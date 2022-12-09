ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Popular Norwegian SnøMarket Opening This Weekend In Rockford

One of the most festive, winter markets in Rockford, Illinois is returning for one weekend only at The Norwegian on Main Street. Held every winter, they celebrate Rockford's Norwegian roots with a festive outdoor market filled with traditional food, crafts, and activities. I've attended a few times and it's a really magical time!
Thousands of Balloons Will Take Over One Wisconsin Venue in 2023, and You Need to See It!

The Big Balloon Build is coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin in March of 2023, and I guarantee you have never seen anything quite like this!. From Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26, 2023, Covenant Harbor in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin will be transformed into an enchanting scene filled with over 100,000 balloons, but now the question is, what exactly is the Big Balloon Build?
Illinois Radio Personality Exposed In Viral TikTok At Popular Holiday Parade

Ever been called out for something for the entire internet to see? Well, it happened to me and it was all caught on video at the Stroll on State parade in Rockford, Illinois. My sister, Kristen, is a very popular creator on TikTok. With over 330,000 followers and a fanbase that fully supports her publicly "consensually doxxing" people, it was only a matter of time that she exposes me, her baby sister.
Illinois Groomer Speaks Out After Backlash From Dyeing Dog’s Fur

Recently, I wrote about a Rockford woman, Ashley Spielmann, who went viral on TikTok for dyeing her miniature Schnauzer's fur like the Grinch. Now, the groomer speaks out. After I shared the TikTok video that racked up over 10 million views in just a few days, people had A LOT to say about the dog owner and the groomer for dyeing a miniature Schnauzer's fur for the holidays.
Rockford BBB: Puppy Scams Are Costing Victims More Than Ever

The good news, if you're a dog lover, is that according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), puppy buying is at an all-time high (especially during the holiday season) so it’s not really surprising that you or someone you know may be on the search for a new dog right now. The bad news is, as puppy buying rises, so do puppy scams.
Rockford Park District Looks To Lower Tax Rate For Residents

At the November 21,2023 Board of Commissioners meeting, Rockford Park District staff presented a preliminary 2023 budged which reflected a $1.033 million deficit. The deficit is due to increased investments in safety and security of parks and facilities, minimum wage increases for seasonal and part time staff, and increased costs for supplies, utilities, and services utilized by the Park District.
