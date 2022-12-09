ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenview, IL

1440 WROK

Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020

In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
ROCKFORD, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Scene 75 Entertainment Center…Largest in Illinois and Voted #1

Scene75 is Chicagoland’s brand new indoor amusement park and entertainment center!. Located at 460 South Weber Road, Romeoville, IL, and offers fun for all ages. With 14 outstanding attractions, 150+ arcade games, an eatery and sweetshop, Scene75 is your go-to venue for a memorable day out with the family or birthday celebration! Boasting a massive 135,000 sq ft of fun,
ROMEOVILLE, IL
orangeandbluepress.com

$500 Lottery Payment Will be Given Away to Thousands of Americans – Are You Eligible?

Only 48 hours remain before thousands of Americans who are tight for cash receive their first $500 monthly payout. 48 Hours Left to Receive the First Monthly $500 Payment. According to the officials 3,250 residents in Cook County, Illinois, have been randomly selected for a guaranteed income scheme. The lucky beneficiaries will get monthly $500 checks for two years as part of the program. Moreover, December 15 is set to issue the first payment.
COOK COUNTY, IL
napervillelocal.com

Naperville Starbucks Reserve Closes Temporarily For Redesign

NAPERVILLE, IL — The Starbucks Reserve store on Main Street in downtown Naperville is closed temporarily to allow for a redesign that will transform the space into a more traditional Starbucks. A spokesperson for the Seattle-based company told Patch via email that the shift comes after “careful consideration” amid...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois

This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
WHEATON, IL
southarkansassun.com

Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas

A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

Empty Glenview Taco Shop goes viral after a Daughter posts TikTok Video for her Mom’s Restaurant

How do you get people into your empty small business? One daughter’s gesture of love to her mother turned into big business for a local humble restaurant. It shows her mom in her empty Glenview, Mexican restaurant called, “Taco-Bout-Joy’s“. She captions the video with, “It breaks my heart to see my mom watching the door everyday waiting for a customer to walk in.”
GLENVIEW, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car

Tinley Park Student Reaghan Monahan Saves Lives, Appears on Drew Barrymore Show, Receives Car (Tinley Park, IL) — The Village of Tinley Park held its regular board meeting, Tuesday December 6. In addition to the agenda items, A Proclamation Recognizing Tinley Park High School Student Reaghan Monahan for Lifesaving Actions on October 12, 2022 was awarded.
TINLEY PARK, IL
better.net

Hanukkah Takeover at Glencoe Home Is a Holiday Must-See

Gary Hazan doesn’t get it. Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights, but where are the lights?. For the past four years, Hazan and his family have provided that answer and then some in the 700 block of Valley Road in Glencoe. “Ironically it’s the festival of lights but we...
GLENCOE, IL
Adrian Holman

Mobile food pantry on 12/13

You have probably maxed out all of your credit cards already buying gifts for people that really do not like you that much. However, you forgot to buy food for Christmas. There are too many Ebenezer Scrooges out here to be depending upon the generosity of strangers.
PLAINFIELD, IL
