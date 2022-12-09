Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda teen charged with death of father of six
Joshua Wright, 18, of Bethesda has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of Lawrence Wilson Jr., 33, on Dec. 19, 2021, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. The sentencing occurred Wednesday at Montgomery County Circuit Court in front of Judge Karla Smith, said Lauren...
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS adds six new LGBTQ+ elementary school books to promote inclusion
Montgomery County Public Schools has added six LGBTQ-inclusive books to its supplemental curriculum for pre-K through fifth grade, with one new book for each grade level. Each book has undergone robust evaluation as required by school guidelines, according to MCPS communications director Jessica Baxter. A textbook committee made up of five MCPS staff members evaluates each new book added to the curriculum.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police officers take children gift shopping in annual holiday event
Police officers take children gift shopping in annual holiday event. On Saturday morning, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers took children gift shopping at Target to celebrate the holiday season. Each child received a $100 gift card donated by the Montgomery County Police Foundation. Officers helped kids buy presents for...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two teenagers hurt as car crashes into utility pole, officials say
Two teenagers were injured when their vehicle crashed head-first into a Sandy Spring utility pole shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. The agency said both people in the car were likely not wearing seatbelts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries; they were transported to a hospital.
bethesdamagazine.com
New student fellows announced by Montgomery County STEM-focused foundation
On Sunday, the Sandra Lee Heyman Foundation welcomed 34 new students from seven Montgomery County high schools into its STEM career exploration fellowship — the largest class to date. Program graduate Kyle Dalrymple from Richard Montgomery High School credits the fellowship with helping to shape his career path in...
bethesdamagazine.com
These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses
The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
bethesdamagazine.com
Norfolk Avenue streetery here to stay as officials reconsider shared-street project
A proposed shared-street amenity in Bethesda is being reconsidered in the wake of the pandemic, according to the Montgomery Planning Department. According to the Bethesda Downtown masterplan, adopted in May 2017, a portion of Norfolk Avenue was to be designated as a shared street for pedestrians, bicyclists, and automobiles traveling at low speeds.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Parks Department hoping to sell land parcel, use new location for Downtown Bethesda Park
The location for a planned park extension in downtown Bethesda is in flux, now that the Montgomery County parks department determined a proposed location is not adequate and is looking to sell the property. Montgomery Parks acquired the parcel on Wisconsin Avenue in 2020 with plans to extend the existing...
bethesdamagazine.com
Authentic Mexican cuisine to replace K-Town Bistro in Kensington
In efforts to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to Montgomery County, a Silver Spring based food truck will open a brick-and-mortar in Kensington. The Tacos Don Perez food truck opened in February 2021 as a family-owned and operated business. The business will open next Spring at the former site of K-Town Bistro in Kensington, said co-owner Brenda Perez-Arora. She runs the food truck with her parents, brother, husband and her two younger siblings help out with some tasks on the weekends, she said.
bethesdamagazine.com
China Gourmet in Kensington announces upcoming closure
After 35 of serving Kensington, China Gourmet announced it will be closing at the end of December. In a note to patrons, the owners said “It was a very emotional decision, but after much consideration we have decided to close China Gourmet at the end of December. Many of our key personnel are retiring, and without them, it just would not be China Gourmet.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa in Montgomery County
As Montgomery County residents are battling 40-degree weather this week, find some relief in a warm cup of hot chocolate. Here are some county options to enjoy Hot Cocoa Day as the temperatures drop to the low 20s tonight:. Carmen’s Italian Ice Located 1115 Nelson St. in Rockville and 3233...
bethesdamagazine.com
Order out for Christmas dinner at one of these six Montgomery County restaurants
As the holiday season continues, families prepare to open gifts and eat dinner with their loved ones. But instead of spending hours in the kitchen, ease the holiday stress by ordering dinner from a variety of Montgomery County restaurants. Whether you’re celebrating Hannukah or Christmas there are holiday dinner menus...
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda-based catering service progresses with renovations
Ridgewells Catering, founded in 1928, has catered more than 16 presidential inaugurations, along with other prominent events ranging from the U.S. Open Golf Championships to the Super Bowl and has been headquartered in Bethesda for over 45 years. “We’ve done inauguration since [Franklin] Roosevelt,” said Lacz. “We have a very...
bethesdamagazine.com
Notable new books by local authors
The world was a “terrible mess” in October 1962, when the Catholic Church opened the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican—commonly known as Vatican II—says Catholic scholar and author George Weigel. In his book To Sanctify the World: The Vital Legacy of Vatican II (Basic Books, October 2022), Weigel explains how the council wanted to reenergize the church to be of service to a hurting world in the wake of two world wars. “By raising up Christ-centered humanism as an alternative proposal to how we should understand who we are, the Catholic Church was responding to a genuine crisis in world civilization that produced terrible results,” says Weigel, who lives in North Bethesda and is a distinguished senior fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C.
bethesdamagazine.com
Maryland AG: Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee can change legislative vacancy process
The state attorney’s general office said the Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee can make a rule change to update its legislative vacancy process — a topic that has been debated heavily in recent weeks as one delegate in District 14 will vacate his seat next month. Eric...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County braces for icy winter storm
Montgomery County officials are issuing a winter weather advisory for the county, in light of freezing rain that is expected to start at around midnight tonight. The advisory takes effect at 10 p.m., according to a news release. “It is expected that freezing rain will begin in the area shortly...
bethesdamagazine.com
New council president says affordable housing, pedestrian safety, transportation among top priorities
County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) said some of his top legislative priorities for the upcoming year include more funding to address homelessness and affordable housing, increasing public transportation, addressing climate change, and creating more mental health support to help residents countywide. In a news briefing with reporters on Monday,...
bethesdamagazine.com
MoCo’s Democratic Central Committee punts on key rule change for political vacancies
This story was updated at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022, to correct Michelle Whittaker’s district. The Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee did not vote Tuesday on a rule change that would require its members to resign to run for an open political seat. One member strongly objected, but all other members agreed further legal review was needed.
