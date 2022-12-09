Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Slug Fest at the Local Taco Bell Drive Thru
Chillicothe – Police were called to the scene of a fight at the local Bridge Street Taco Bell drive-thru over the weekend. Chillicothe police were called on Saturday around 11 pm to Taco Bell in reference to an active fight. According to the report, a man and his current girlfriend were in the drive-thru line waiting to order food when an Ex-Girlfriend showed up. The Ex when seeing the man approached the car and confronted the new couple with drama.
Ohio Santa finds his stolen Kia sleigh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A central Ohio Santa Claus has reunited Tuesday with his “sleigh” after it was stolen while he was spreading holiday cheer. Father Christmas came out Saturday evening from working inside a Cabela’s near Polaris to find his red Kia Sportage missing from the parking lot. He and his wife, who asked […]
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s sleigh
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A local Santa Claus is adding names to his naughty list after his car was stolen in broad daylight. The theft was reported at a Cabela’s parking lot near Polaris Saturday evening, where the man was inside working as Santa Claus. During the holidays, he and his wife, who asked to […]
Columbus man’s body identified in 31-year-old Pickaway County cold case
Watch the press conference from Pickaway County in the video player above. CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pickaway County cold case from the early 1990s on a missing person is now being investigated as a homicide after a major breakthrough. On Tuesday, Pickaway County law enforcement announced in a press conference that they identified the […]
Massive fire in Plain City destroys woodworking business
PLAIN CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighter crews battled a massive blaze where a building was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in Plain City. According to a release by the Pleasant Valley Joint Fire District, a commercial structure fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning in Plain City. A person who was working inside […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Weekend shooting in Chillicothe park has community on edge
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting at a local park in Chillicothe. According to reports, officers were dispatched the area of Poland Park and South Hickory Street Sunday evening shortly after 6 p.m. on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who stated...
NBC4 Columbus
United Furniture’s David Belford says Front & Fulton, Flying Horse Farms unaffected by shuttered business
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Lawsuits and ripple effects to vendors are piling up following the abrupt pre-Thanksgiving shutdown of a furniture company owned by a businessman with Columbus ties. But Central Ohio real estate projects and charitable initiatives of David Belford are not affected by troubles of...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – Porch Pirate Arrested After Getting Pens and Paint from Delivery Box
Nelsonville – A man who stole a box of a porch didn’t get what he wanted for Christmas. According to the Nelsonville police department on 12/12/22 3:21PM Officers responded to W Columbus St for a report of Larceny. The caller reported that he had a package stolen that contained paint, pens, and a shirt.
Police searching for two suspects in connection to a robbery in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in locating a pair of suspects who reportedly took part in a robbery and assault in July. Columbus police say that two suspects met with the victim in a Walmart near the Bethel Road and Sawmill Road intersection in northwest Columbus. It […]
Family warns others of the dangers of distracted driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the coming weeks, many people will be hitting the road for holiday travel. The holidays are meant to be spent with family, but for some people, it’s a painful reminder of who they’re missing. “It was Nathan’s favorite holiday, he'd be putting lights...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Two Arrested for Burglary after Deputies Break Down Door of Home
ROSS – Two people were arrested after being found in a home that they did not have permission to be in. On December 10th, 2022 Ross County Sheriff’s department was dispatched to Rocky Rd. on the report of an active burglary. Upon arrival I observed. the front door...
Video shows moments before I-70 road-rage shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The victim of a road-rage-induced shooting on Interstate 70 tried to escape his alleged attacker minutes before a bullet became lodged in his windshield, a newly-released dashcam video showed. The Columbus Division of Police shared dashcam video Monday in hopes of identifying the driver of a red sedan. Investigators believe that […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police ID second victim in fatal north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the second man shot and killed Thursday in north Columbus. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North at 6:41 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting. On Sunday, police identified Branden Morris, 37, as the man pronounced...
One dead in SR-315 crash in Worthington
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Worthington Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the Worthington Police Department, officers responded to the scene in the northbound lanes of State Route 315 just north of State Route 161 at approximately 5:32 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a […]
WHIZ
MCSO Most Wanted
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating several most wanted suspects. If you have information on the whereabouts of any of these most wanted suspects please contact your local law enforcement agency or the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle large General Electric plant fire in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A large factory fire is burning in Circleville at this hour. Crews were dispatched to the old General Electric plant 559 East Ohio Street at around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. Smoke and flames were seen billowing from the rooftop of the building. Multiple departments have been...
Deputy kills armed, ‘agitated’ man during Powell domestic disturbance
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a “highly agitated” Powell man Monday after he called and told a dispatcher to “send the cops.” Around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from Sean Michael Hinton, 42, who urged law enforcement without giving a reason to come to his […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Update on 1991 John Doe Case to Be Uncovered Tomorrow
PICKAWAY – A Unidentified missing person case from November 1, 1991, over 31 years ago has been cold for decades now new information will be released. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Website, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will join Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey to provide an update on a previously unidentified missing person case from 1991.
‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Ohio murder conviction thrown out
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A man who has already spent nearly 20 years in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was thrown out, according to the Ohio Innocence Project. Arrested and charged in February 2002, a Franklin County judge last week overturned Alan J. Butts’ 2003 murder conviction for the death of […]
