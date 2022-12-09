Read full article on original website
Street Fighter 6 Collector's Edition: What's Included?
The beloved 2D fighting series "Street Fighter" is back with its sixth installment. And much has changed with the series since the original game hit arcades in 1987. For example, "Street Fighter 6" brings more depth to its staple fighting gameplay with its Drive system, allowing players to unleash devastating moves after filling up their gauge. There are also new ways to play with multiple control types that can help those new to the series jump in and easily play.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Collector's Edition - What's Included?
At the very least, fans should be aware of the pre-order bonuses. Each pre-order comes with an Obi-Wan Kenobi-inspired "Jedi Survival" cosmetic pack, which includes his robe, lightsaber hilt, and blaster. All you have to do is pre-order any edition from Standard to Collector's before "Survivor" releases on March 17, 2023.
Street Fighter 6 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
The logo for "Street Fighter 6" had fans up in arms when Capcom revealed it in the game's teaser trailer, but plenty of fans in the comment section expressed how excited they felt to jump into the latest entry in the renowned fighting series. The first closed beta gave select individuals the closest official look at the title so far in terms of gameplay, and plenty of YouTubers, such as fighting game enthusiast Maximilian Dood, have had the chance to visit Capcom and play early builds of the entry as well.
Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon - What We Know So Far
There were a lot of big announcements of games both expected and unexpected at the 2022 Game Awards, but the star of the show was FromSoftware. Not only did "Elden Ring" prove to be one of the best FromSoftware games by winning four awards, including Game of the Year, but the developer also revealed a return to a long-dormant franchise by announcing "Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon."
World Of Warcraft Had Its First Global Crash. Here's What Happened
"World of Warcraft" first launched in 2004 and quickly became one of the most-played MMORPGs in the world. In spite of the consistently overwhelming size of the player base over the last 18 years, the game has been remarkably stable. Sure, there have been a few localized outages when individual servers have gone down for one reason or another, but the game as a whole has largely gone uninterrupted for the better part of two decades. This has been vital to the game's success as it makes it reliably possible for players to coordinate with each other so that large guilds can meet up and go raiding together. It appears that that streak is at an end, however.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Access The Atomgrad Raid
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" will host its first raid, Atomgrad, beginning on December 14. However, if you want access to a Raid Key, you're gonna have to earn it. Announced on December 9, the Atomgrad Raid in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is a Special Ops mission that promises to push its players to their limits. The raid follows protagonists Price, Farah, and Gaz as they attempt to find and rescue a missing task force in Urzikstan. The raid serves as a continuation from the game's main campaign and allows up to three players to participate.
Everything Included In The Elden Ring Colosseum Update
It has been over nine months since FromSoftware's open-world masterpiece "Elden Ring" hit shelves. Despite this, "Elden Ring" is still fresh in the minds of many gamers, evidenced by its abundance of Game Awards nominations. And it's pretty evident FromSoftware hasn't forgotten about the game, either. FromSoftware has continuously pumped out free content, bug fixes, and balance updates for "Elden Ring" for free. But now, FromSoftware has released its biggest update to date, bringing with it a much-requested feature.
Small Details Only Hardcore Fans Notice In The Death Stranding 2 Trailer
A new game from Hideo Kojima is always a cause for excitement, but the fact that his team has created a sequel to his 2019 hit "Death Stranding" has some fans particularly excited. The original game told one of the most atmospheric and deeply moving stories in video game history, even if it can be quite hard to follow at times.
How Final Fantasy Got The Sonic Creator Arrested Again
Weeks after he was arrested for similar charges, it's been reported that "Sonic the Hedgehog" creator Yuji Naka has once again been detained by police. This time, the reason pertains to "Final Fantasy." On November 17, it was reported that Yuji Naka — former head of the "Sonic" franchise at...
We Finally Know Why FromSoftware Makes Such Disturbing Games
FromSoftware is known for the dark and disturbing atmosphere it typically incorporates into its games. However, the reason for this might surprise you. Whether it be "Elden Ring" or its "Dark Souls" predecessors, FromSoftware games aren't for the faint of heart. Games from the Japanese developer are oftentimes filled to the brim not only with difficult and challenging gameplay elements and bosses but are often dark and bleak. This encompasses virtually every aspect of the developer's games, from the look of the world to enemy design. Almost everything you will encounter in a FromSoftware game looks like it was ripped directly from a nightmare.
The Inspiration Behind The Legend Of Zelda's Link
The developers behind "The Legend of Zelda" series have proven time and again their willingness to transform the series in stunning ways, but for every all-encompassing evolution across the games, the core assets of what a "Zelda" adventure resembles have mostly remained the same. A soft-spoken, at-times-goofy hero clad in a green hat and tunic picks up the sword to save the kingdom from evil. Only "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" changed Link's aesthetic significantly, and even then, dedicated players can unlock his classic outfit in that game (per Legend of Zero). However, fans may not know the inspiration behind Link's traditional green attire or why the " Zelda " poster boy even received the name Link.
Everything Added In GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars Update
"Grand Theft Auto 5" might be going on a decade old, but it still reigns as one of the most popular "GTA" games ever thanks to "Grand Theft Auto Online." The team at Rockstar Games has continued to support "Grand Theft Auto Online" over the years with regular content updates that keep it fresh — and these updates go way beyond simple hotfixes and patches. Since 2013 several big expansions like "Los Santos Tuners" have added tons of core content to "Grand Theft Auto Online," like heists, businesses, and the casino. Earlier in 2022, fans got the "Criminal Enterprises" DLC and lots of smaller DLCs like the "Judgement Day" Halloween update.
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
We May Know The Source Of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Leak
The first "Spider-Man" game from Insomniac and Marvel was released back in 2018 to critical and fan acclaim, and during the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, its sequel "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" was finally announced as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. It's still mostly under wraps, and what little that's known about "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" has come chiefly from the game's announcement trailer and the official site. Familiar faces and new ones show up in the trailer, but aside from a peek at the game's story, it doesn't reveal much else.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: What To Do With Agatha's Offering Bowl
Many "Marvel's Midnight Suns" players have had a hard time figuring out some of the more nuanced mechanics in the game, such as the Unknown Grave mystery or the Standing Stones puzzle. Another such instance of this is Agatha's Offering Bowl. Player's will encounter the spectral Agatha Harkness early on. Those more familiar with her role in the MCU will remember her as the nosy neighbor and nemesis of Wanda Maximoff following her reveal as the primary antagonist in the series "WandaVision." The Agatha present in "Midnight Suns" is a little different.
Why The Witcher 2 Almost Didn't Happen
The immense success of "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," a game that performed so well it won several awards before launch (per Digital Spy) and earned a next-gen update, did not come without years of struggle and poor luck preceding it. Before CD Projekt Red delivered its highest-grossing game to date at over 40 million lifetime sales (via Statista), the studio almost went under completely. Another game in "The Witcher" franchise pulled the team back from the brink against crushing odds.
Unofficial Series X Controllers That Give You A Whole New Edge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. In the second half of 2022, two of the biggest gaming companies made fans rethink what they knew about their controllers. In August, PlayStation announced its brand new advanced controller, the DualSense Edge. This was Sony's alternative to the Xbox's Elite Series 2 – and then in September, only a few weeks after PlayStation's announcement, Xbox announced a new version of the Elite Series 2, the Elite Series 2 – Core.
The Witcher 3 Remastered On PC Echoes Cyberpunk 2077 Launch Disaster
On December 14, the next-gen update for "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" — widely considered one of the greatest games ever made — released for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. And for the most part, the launch seemed to go off without a hitch — at least on the console side of things. However, the situation hasn't been nearly as smooth for PC users, echoing a lot of the issues that were present at the debut of CD Projekt Red's previous offering, "Cyberpunk 2077."
The XCOM-Style Metroid Game That Never Saw The Light Of Day
When it comes to Nintendo franchises that go all the way back to the early days of the NES, few are as notable as the "Metroid" series. Charting the adventures of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran, the moody science-fiction series has managed to remain a relevant part of Nintendo's stable for decades.
Hades 2 - What We Know So Far
There were many things at The Game Awards that nobody expected, like its tribute to Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, or the person who took the mic after Hidetaka Miyazaki accepted the GOTY award. An announcement that came out of nowhere towards the beginning of The Game Awards was "Hades 2," the sequel to the lauded 2020 roguelike "Hades" that turned Supergiant Games into a household name.
