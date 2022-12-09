ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Reporter

Henry Cavill on Not Returning as Superman: “This News Isn’t the Easiest”

Henry Cavill is addressing Warner Bros.’ decision to move forward with a Superman film that will star a different actor in the title role. Cavill, who appeared as Superman in a cameo for this fall’s Black Adam after not having played the hero since 2017’s Justice League, took to social media to weigh in following DC Studios co-chairs and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran informing him of the change in direction for the character. Cavill posted earlier year that he would be returning as Superman, and soon after announced that he would be exiting his Netflix series The Witcher.More...
NBC New York

Heidi Klum's Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water

Heidi Klum made a stylish splash on the "Avatar 2: The Wave of Water" red carpet. While attending the Los Angeles premiere of James Cameron's new sci-fi/action film on Dec. 12, the supermodel wowed in a shimmery silver see-through gown. However, this wasn't any ordinary gown. Her tulle Lever Couture...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC New York

See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Fans of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi can explore the new Super Mario Bros.-themed world starting in February. The theme park expansion with highly immersive experiences is scheduled to open Feb. 17. The park expansion will be the first Super Nintendo World in the United States after the Super...

