Ever been called out for something for the entire internet to see? Well, it happened to me and it was all caught on video at the Stroll on State parade in Rockford, Illinois. My sister, Kristen, is a very popular creator on TikTok. With over 330,000 followers and a fanbase that fully supports her publicly "consensually doxxing" people, it was only a matter of time that she exposes me, her baby sister.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO