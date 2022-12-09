Prison Warden Who Led “Rape Club” Convicted On Three Counts Of Sexual Abuse

A federal jury convicted a former warden at the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, California, Thursday of sexually abusing three female prisoners and lying to authorities.

Ray J. Garcia, 55, was found guilty of three counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexually abusive contact toward one inmate, two counts of sexually abusive contact toward a second, and one count of sexually abusive contact toward a third, in addition making false statements about his actions to government agents, according to the Justice Department (DOJ).

Garcia and prison staff were accused during the trial of crimes committed so openly that inmates called the situation a “rape club.”

“Today’s guilty verdict is one important step in our ongoing efforts to root out sexual misconduct within the Bureau of Prisons,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “It also delivers justice to the victims in this case, who were repeatedly subjected to the defendant’s egregious sexual abuse and gross exploitation of power. As this verdict illustrates, the Department of Justice is committed to prosecuting cases of criminal misconduct by Bureau employees and to holding accountable all who violate their duty to protect those in their custody.”

In the news: Putin Eyes Slash i ng Oil Production Following G7 Price Cap

Trial evidence showed that Garcia was employed as an associate warden and later as the warden of the Federal Correctional Institute in Dublin, Calif. (FCI Dublin), an all-female low-security federal correctional institution.

All three of the victims were incarcerated and serving their prison sentences at FCI Dublin under the custodial, supervisory, and disciplinary authority of Garcia when the crimes occurred.

The jury convicted Garcia of three counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexually abusive contact against an inmate referred to as Victim 1. Trial evidence showed that Garcia’s sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact against Victim 1 began in December 2019 and extended through March 2020. During this period, Garcia would encounter Victim 1 in and around the prison visitation room, including in an attached bathroom and an inmate changing stall. In these areas, Garcia would engage in sexual contact with Victim 1.

Garcia was also convicted of two counts of abusive sexual contact with Victim 2, both acts occurring in the period of January to July 2021. Trial evidence showed that the acts occurred in a warehouse within the prison grounds and also in Victim 2’s prison cell. These areas, generally out of the immediate view of others, were where Garcia would engage in abusive sexual contact with Victim 2.

The jury also convicted Garcia of abusive sexual contact with Victim 3 from March to September 2020. Garcia engaged in this sexual contact with Victim 3 in the prison’s electrical shop.

The jury lastly convicted Garcia of making false statements to a government agency on July 22, 2021. On that date, Garcia was interviewed by government law enforcement agents during the investigation of his sexual conduct with inmates.

Evidence at trial showed that Garcia falsely claimed he had never asked inmates to be undressed for him at a specific time and that he had never touched an inmate inappropriately.

Trial evidence showed that Garcia had already asked multiple inmates to undress for him and had also touched Victim 1, Victim 2, and Victim 3 sexually.

In the news: Florida Surgeon General Finds New Allies To Support His Position On COVID Vaccines

Garcia was convicted of three counts of sexual abuse of a ward, and each count carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 15 years. The jury convicted Garcia of four counts of abusive sexual conduct, and each count carries a maximum term of two years imprisonment.

The jury also convicted Garcia of making false statements to a government agency, which carries a maximum sentence of eight years’ imprisonment.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines , or signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement