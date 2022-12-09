Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart CEO: Stores could close with uptick in shoplifting
Walmart is considering possible store closures and price hikes as it grapples with what the company says is an uptick in shoplifting.
Bankruptcy worries swirl around used car retailer Carvana
Used car retailer Carvana, facing a cash crunch, could be headed towards bankruptcy, according to both published reports and a bearish analyst's call that slashes its share-price target to $1.
Amazon and Walmart Add Tech to Boost Buying and Fulfillment
Amazon and Walmart are hoping new tech will make the holidays a little less difficult. While no one thought 2022’s busy season was ever going to be easy, the embrace and use of new digital processes — in stores, websites and warehouses — by the top two retailers is trying to make it so.
Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger
Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?
When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
Customers Are Stealing From Walmart
Walmart has a shoplifting problem that has grown so much that management may start to close some stores.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
CNBC
McDonald's hopes deals like 50-cent double cheeseburgers beef up sales on its mobile app
McDonald's holiday promotion this year includes the chance to win free food for life for you and three friends. The three-week-long promotion, which began Monday, is part of the company's broader digital strategy to drive traffic to its mobile app without sacrificing profitability. A little more than a year after...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
8 Best Deals at Walmart in December
The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
Costco vs Sam’s Club: Which Retailer Has the Best December Deals?
Stocking up for the holidays is expensive. That's why so many people depend on warehouse stores where they can buy in bulk for cheap. Crowds are flocking to Costco and Sam's Club to find the best...
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says theft is 'higher than what it has historically been'
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on Tuesday became the latest retail executive to weigh in on theft, saying it is "higher than what it has historically been."
WJLA
Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft
WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC. McMillion went on to say they will have to change the way they do...
Grocery Delivery Expands as Retailers Compete for Digital Spending
This week, Food Lion expands eCommerce, Target invests in grocery delivery, and Getir buys Gorillas. Ahold Delhaize subsidiary Food Lion, which has more than 1,100 stores across 10 Southeastern and mid-Atlantic states, announced Monday (Dec. 12) that it is expanding its Food Lion to Go curbside pickup network, following on the heels of its delivery expansion, announced Friday (Dec. 9).
Self-Identified Employees of Walmart-Owned Sam’s Club Disclose Company Secrets
Words of warning have been shared with store customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Reddit.com, and Indeed.com.
CNBC
Walmart CEO says shoppers are being more selective as they deal with inflation
The American shopper is still feeling "stressed" by inflation, and the effects aren't being felt evenly across categories, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said. Shoppers are being more selective about their purchases, McMillon said, and skipping some electronics, for example, in favor of staples. Walmart is among a slew of retailers...
Plooto Raises $20M to Expand Payments Automation Platform
Payments automation platform Plooto has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The company said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to grow its customer base, add new product lines, ramp up hiring and customize its offering for more businesses. “Our vision,...
Subscription Merchants Use AI to Create New Bundles, Reduce Customer Churn
With data showing consumers cutting back retail subscriptions, merchants must rethink how to reduce churn. And with more subscribers reining in spending, sticky.io President and CEO Brian Bogosian said the “do I really need this” scrutiny over keeping or dumping a subscription cannot be taken lightly. “I think...
Versana Launches Syndicated Loan Platform
Versana has launched an industry-backed syndicated loan platform. By digitally capturing agent banks’ deal data on a real-time basis, this centralized solution connects banks, institutional lenders and their service providers and provides transparency, efficiency and velocity, Versana said in the Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release. “Versana is the long-awaited...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0