people come up with all over the Stateline. It's a bonus if the gifts are edible, too!!!
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Rockford Man Tries to Rob Target, While the Rockford Police Dept Was There
A Rockford man attempted to rob the Target store on East State street, as a bunch of Rockford cops were inside shopping. WREX. So you've see it this time of year, our local law enforcement gathered at a store to buy presents. "Shop with a Cop," it's called a variety of things.
Survey Website Names This Illinois-Made Frozen Pizza As The Best
When I was a kid, I didn't even know that you could actually get a pizza from a restaurant. It's not that I'd never had pizza, it's just that the only kind I'd ever had seemed to magically appear out of our own oven, and only on occasional Sunday nights.
Illinois Woman Finally Earns NIU Degree Over 7 Decades In the Making
A 90-year-old woman from Geneseo, Illinois graduated from Northern Illinois University (NIU) last Sunday with a bachelor's degree in general studies, after starting her college journey 70 years ago. "Never Give Up" We all have dreams in life, and we all have goals. Some we finish, some we don't even...
Did Rockford, Illinois Aldi Stores Stop Selling Skim Milk?
I will admit that I don't get to Aldi as much as I used to now that we live outside of Rockford, but for the last few months when I've stopped at a store I walk out of there with no milk. Why?. Here's the thing, my family drinks a...
Thousands of Balloons Will Take Over One Wisconsin Venue in 2023, and You Need to See It!
The Big Balloon Build is coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in March of 2023, and I guarantee you have never seen anything quite like this!. From Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26, 2023, Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin will be transformed into an enchanting scene filled with over 100,000 balloons, but now the question is, what exactly is the Big Balloon Build?
Check Out These New Outdoor Dining Snow globes at One Popular Resort in Wisconsin
Dining in outdoor igloos was SOOO last winter, so this year you need to check out the new Snow Globe dining experience at The Ridge in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin!. When I saw that photo come across my Facebook news feed this morning, I automatically needed to know more... Is it...
Bicycling Capital of America Less than 3 Hours From Rockford
During my drive back from Montana to Illinois, I encountered many odd roadside attractions trying to lure me off the interstate hoping that I'll make a quick stop in their town and infuse some money into their local economy. From the world's largest buffalo to the wood chipper used in...
Illinois Radio Personality Exposed In Viral TikTok At Popular Holiday Parade
Ever been called out for something for the entire internet to see? Well, it happened to me and it was all caught on video at the Stroll on State parade in Rockford, Illinois. My sister, Kristen, is a very popular creator on TikTok. With over 330,000 followers and a fanbase that fully supports her publicly "consensually doxxing" people, it was only a matter of time that she exposes me, her baby sister.
Illinois Residents, Beware of This Sketchy Man Going Door to Door Selling Solar Panels
An Illinois woman is warning residents about a weird experience she had with a man going door to door in her neighborhood "selling" solar panels. Here's one thing about me; if I don't know you or already know that you are coming to my house, (even if I do know you), there's a dang good chance I will NOT be answering my door when you ring the bell.
Unknown ‘Boom’ Sound in Illinois Town Leads to Hilarious Social Media Posts
The "Boom" was allegedly back in Belvidere, Illinois again last night (Wednesday 12/7) according to a popular Facebook group page. While the source of the noise hasn't officially been confirmed or identified, speculation of what may be at the root of the 'boom' is leading to some hilarious social media banter.
Could This Perplexing Dog Situation At a Wisconsin Airport Truly Be an Accident?
TSA officials are stressing the importance of knowing airline rules when traveling with a pet after a dog in a closed backpack went through the X-ray machine at an airport in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Airline Traveler Leaves Dog in a Closed Backpack. If you're on Twitter, I'm guessing you've seen...
Illinois Groomer Speaks Out After Backlash From Dyeing Dog’s Fur
Recently, I wrote about a Rockford woman, Ashley Spielmann, who went viral on TikTok for dyeing her miniature Schnauzer's fur like the Grinch. Now, the groomer speaks out. After I shared the TikTok video that racked up over 10 million views in just a few days, people had A LOT to say about the dog owner and the groomer for dyeing a miniature Schnauzer's fur for the holidays.
Rockford BBB: Puppy Scams Are Costing Victims More Than Ever
The good news, if you're a dog lover, is that according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), puppy buying is at an all-time high (especially during the holiday season) so it’s not really surprising that you or someone you know may be on the search for a new dog right now. The bad news is, as puppy buying rises, so do puppy scams.
Rockford Park District Looks To Lower Tax Rate For Residents
At the November 21,2023 Board of Commissioners meeting, Rockford Park District staff presented a preliminary 2023 budged which reflected a $1.033 million deficit. The deficit is due to increased investments in safety and security of parks and facilities, minimum wage increases for seasonal and part time staff, and increased costs for supplies, utilities, and services utilized by the Park District.
