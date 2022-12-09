Read full article on original website
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
Asuka Changes Up Her In-Ring Look On WWE Raw
Asuka's week-long teases of a character change are starting to materialize. On the 12/12 "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Asuka wrestled without facepaint for the first time in her seven years across all WWE programming and wasn't her usual vivacious self in her pre-match entrance. Although Asuka did dance her way to the ring, she had a rather intense look upon removing her mask, and just gazed at the crowd while waiting on her opponent – Rhea Ripley. Asuka, known to play to the crowd during her entrances and matches, was clearly not herself Monday and even sprayed Dominik Mysterio with her green mist towards the closing stages of her loss to Ripley.
Dusty Rhodes Once Tried To Keep A Pet Donkey In His Apartment
The Texas Outlaws, the tag team of Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch, quickly rose to professional wrestling success in the early 70s, but it would later be a personal matter that perhaps earned them true "outlaw" status. Texas natives Rhodes and Murdoch began their professional wrestling careers a mere two...
Rocky Johnson Had A Big Influence On This Former WWE Star
Longtime WWE performer and producer Sylvain Grenier is opening up about his experience training with Rocky Johnson and his son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, during the 1990s and the impact it had on the early days of his career. Grenier, who went on to become a four-time WWE Tag Team...
Jungle Boy Apparently Gains A New Ally On AEW Dynamite
"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry did not send for HOOK but gained an ally in the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil during the "AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" special episode in Garland, Texas. Following his victory over Brian Cage, Perry referred to himself as a "Giant Slayer" for defeating Cage Wednesday and Luchasaurus...
Adam Pearce 'Fired' Top Superstar On WWE Raw
As the year comes to a close, it's typical that things in WWE get more heated going into WrestleMania season. Last night's episode of "Raw" was one such episode, including a series of number one contender's matches and a tease of Alexa Bliss once again embracing her darkness, but arguably none bigger than the final moment of the night. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley faced off in a number one contenders match for a shot at the United States Championship held by Austin Theory. When the dust settled, Rollins was victorious and earned his one-way ticket to Theory and the U.S. title, but Lashley's fate was much more unfortunate.
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
Triple H And Vince McMahon Once Fought About Whether They Should Punish Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins
It's been a decade since Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (known in AEW as Jon Moxley) first debuted in WWE. It was apparent WWE saw exceptional things in store for the trio from the start, made crystal clear by their impressive debut taking out both John Cena and Ryback during the main event of the 2012 Survivor Series. Rollins, Reigns, and Mox immediately went on to feuds with top stars like Daniel Bryan, Kane, and even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in February 2013. The duo of Rollins and Reigns would eventually capture the WWE Tag Team Championships at Extreme Rules that May, with Ambrose winning the United States Title on the same night. However, as summer rolled around that year, the trio started treading a bit of water and moving down the card for reasons unclear to fans.
Betting Odds For Who Will End 2023 As WWE And AEW Champions
Betting odds are in for who will lay claim to the top titles in WWE and AEW by the end of 2023. BetOnline has released the odds and some notable names are on the list for who will walk away with the biggest prizes in both companies. These odds are for who will be the WWE Universal and/or WWE Champion, the WWE "Raw" and/or "SmackDown" Women's Champion, the AEW World Champion, and the AEW Women's World Champion by the end of next year.
Jacy Jayne Is Heartbroken Following Mandy Rose's WWE Release
News broke earlier today revealing the former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract one night after losing her title. Reports claim the main reason for the decision is "based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page" because it breached the parameters of her contract. This has left many in the wrestling community in shock, especially in "NXT" where Rose performs weekly. Rose has been with the company since Summer 2015, first exposed to WWE audiences on the sixth season of Tough Enough.
Minoru Suzuki Makes Huge Announcement About Future Of Suzuki-Gun
For over a decade, Suzuki-Gun has been one of the most dominant factions in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Over the years, the group has held titles ranging from the IWGP Intercontinental Championship to the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship to the IWGP Tag Team Championship and beyond. Now, however, according to an announcement from Minoru Suzuki himself, Suzuki-Gun will be coming to an end by the close of 2022.
Backstage News On WWE Holiday Party
It's that time of year when everybody is getting in the festive spirit and holding their annual Christmas work parties. In WWE's case, they reportedly held their holiday bash last night for employees working in the offices at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. Notably, the gathering was said to have taken place at the same time that "WWE NXT" aired in Orlando, Florida, which saw the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge winner Roxanne Perez end the 413-day reign of Mandy Rose as "NXT" Women's Champion.
Asuka Travels Overseas In Search Of 'Something I Forgot'
"WWE Raw" superstar Asuka appears to be searching for something, but it is not clear what it is. "The Empress" posted a video on her YouTube channel titled "I'm Going To Japan To Look For Something I Forgot" which details the journey she took to get from Chicago, Illinois to her hometown of Osaka, Japan. A series of clips shows her leaving her hotel in Chicago, arriving at the airport and waiting for her flight, her time in the air, touching down in Tokyo, and traveling to Osaka.
Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To Make WWE Comeback
It's now been nearly five months since the unthinkable happened, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. Long thought to be destined to "die in the chair," McMahon walked away in the midst of an investigation into several payments McMahon allegedly made to cover up various affairs and scandals. In most cases, that would be where the story begins and ends, but McMahon now appears ready to put the phrase "everyone loves a good comeback story" to the test.
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
Eric Bischoff Gives Insight Into His Relationship With MJF
MJF is the current AEW World Champion and has been one of the most consistent top heels in AEW and the entire wrestling business for the past few years. Many have shared their thoughts on MJF recently becoming AEW World Champion at Full Gear, such as Ricky Starks, who was very negative about MJF winning the title. One man who is never afraid to share his opinion about AEW or its stars, which is commonly on the negative side, is WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. The former Senior Vice President of WCW addressed his thoughts on MJF and discussed his relationship with the current AEW World Champion.
Ricky Starks Names Wrestler Who Does The Best Spear
Plenty of wrestlers over the years, and currently, utilize the spear as a signature or finishing maneuver in professional wrestling. Just off the top, you can point to the likes of Goldberg, Edge, Bobby Lashley, and yes, Roman Reigns. Over in AEW, Ricky Starks is taking over. Between his comparisons to The Rock, not to mention his in-ring work as well as his skill on the microphone, it's easy to understand why. Plus, the man knows a good spear when he sees one. After all, he utilizes his own version of it by launching himself full force at the opponent — typically after upping the pace and getting a running start.
Kofi Kingston Addresses Big E Not Appearing For The New Days' NXT Tag Title Win
The New Day, made up of Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston (as well as a sidelined Big E), continue breaking records nearly a decade into their run. This past weekend, at "NXT's" Deadline premium live event, Woods & Kingston managed to defeat Pretty Deadly to become the new "NXT" Tag Team Champions. This brings The New Day to twelve Tag Team Championship reigns combined, and makes Woods & Kingston only the third Tag Team triple crown winners in history. Unfortunately, former WWE Champion Big E wasn't able to attend Deadline, as he is still at home focusing on recovery from a broken neck. "Big E wasn't here, but he was here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "He's always with us. We're doing a lot of this in his honor. I woke up to a great text from him [Saturday] morning about our match. We're in constant contact. We miss him, and without Big E, there is no New Day. We want him living a happy, healthy, safe life, and that's what is paramount to us."
Triple H Reportedly Underwhelmed By Some Rehired WWE Talent
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer and EVP of Talent Relations, he has brought a number of previously released stars from the Vince McMahon regime back to WWE. The list of previously released stars who have returned to WWE includes Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Sarah Logan, the Good Brothers, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim, Emma, and most recently, Tegan Nox. While Wyatt's return has been a hit and Kai is a co-holder of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, some of the other returning performers have not made a significant impact.
