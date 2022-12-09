Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Remaining Calm in an Angry World: How Some CopeBrian LeeSaint Louis, MO
Related
markerzone.com
ANOTHER FAN BRAWL BREAKS OUT, THIS TIME AT PANTHERS'S FLA LIVE ARENA
Anomalously, the number of fan fights at NHL games seems to be skyrocketing in the 2022-23 season. I don't have the numbers in front of me, but the feelings I that there is another fight every week, sometimes even more frequently than that. Earlier this week, a mass brawl broke...
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID SCORES ANOTHER BRILLIANT GOAL, ON PACE FOR RIDICULOUS POINTS TOTAL
Connor McDavid is so good, that he will score a goal no one else can score and the mass reaction is, 'that's it?'. He was shot out of a cannon, scoring his league-leading 26th goal in his 4-point performance on Tuesday night. This guy is insane. In '22-23, McDavid is...
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN SCORES HAT-TRICK FOR GOALS 798, 799, AND 800, CLOSING IN ON MR. HOCKEY AND GRETZKY
Alex Ovechkin's mission to chase down the NHL's all-time goals record took a monumental turn on Tuesday night in Chicago. Ovechkin scored three goals, eclipsing #800 in his legendary career, coming within a single goal of Gordie Howe's number of 801. All three goals:. For #800, you had to know...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS PROSPECT AMONG FOUR CUT FROM CANADA'S WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
Following a weekend of practices and scrimmages against the U-Sports All-Star team, Hockey Canada has made their first cuts to their World Junior roster, including Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round pick Owen Beck. Along with Beck, St. Louis Blues 2022 first-round pick Zachary Bolduc and QMJHL leading scorer Jordan Dumais and...
markerzone.com
JORDAN GREENWAY DISHES OUT ALL-TIME CHIRP TO DARNELL NURSE
In a weirdly budding rivalry, the Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers have seen their recent matchups become much more heated. After the Wild controlled much of the play from last night's 2-1 win, forward Jordan Greenway unleashed an all-time chirp on Oilers' defenseman Darnell Nurse. Video of the incident can...
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN MENTIONS THREE POSSIBLE CITIES FOR FUTURE NHL EXPANSION
In the last five years, the National Hockey League has expanded to 32 teams, with the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken being added. While the NHL is content with 32 teams for now, expansion could be coming a few years down the road. Last week, TSN's Chris Johnston mentioned...
markerzone.com
SENATORS STUTZLE AVOIDS SERIOUS INJURY, WILL STILL MISS TIME
Ottawa Senators reporter Ian Mendes sent out a tweet this morning saying that forward Tim Stutzle avoided any structural damage in his shoulder after taking a hit from Anaheim Ducks forward Brett Leason on Monday night. The hit, which did appear to be from behind, forced Stutzle to leave the...
markerzone.com
ALEX FORMENTON HEADS TO EUROPE AFTER REFUSING TO SIGN WITH OTTAWA
After refusing to sign with the Ottawa Senators as a restricted free agent, Alex Formenton is headed to Europe. HC Ambrì-Piotta of the Swiss National League has announced the signing of the 23-year-old until the end of the 2022-23 season. Formenton is a former 2nd round draft pick (47th...
Video shows transgender male hockey player taken down by larger rival
Shocking footage has emerged from an NHL-backed hockey tournament of a transgender female player hitting a much-smaller transgender male opponent, who suffered a concussion after hitting the boards head first. Daniel “Danny” Maki, a transgender man from Minneapolis who plays for the Rainbow Dash, suffered the injury during the Team Trans Ice Hockey Draft, in Middleton, Wisconsin, the Daily Mail reported. In the clip from the event last month, Maki is seen entering the ice and being bumped by the other player, who then stops to check on him as other players also rush to his side. “The contact doesn’t look serious on...
markerzone.com
MICHAEL PEZZETTA FIRED UP AFTER GETTING IN SOME GREAT SHOTS ON CONNOR MACKEY (VIDEO)
The Bell Centre in Montreal hosted a nice tilt Monday night as the Canadiens took on the Calgary Flames. With a little over 6 minutes left in the first, and the score tied 0-0, Montreal's Michael Pezzetta and Calgary's Connor Mackey decided to drop the gloves to see if they could inject some life into their teammates. It was a quick bout, with Mackey getting in the first good shot. However, Pezzetta would get in a couple, including one that got Mackey to drop to his knees momentarily. That got Pezzetta pumped, and he'd hype up the crowd after the referees separated the two combatants.
markerzone.com
INSIDER REVEALS EXACTLY WHAT THE CANUCKS OFFERED BO HORVAT AND HIS REACTION
With word Monday that the Vancouver Canucks had offered captain Bo Horvat a new contract that he had rejected, we now know exactly what that offer entailed. Insider Frank Seravalli appeared on Sportsnet Radio in Vancouver and said the team's offer was below what Horvat is currently making. "The offer...
markerzone.com
CHRIS TANEV APPEARS TO BE OUT AFTER TAKING PUCK TO THE HEAD (VIDEO)
Lots of concern for Calgary's Chris Tanev Monday night after he left the Flames' game against the Montreal Canadiens. Tanev was out to kill a 5-on-3 when he blocked a hard shot by the Habs Nick Suzuki with what looked to be the side of his head. As the camera zoomed in on Tanev, he appeared to be out cold. His eyes were closed and he was completely motionless for some time. Tanev eventually left with the help of three of his teammates. He looked very dazed the entire time he was leaving the ice. Let's hope he's ok.
Golf.com
Fred Couples explains the key to hitting the ball straight every time
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Swinging a golf club is not simple, but watching Fred Couples play, you could easily be fooled. Few players in the history of the game have had the rhythm, balance and fluidity that...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS REPORTEDLY SHOWING INTEREST IN A CANUCKS FORWARD
The Vancouver Canucks will be one of the teams to keep an eye on leading up to the NHL's trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET on March 3rd. Two of their big name forwards, Brock Boeser and Bo Horvat, are expected to be available and both could fetch the Canucks a decent return.
markerzone.com
PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS TO MEET WITH BLACKHAWKS MANAGEMENT IN JANUARY TO DISCUSS FUTURE
The National Hockey League's trade deadline is 79 days away and there's a possibility that two long-time Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, could be available. Kane and Toews are currently in the final year of their contracts and are set to become unrestricted free agents on July 1st.
Red Sox Fans Will Absolutely Love What New Closer Kenley Jansen Said About Team
It sure sounds like Red Sox Nation will love Jansen
markerzone.com
FORBES RELEASES THEIR NHL FRANCHISE VALUATIONS FOR 2022
On Wednesday, American-based business outlet Forbes released their annual National Hockey League franchise valuations based on the 2021-22 season. 14 of the NHL's 32 franchises have been valued at $1 billion or higher, with three more teams only $10-$40 million away from reaching that. Forbes revealed that their methodology for...
markerzone.com
NOAH CORSON, SON OF FORMER NHLER, LEAVES ECHL TEAM AFTER CHARGES MADE PUBLIC
The son of former NHLer Shayne Corson has announced an indefinite leave from his team following reports of charges stemming from his time in Quebec. Noah Corson informed the Utica Comets through his agent that his leave is effective immediately. Reports from both TSN and Radio Canada state Corson has...
markerzone.com
BO HORVAT RELEASES STATEMENT AMID TRADE RUMOURS AND CONTRACT TALKS
On Monday, it was revealed that Canucks captain Bo Horvat declined Vancouver's latest contract offer and the team would turn their attention to the trade market leading up to the deadline on March 3rd. The last few weeks have been filled with trade rumours and news about contract extension talks...
markerzone.com
TESTS SUGGEST POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR CHRIS TANEV AFTER MONDAY'S SCARE
According to Vancouver-based sports reporter, Irfan Gaffar, Chris Tanev's condition is looking better than initially feared after a scary incident on Monday night. Tanev blocked a Nick Suzuki one-timer, which caught the Flames' defender in the side of the head, seemingly knocking him out cold. Tanev lied face-down on the...
Comments / 2