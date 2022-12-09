ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Oklahoma City landmark to be featured on US stamp in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City landmark will be featured on a U.S. stamp in 2023. The U.S. Postal Service announced that the Skydance Bridge would be among four bridges that will be on a Presorted First-Class Mail stamp. The other bridges include the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Connecticut; the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, Nebraska; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to fire at former OKCPS building for second time in six months

OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple fires were discovered early Wednesday morning in an abandoned school building in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a passerby saw smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. and called 911. Crews responded to the scene and saw smoke and a trash fire in separate rooms on the second floor of a structure that used to be an Oklahoma City Public Schools building.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police officer dead after medical emergency

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer is dead after a medical emergency Tuesday night. MSgt. Loc Nguyen is being remembered by his colleagues and the community he served. The president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Mark Nelson, said Nguyen will be missed. The FOP said Nguyen...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of 20-year veteran

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who suffered a medical emergency. Authorities said Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen died Tuesday night after being taken to a hospital for a medical emergency. He was a 20-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023

A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

EMSA improves response times after previous shortfall

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City's largest ambulance service said it has improved response times after falling behind the national average. The Emergency Medical Services Authority made several changes this year to improve the time it takes it to respond to emergencies. Its 911 response time compliance improved by more than 20 percentage points compared to October's statistics.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Agents with EPA on scene in Chickasha as part of active investigation

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Agents with the Environmental Protection Agency are on a scene in Chickasha as part of an active investigation. On Tuesday, agents with the EPA were on a scene at Bordwine Construction off Pike’s Peak Street in Chickasha. The EPA confirmed it was part of an active investigation into a hand sanitizer factory.
CHICKASHA, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home

An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

