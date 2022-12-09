ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Amazon and Walmart Add Tech to Boost Buying and Fulfillment

Amazon and Walmart are hoping new tech will make the holidays a little less difficult. While no one thought 2022’s busy season was ever going to be easy, the embrace and use of new digital processes — in stores, websites and warehouses — by the top two retailers is trying to make it so.
PYMNTS

Walmart Reportedly Preps Its Own Affirm BNPL Challenger

Walmart reportedly plans to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) through a company it backs. The BNPL will be provided by the Walmart-backed FinTech venture ONE and may be launched in 2023, The Information reported Thursday (Dec. 8). The installment payment option will join the checking accounts, savings accounts and...
Sourcing Journal

Are Retailers Ready to Handle Huge Holiday Returns?

When the holiday rush finally peters out, retail is likely to have a massive returns problem on its hands. More than half of consumers (52 percent) said they expect to return at least one gift they receive through an online merchant this holiday season, according to The 2022 Holiday Gift Returns Survey from e-commerce brand accelerator Phelps United. But “at least” is the operative term here for many of these consumers. Among this group, 47 percent said they anticipate returning at three gifts at minimum, with nearly one in five (19 percent) saying they plan to return at least five and 6...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
WJLA

Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft

WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. "Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC. McMillion went on to say they will have to change the way they do...
WASHINGTON, DC
PYMNTS

Grocery Delivery Expands as Retailers Compete for Digital Spending

This week, Food Lion expands eCommerce, Target invests in grocery delivery, and Getir buys Gorillas. Ahold Delhaize subsidiary Food Lion, which has more than 1,100 stores across 10 Southeastern and mid-Atlantic states, announced Monday (Dec. 12) that it is expanding its Food Lion to Go curbside pickup network, following on the heels of its delivery expansion, announced Friday (Dec. 9).
CNBC

Walmart CEO says shoppers are being more selective as they deal with inflation

The American shopper is still feeling "stressed" by inflation, and the effects aren't being felt evenly across categories, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said. Shoppers are being more selective about their purchases, McMillon said, and skipping some electronics, for example, in favor of staples. Walmart is among a slew of retailers...
PYMNTS

Plooto Raises $20M to Expand Payments Automation Platform

Payments automation platform Plooto has raised $20 million in Series B funding. The company said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to grow its customer base, add new product lines, ramp up hiring and customize its offering for more businesses. “Our vision,...
PYMNTS

Subscription Merchants Use AI to Create New Bundles, Reduce Customer Churn

With data showing consumers cutting back retail subscriptions, merchants must rethink how to reduce churn. And with more subscribers reining in spending, sticky.io President and CEO Brian Bogosian said the “do I really need this” scrutiny over keeping or dumping a subscription cannot be taken lightly. “I think...
PYMNTS

Versana Launches Syndicated Loan Platform

Versana has launched an industry-backed syndicated loan platform. By digitally capturing agent banks’ deal data on a real-time basis, this centralized solution connects banks, institutional lenders and their service providers and provides transparency, efficiency and velocity, Versana said in the Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release. “Versana is the long-awaited...
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy