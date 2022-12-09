ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Moving Police Station to Berkshire Plaza

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Police Department will be moving into the old Juvenile Court almost two years after touting it as a potential station replacement. Mayor Jennifer Macksey informed the City Council on Tuesday night that she had signed an agreement with Scarafoni & Associates, owner of the Berkshire Plaza, to relocate the police force temporarily to the building off Main Street.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Springs’ Two County Supervisors Are a Major Impediment to Changing Bar Closing Times

The members of the current Saratoga Springs City Council, like past Councils, feel strongly that closing the bars in Saratoga at 2AM would help to control the increasing number of problems occurring on Caroline Street late at night. Saratoga Springs' two County Supervisors, Matt Veitch (R) and Tara Gaston (D), are major impediments to achieving this goal, however.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield man sentenced in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Thanks to your generosity, we were able to collect nearly 60 boxes of toys, which equals thousands of toys for kids right here in western Massachusetts. Town by Town: Dan Kane carolers, teddy bear donations, and bike donations. Updated: 4 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you town by...
PITTSFIELD, MA
wamc.org

MASS MoCA unionized workers ratify new contract with museum management after 14 months of negotiation

Last spring, workers at MASS MoCA – the sprawling art museum in the heart of North Adams, Massachusetts – voted to unionize after vocalizing concerns about being underpaid, undervalued, and overworked. After months of fruitless negotiation with management, the workers held a one-day strike this August. Today, the union announced that as of late November, it had come to an agreement with the museum and voted to ratify a new contract after 14 months at the bargaining table. In a statement, MASS MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds hailed the decision as the result of “the willingness of each party to listen and genuinely consider the other’s objectives and concerns.” Maida Rosenstein is president of UAW Local 2110, which represents workers at universities, museums, and other institutions in New York and New England. She tells WAMC that the three-year contract will cover around 110 union members at the museum, and that it includes sweeping wage hikes among other expanded benefits.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
wamc.org

12/13/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and former Associate Editor of the Times Union Mike Spain.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Initiative looks to help the formerly incarcerated find jobs

The Western Mass Economic Development Council is working to better coordinate programs to help formerly incarcerated people obtain jobs and housing. A survey of nearly 200 people who had served time found nearly half were not working for pay a year after being released. Roughly 40 percent said they did not know where to turn for help.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul launches new task force set to support New York farming communities

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Monday Gov. Kathy Hochul convened an inter-agency task force to address challenges in New York farming communities--over two months after the Department of Labor reduced the statewide overtime threshold for farm workers. Some members of the farming community said the task force will help farmers operate better. Jeff...
ALBANY, NY
WUPE

New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield

In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Northampton marijuana shop The Source closes; 1st shutdown for state’s cannabis industry

The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. in Northampton that opened only in March, will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
wamc.org

Holiday surprise: Pay raise for lawmakers?

The elections are over, the year is winding down, and . . . a pay raise for state legislators may be in the offing. Historically, pay raises have been considered right after elections since lawmakers know that the public doesn’t support raises and it gives them a couple of years to cool off. Holiday-filled December is usually the month and so rumors abound in Albany that this is the year for another one.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Teachers in Springfield remember the Sandy Hook tragedy 10 years later

On this 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, the 26 lives lost that day were remembered this morning in Springfield, Massachusetts. Bundled up against the bitter cold, a group of teachers from Springfield’s Rebecca Johnson Elementary School gathered on an icy sidewalk on the Memorial Bridge over the Connecticut River Wednesday morning shortly after sunrise.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy