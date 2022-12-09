ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

bethesdamagazine.com

Bethesda teen charged with death of father of six

Joshua Wright, 18, of Bethesda has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of Lawrence Wilson Jr., 33, on Dec. 19, 2021, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. The sentencing occurred Wednesday at Montgomery County Circuit Court in front of Judge Karla Smith, said Lauren...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS adds six new LGBTQ+ elementary school books to promote inclusion

Montgomery County Public Schools has added six LGBTQ-inclusive books to its supplemental curriculum for pre-K through fifth grade, with one new book for each grade level. Each book has undergone robust evaluation as required by school guidelines, according to MCPS communications director Jessica Baxter. A textbook committee made up of five MCPS staff members evaluates each new book added to the curriculum.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Police officers take children gift shopping in annual holiday event

Police officers take children gift shopping in annual holiday event. On Saturday morning, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers took children gift shopping at Target to celebrate the holiday season. Each child received a $100 gift card donated by the Montgomery County Police Foundation. Officers helped kids buy presents for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Two teenagers hurt as car crashes into utility pole, officials say

Two teenagers were injured when their vehicle crashed head-first into a Sandy Spring utility pole shortly after midnight on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue. The agency said both people in the car were likely not wearing seatbelts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries; they were transported to a hospital.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

These mostly forgotten islands on the Potomac are finding modern-day uses

The Potomac is one of America’s most storied rivers, from its headwaters in West Virginia, through the nation’s capital, to its journey’s end at the Chesapeake Bay. In 1608, Capt. John Smith and his band of explorers were the first white men to sail the river above present-day Washington, D.C., traveling upstream until their small boat could go no farther, their progress blocked by islands that began to appear in the waters.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Norfolk Avenue streetery here to stay as officials reconsider shared-street project

A proposed shared-street amenity in Bethesda is being reconsidered in the wake of the pandemic, according to the Montgomery Planning Department. According to the Bethesda Downtown masterplan, adopted in May 2017, a portion of Norfolk Avenue was to be designated as a shared street for pedestrians, bicyclists, and automobiles traveling at low speeds.
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Authentic Mexican cuisine to replace K-Town Bistro in Kensington

In efforts to provide authentic Mexican cuisine to Montgomery County, a Silver Spring based food truck will open a brick-and-mortar in Kensington. The Tacos Don Perez food truck opened in February 2021 as a family-owned and operated business. The business will open next Spring at the former site of K-Town Bistro in Kensington, said co-owner Brenda Perez-Arora. She runs the food truck with her parents, brother, husband and her two younger siblings help out with some tasks on the weekends, she said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

China Gourmet in Kensington announces upcoming closure

After 35 of serving Kensington, China Gourmet announced it will be closing at the end of December. In a note to patrons, the owners said “It was a very emotional decision, but after much consideration we have decided to close China Gourmet at the end of December. Many of our key personnel are retiring, and without them, it just would not be China Gourmet.”
KENSINGTON, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Warm up with a cup of hot cocoa in Montgomery County

As Montgomery County residents are battling 40-degree weather this week, find some relief in a warm cup of hot chocolate. Here are some county options to enjoy Hot Cocoa Day as the temperatures drop to the low 20s tonight:. Carmen’s Italian Ice Located 1115 Nelson St. in Rockville and 3233...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Bethesda-based catering service progresses with renovations

Ridgewells Catering, founded in 1928, has catered more than 16 presidential inaugurations, along with other prominent events ranging from the U.S. Open Golf Championships to the Super Bowl and has been headquartered in Bethesda for over 45 years. “We’ve done inauguration since [Franklin] Roosevelt,” said Lacz. “We have a very...
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Notable new books by local authors

The world was a “terrible mess” in October 1962, when the Catholic Church opened the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican—commonly known as Vatican II—says Catholic scholar and author George Weigel. In his book To Sanctify the World: The Vital Legacy of Vatican II (Basic Books, October 2022), Weigel explains how the council wanted to reenergize the church to be of service to a hurting world in the wake of two world wars. “By raising up Christ-centered humanism as an alternative proposal to how we should understand who we are, the Catholic Church was responding to a genuine crisis in world civilization that produced terrible results,” says Weigel, who lives in North Bethesda and is a distinguished senior fellow of the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, D.C.
BETHESDA, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County braces for icy winter storm

Montgomery County officials are issuing a winter weather advisory for the county, in light of freezing rain that is expected to start at around midnight tonight. The advisory takes effect at 10 p.m., according to a news release. “It is expected that freezing rain will begin in the area shortly...
bethesdamagazine.com

New council president says affordable housing, pedestrian safety, transportation among top priorities

County Council President Evan Glass (D-At-large) said some of his top legislative priorities for the upcoming year include more funding to address homelessness and affordable housing, increasing public transportation, addressing climate change, and creating more mental health support to help residents countywide. In a news briefing with reporters on Monday,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

MoCo’s Democratic Central Committee punts on key rule change for political vacancies

This story was updated at 12:45 p.m. Dec. 14, 2022, to correct Michelle Whittaker’s district. The Montgomery County’s Democratic Central Committee did not vote Tuesday on a rule change that would require its members to resign to run for an open political seat. One member strongly objected, but all other members agreed further legal review was needed.

