The world was a “terrible mess” in October 1962, when the Catholic Church opened the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican—commonly known as Vatican II—says Catholic scholar and author George Weigel. In his book To Sanctify the World: The Vital Legacy of Vatican II (Basic Books, October 2022), Weigel explains how the council wanted to reenergize the church to be of service to a hurting world in the wake of two world wars. “By raising up Christ-centered humanism as an alternative proposal to how we should understand who we are, the Catholic Church was responding to a genuine crisis in world civilization that produced terrible results,” says Weigel, who lives in North Bethesda and is a distinguished senior fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C.

