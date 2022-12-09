Perfume Genius wrapped up their year in touring with a Pitchfork-presented NYC show at Knockdown Center on Friday night. They released Ugly Season, featuring 10 songs that originally accompanied The Sun Still Burns Here, Mike Hadreas' dance piece with choreographer Kate Wallich, this year, but the majority of the show focused on material from 2020's fantastic Set My Heart On Fire Immediately, which sounded even more gigantic with Meg Duffy of Hand Habits on guitar. The band did play two Ugly Season tracks near the end of the set, and for those the evening's evocative choreography reached its peak intensity, as Mike was joined by another dancer and the stage filled with petals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO