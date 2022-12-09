Read full article on original website
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Scene 75 Entertainment Center…Largest in Illinois and Voted #1
Scene75 is Chicagoland’s brand new indoor amusement park and entertainment center!. Located at 460 South Weber Road, Romeoville, IL, and offers fun for all ages. With 14 outstanding attractions, 150+ arcade games, an eatery and sweetshop, Scene75 is your go-to venue for a memorable day out with the family or birthday celebration! Boasting a massive 135,000 sq ft of fun,
orangeandbluepress.com
$500 Lottery Payment Will be Given Away to Thousands of Americans – Are You Eligible?
Only 48 hours remain before thousands of Americans who are tight for cash receive their first $500 monthly payout. 48 Hours Left to Receive the First Monthly $500 Payment. According to the officials 3,250 residents in Cook County, Illinois, have been randomly selected for a guaranteed income scheme. The lucky beneficiaries will get monthly $500 checks for two years as part of the program. Moreover, December 15 is set to issue the first payment.
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let down
There have been many restaurants throughout the years that I consider fad restaurants. These restaurants gain popularity either via social media or from a celebrity or popular Internet influencer.
napervillelocal.com
Naperville Starbucks Reserve Closes Temporarily For Redesign
NAPERVILLE, IL — The Starbucks Reserve store on Main Street in downtown Naperville is closed temporarily to allow for a redesign that will transform the space into a more traditional Starbucks. A spokesperson for the Seattle-based company told Patch via email that the shift comes after “careful consideration” amid...
Illinois Nearly Tops List For Most STDs In The United States
Illinois almost topped another in 2022 and this one doesn't come with bragging rights. A similar report came out two years prior and the Land of Lincoln didn't get the best grade at that time either. Although there was a bit of good news for one city in Illinois, I guess.
One of the 5 Best Tattoo Shops in the US is in Illinois
A ranking came out of the 35 Best Tattoo Shops in the US, and when you get near the top of the list you'll find a shop located right here in the Land of Lincoln. If you are looking for some new ink this holiday season, you need to check out this shop.
fox32chicago.com
$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
Couple charged with stealing $30,000 from group affiliated with American Legion post
A Joliet couple has been charged with stealing as much as $30,000 from a motorcycle group affiliated with a southwest suburban American Legion post.
onekindesign.com
Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois
This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside
The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwald's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister Ginny's upcoming wedding.
southarkansassun.com
Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas
A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
947wls.com
Empty Glenview Taco Shop goes viral after a Daughter posts TikTok Video for her Mom’s Restaurant
How do you get people into your empty small business? One daughter’s gesture of love to her mother turned into big business for a local humble restaurant. It shows her mom in her empty Glenview, Mexican restaurant called, “Taco-Bout-Joy’s“. She captions the video with, “It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in.”
thesouthlandjournal.com
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car
Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
Unknown ‘Boom’ Sound in Illinois Town Leads to Hilarious Social Media Posts
The "Boom" was allegedly back in Belvidere, Illinois again last night (Wednesday 12/7) according to a popular Facebook group page. While the source of the noise hasn't officially been confirmed or identified, speculation of what may be at the root of the 'boom' is leading to some hilarious social media banter.
Illinois Woman Finally Earns NIU Degree Over 7 Decades In the Making
A 90-year-old woman from Geneseo, Illinois graduated from Northern Illinois University (NIU) last Sunday with a bachelor's degree in general studies, after starting her college journey 70 years ago. "Never Give Up" We all have dreams in life, and we all have goals. Some we finish, some we don't even...
better.net
Hanukkah Takeover at Glencoe Home Is a Holiday Must-See
Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights?. For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we...
Mobile food pantry on 12/13
You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
