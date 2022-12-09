Read full article on original website
Steamboat Resort unveils Wild Blue Gondola cabins (with video)
STEAMBOAT RESORT — Steamboat Resort employees and Doppelmeyer representatives pulled the covers off the new Wild Blue Gondola cabins on Saturday, Dec. 10, revealing the shiny, royal blue 10-person cabins that mimic the eight-person cabins of the existing Steamboat Gondola. The unveiling of the Wild Blue Gondola cabins shows...
Draft plan would release wolves in area that includes Summit County by end of next year
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the percentage at which Summit County voted in favor of the ballot measure to reintroduce wolves. Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s draft wolf reintroduction plan would release 10 to 15 wolves by the end of next year in an area that includes parts of Summit County and continue annual releases for up to five years.
Letter to the Editor: There are opportunities to make Colorado a wildlife sanctuary
In 2023, gray wolves will be restored to Colorado — where wolves once roamed freely throughout the state. The big question is: where will they be reintroduced?. Not near population centers where they will encounter cars, concrete, congestion and potential conflicts with humans and their pets. Not near ranches and allotments where their native prey have been replaced by cattle.
Upper Colorado River officials release details of water savings program
Upper Colorado River basin officials have released details of a conservation program that would pay water users to reduce their use of Colorado River water, with the goal of implementing it as soon as this summer. In July, the Upper Colorado River Commission released its 5-Point Plan, designed to protect...
Meet the Mosquito Man, who is on a quest — bite by bite — to understand why Colorado is a West Nile virus hot spot
The Mosquito Man enters his lab with the energy of a kid bounding into a Chuck E. Cheese. All his friends are inside. There in one small screen-and-plexiglass enclosure is Sabethes cyaneus, a mosquito with an iridescent blue body and feathery paddles — what one researcher has called the “Hollywood showgirls of the mosquito world.” They float inside the box like dandelion seeds in the breeze.
Lauren Boebert’s narrow victory confirmed by mandatory recount in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has officially secured a second two-year term in Washington, D.C. A mandatory recount of votes cast in the Garfield County Republican’s narrow 2022 win over Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Councilman, was completed Monday. Boebert’s margin of victory over Frisch shrunk to 546 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, from 550 votes before the recount.
Suspect pleads guilty to fentanyl charge in case involving 115 pills sent in the mail to Copper Mountain employee housing
A Copper Mountain man pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 12, to a charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to manufacture or distribute. The charge stems from a package containing pills the Summit County Sheriff’s Office intercepted in July. Anthony Wahl, 41, is scheduled to be sentenced on the Class 3...
Dylan Roberts appointed chair of state senate committee
Colorado Senate Majority Leader Dominick Moreno announced committee appointments for the 2023 General Assembly on Dec. 12, and Senator-elect Dylan Roberts will serve as the chair of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee and as a member of the local government and housing and judiciary committees. Roberts won the election...
