Last spring, workers at MASS MoCA – the sprawling art museum in the heart of North Adams, Massachusetts – voted to unionize after vocalizing concerns about being underpaid, undervalued, and overworked. After months of fruitless negotiation with management, the workers held a one-day strike this August. Today, the union announced that as of late November, it had come to an agreement with the museum and voted to ratify a new contract after 14 months at the bargaining table. In a statement, MASS MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds hailed the decision as the result of “the willingness of each party to listen and genuinely consider the other’s objectives and concerns.” Maida Rosenstein is president of UAW Local 2110, which represents workers at universities, museums, and other institutions in New York and New England. She tells WAMC that the three-year contract will cover around 110 union members at the museum, and that it includes sweeping wage hikes among other expanded benefits.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO