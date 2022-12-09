ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Marty: Woman survives blood infection but needs help getting to the restroom

By Marty Griffin
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

Can you even imagine being trapped on the first floor of your home, not able to use your own restroom or sleep in your bed? That is what a Brentwood woman is, dealing with, but she's thankful to even be alive.

As you're about to see in the video on this page, Nancie nearly died in the hospital a year ago, but she's recovering at home and needs our help.

Nearly a year ago Nancie Burtch was placed into a medical coma, while she battled a serious blood infection that nearly took her life. Since then, she has had to learn to walk again, feed herself, and rely on her two sons for her daily care.

In the picture above, Nancie shows Arianna and me her bed that is now set up in the living room, and the portable toilet she must use on a daily basis.

Realizing that they could not keep going the way they were doing things, she reached out to Get Marty. Right away, we thought about a longtime Get Marty friend, Carl D'Alicandro and his team at A+ Stairlifts.

Carl is the man, and his generosity continues. He did not hesitate to come out and see if it was possible to put a stair lift in Nancie's home. As of this posting, plans are already in the works for the installation.

This will be a huge, huge difference maker for this family. Instantly their lives will get closer to normalcy.

Not only has this been an inconvenience for Nancie, but her son Tyler had become her full-time caregiver. The stair lift installation will allow him to get back to work, and not have to worry about his mother getting up and down the stairs.

For the first time in a year, she will be able to sleep in her own bed, and use her own restroom without any help.

Does it get any more inspiring them this? Carl and A+ Stairlifts have done it again!

Remember folks, if you need help send us an email: getmarty@kdkaradio.com

