Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Identical Twins Split at Birth By an Adoption Agency Accidentally Found Each Other Six Decades LaterJessey AnthonyNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
1978 Missing Person From Toronto May Be New York John DoeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New York City, NY
Related
brooklynvegan.com
Leikeli47 played Brooklyn with Young Devyn, Nai, and MiddleName (pics)
Leikeli47 played a show at Warsaw in Brooklyn last night, part of her current three-city run. (She played Atlanta earlier this week and hits Los Angeles this weekend, and said at Warsaw that the cities were strategically picked to thank her fans.) The Brooklyn-raised rapper's set pulled tracks from her three most recent albums--dubbed the Beauty Series--Wash & Set, Acrylic, and this year's Shape Up, which we named one of the best albums of 2022. Shape Up standout "Chitty Bang" was the audience-requested single-song encore.
brooklynvegan.com
Gel announce Brooklyn NYE show with Jivebomb, Kidnapped & Rabbit
Rising NJ hardcore band Gel just wrapped up an East Coast tour supporting High on Fire and Municipal Waste, and they've announced they'll close out the year with a New Year's Eve show in Brooklyn with Jivebomb, Kidnapped, and Rabbit. It happens at The Broadway on December 31, and they say it's their "LAST NYC SHOW FOR A WHILE." Tickets are on sale now.
brooklynvegan.com
Perfume Genius, Tomberlin & Yaya Bey played Knockdown Center (pics, video, setlist)
Perfume Genius wrapped up their year in touring with a Pitchfork-presented NYC show at Knockdown Center on Friday night. They released Ugly Season, featuring 10 songs that originally accompanied The Sun Still Burns Here, Mike Hadreas' dance piece with choreographer Kate Wallich, this year, but the majority of the show focused on material from 2020's fantastic Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, which sounded even more gigantic with Meg Duffy of Hand Habits on guitar. The band did play two Ugly Season tracks near the end of the set, and for those the evening's evocative choreography reached its peak intensity, as Mike was joined by another dancer and the stage filled with petals.
brooklynvegan.com
Bono announces 8-show ‘Stories of Surrender’ run at Beacon Theatre
Bono was recently in NYC as part of his book tour for his new memoir SURRENDER: 40 Songs, One Story, and he's now announced he'll be back for eight more "Stories of Surrender' shows at Beacon Theatre on April 16, 17, 21, 22, 26, 28, and 29, and May 3. He'll be joined by Gemma Doherty (Harp, Keyboard, Vocals) and Kate Ellis (Cello, Keyboard, Vocals), as well as Musical Director Jacknife Lee for an evening of “words, music and some mischief...”
brooklynvegan.com
New Bad Brains mural by Shepard Fairey replaces Blondie mural across from CBGB
A new mural honoring Bad Brains from Shepard Fairey (in connection with LISA Project NYC) just went up in downtown Manhattan. The mural was painted on Monday and Tuesday on a wall at Bleecker St and Bowery (across the street from the former home of CBGB) which is now the location of a J Crew; it previously housed Shepard's Blondie mural (which in 2017 replaced the Joey Ramone mural). The art is based on a collage of photographs taken by Glen E. Friedman, and you can see more pictures and video footage of the painting in progress below.
brooklynvegan.com
Sunset Rubdown add 2nd NYC show to first tour since 2009
Spencer Krug recently announced he'd be reuniting Sunset Rubdown for their first shows since 2009, happening in March and April of 2023. Those dates include an NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on March 30, and they've now added a second show the night before at the same venue, on March 29 at Bowery Ballroom. Tickets are on sale now.
brooklynvegan.com
The Postal Service & Death Cab for Cutie add 2nd NYC show to ‘Give Up’ / ‘Transatlanticism’ tour
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie are headed on tour together in 2023, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their classic albums Give Up and Transatlanticism. After initially announcing dates last week, they've now added an additional NYC show to the tour, happening the day after the previously announced September 20 show at the same venue, on September 19 at Madison Square Garden. See updated dates below.
brooklynvegan.com
Tibet House Benefit returns to Carnegie Hall in 2023 w/ Patti Smith, Laurie Anderson, more
After going virtual in 2021 and 2022 off due to the pandemic, the annual Tibet House Benefit Concert is returning in 2023 to NYC's Carnegie Hall on March 1. Philip Glass is, as always, the Artistic Director for the concert which will feature performances by Allison Russell, New Order’s Bernard Sumner, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, Marc Anthony Thompson (Chocolate Genius, Inc), Zsela, The Philip Glass Ensemble, Tenzin Choegyal, Scorchio Quartet, The Patti Smith Band and more to be announced. Uma Thurman, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard and Arden Wohl will serve as the evening’s honorary chairs.
Comments / 0