In city council appearance, Superintendent Curtis deflects blame over hazardous fumes incident in two city schools
The superintendent of the Pittsfield, Massachusetts public schools was questioned about a November incident where students and staff at two high schools were exposed to hazardous fumes at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. After an emergency dismissal on November 18th from the Pittsfield and Taconic High Schools due to...
Pittsfield city council hears update on both community and municipal ARPA-funded projects
Gina Armstrong and Deanna Ruffer are the co-managers of Pittsfield’s American Rescue Plan Act team. Armstrong offered a summary of the most recent activity over the last quarter of the ARPA plan calendar. “For the quarter July 1st through September 30th, total expenditures, just under $1.6 million," said Armstrong....
North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
Criminal justice stakeholders in Berkshire County pin a range of hopes on new district attorney
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington promised to make criminal justice more equitable when she was elected in 2018. Some hope the incoming DA Timothy Shugrue, who takes office next month, will continue her approach. Others are hoping for a different path toward reform. 'Not go backwards'. After taking office, Harrington...
Albany’s Community Police Review Board moves ahead minus most of the funding it sought from mayor
Albany's Community Police Review Board is making changes for the new year. The Albany Community Police Review Board is an independent body that reviews complaints and conducts independent investigations into incidents of alleged misconduct by city police officers. In July the board hired a California firm to help establish an...
Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times
The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
Lanesborough Approves Further Negotiations for Mall Cannabis Facility
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Select Board has voted to enter into further negotiations with JMJ Holdings for a Host Community Agreement after delays due to concerns with the state of the property. The board spoke with Blake Mensing and Jay Jones of JMJ Holdings on Monday to discuss several...
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
MASS MoCA unionized workers ratify new contract with museum management after 14 months of negotiation
Last spring, workers at MASS MoCA – the sprawling art museum in the heart of North Adams, Massachusetts – voted to unionize after vocalizing concerns about being underpaid, undervalued, and overworked. After months of fruitless negotiation with management, the workers held a one-day strike this August. Today, the union announced that as of late November, it had come to an agreement with the museum and voted to ratify a new contract after 14 months at the bargaining table. In a statement, MASS MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds hailed the decision as the result of “the willingness of each party to listen and genuinely consider the other’s objectives and concerns.” Maida Rosenstein is president of UAW Local 2110, which represents workers at universities, museums, and other institutions in New York and New England. She tells WAMC that the three-year contract will cover around 110 union members at the museum, and that it includes sweeping wage hikes among other expanded benefits.
12/13/22 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
Initiative looks to help the formerly incarcerated find jobs
The Western Mass Economic Development Council is working to better coordinate programs to help formerly incarcerated people obtain jobs and housing. A survey of nearly 200 people who had served time found nearly half were not working for pay a year after being released. Roughly 40 percent said they did not know where to turn for help.
Gov. Hochul launches new task force set to support New York farming communities
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Monday Gov. Kathy Hochul convened an inter-agency task force to address challenges in New York farming communities--over two months after the Department of Labor reduced the statewide overtime threshold for farm workers. Some members of the farming community said the task force will help farmers operate better. Jeff...
Springfield Police warning residents about Eversource scheme
Eversource was noted about a customer in Springfield who has a suspicious visit from an Eversource "employee."
New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield
In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry
The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
Holiday surprise: Pay raise for lawmakers?
The elections are over, the year is winding down, and . . . a pay raise for state legislators may be in the offing. Historically, pay raises have been considered right after elections since lawmakers know that the public doesn’t support raises and it gives them a couple of years to cool off. Holiday-filled December is usually the month and so rumors abound in Albany that this is the year for another one.
Hill towns could see significant snow Thursday night
The hill towns in Berkshire County are forecasted to receive several inches of snow Thursday night.
Chelan Brown to speak about discrimination lawsuit against MGM Springfield
A former MGM Springfield employee who is suing the casino is set to speak publicly for the first time since claiming that the casino provided inaccurate reports on its diversity hiring practices and that she faced racial discrimination and retaliation as a result of speaking up to upper management. The...
Suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he’s competent to stand trial for blazes at Springfield Black church; not everyone agrees
SPRINGFIELD - Arson suspect Dushko Vulchev insists he is competent to stand trial for allegedly setting a series of fires that damaged the Martin Luther King Community Presbyterian Church almost beyond repair in 2020. By all accounts, no one else agrees with him. Not his own attorney. Not federal prosecutors,...
Teachers in Springfield remember the Sandy Hook tragedy 10 years later
On this 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, the 26 lives lost that day were remembered this morning in Springfield, Massachusetts. Bundled up against the bitter cold, a group of teachers from Springfield’s Rebecca Johnson Elementary School gathered on an icy sidewalk on the Memorial Bridge over the Connecticut River Wednesday morning shortly after sunrise.
