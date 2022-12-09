Read full article on original website
KOCO
Norman City Council member calls for action to help people experiencing homelessness
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman City Council member is calling for more action to help people experiencing homelessness after the council was told an encampment would be removed next week. Ward 1 Councilwoman Brandi Studley said there aren't enough solutions for the homeless issue. She also said her call...
KOCO
New apartment, office space could come to Oklahoma City Automobile Alley
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new apartment and office space could come to Oklahoma City’s Automobile Alley. The renderings are planned for the intersection of 13th Street and Broadway Avenue. The complex will fill the empty lot, including hundreds of apartments, along with a seven-story office building. The plans...
KOCO
Oklahoma City landmark to be featured on US stamp in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City landmark will be featured on a U.S. stamp in 2023. The U.S. Postal Service announced that the Skydance Bridge would be among four bridges that will be on a Presorted First-Class Mail stamp. The other bridges include the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, Connecticut; the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, Nebraska; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline, Illinois.
KOCO
Western Heights school board approves settlement with former superintendent
OKLAHOMA CITY — Western Heights Public Schools approved a settlement with former Superintendent Mannix Barnes, according to a statement from the district. The agreed settlement is approximately $150,000. Barnes must turn over his Oklahoma educator's certificate by the end of the year. "Although we know this decision may not...
KOCO
Crews respond to fire at former OKCPS building for second time in six months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Multiple fires were discovered early Wednesday morning in an abandoned school building in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a passerby saw smoke coming from a building near Northwest 10th Street and Classen Boulevard around 4:05 a.m. and called 911. Crews responded to the scene and saw smoke and a trash fire in separate rooms on the second floor of a structure that used to be an Oklahoma City Public Schools building.
“We cannot sustain this,” OKC Animal Welfare overwhelmed with dogs
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is at a critical level as they have hundreds of dogs in their care.
KOCO
Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police officer dead after medical emergency
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer is dead after a medical emergency Tuesday night. MSgt. Loc Nguyen is being remembered by his colleagues and the community he served. The president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Mark Nelson, said Nguyen will be missed. The FOP said Nguyen...
KOCO
Gov. Kevin Stitt says Mexican consulate will open spring 2023 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday a Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring. The Consulate of Mexico will provide services and assistance to Oklahoma's growing Mexican community, according to a news release. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans...
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of 20-year veteran
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of an officer who suffered a medical emergency. Authorities said Master Sgt. Loc Nguyen died Tuesday night after being taken to a hospital for a medical emergency. He was a 20-year veteran with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
KOCO
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
Report: Oklahoma City sees smallest drop in home sales in 2022
Although interest rates and housing costs continue to increase, experts say Oklahoma City's housing market remains strong.
okcfox.com
Empire Slice Shop opens location at Mayfair Village in Oklahoma City
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Empire Slice Shop opened its newest location at the newly renovated Mayfair Village on Monday. The location at 4723 N. May Avenue marks the fifth location for the business. Other locations are on NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City, W 1st Street in Edmond, N...
City Council candidate unwittingly admits to voting violations
In defending against a contest of his candidacy for the Ward 2 OKC City Council seat, Chris Cowden may have admitted to voting violations. The post City Council candidate unwittingly admits to voting violations appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Governor Stitt Announces Mexican Consulate To Open In OKC By 2023
A Mexican consulate is scheduled to open in Oklahoma City next spring, announced Governor Kevin Stitt on Tuesday. Stitt says the Consulate of Mexico will provide services to the growing Mexican community in Oklahoma. “As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need...
KOCO
EMSA improves response times after previous shortfall
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City's largest ambulance service said it has improved response times after falling behind the national average. The Emergency Medical Services Authority made several changes this year to improve the time it takes it to respond to emergencies. Its 911 response time compliance improved by more than 20 percentage points compared to October's statistics.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
KOCO
Agents with EPA on scene in Chickasha as part of active investigation
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Agents with the Environmental Protection Agency are on a scene in Chickasha as part of an active investigation. On Tuesday, agents with the EPA were on a scene at Bordwine Construction off Pike’s Peak Street in Chickasha. The EPA confirmed it was part of an active investigation into a hand sanitizer factory.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City police tactical units spotted outside home
An Oklahoma City neighborhood is back to calm after police shut down the area while trying to serve what they called a “high-risk” warrant Thursday morning.Sky 5 captured the moments around 6 a.m. when Oklahoma City police and tactical units surrounded a home near Northwest 39th and Independence. Police blocked several streets, including the road in front of the road and the ramp from Interstate 44 to Hefner Parkway. Sky 5 video showed officers with their guns drawn across the street and police using a drone to look inside the home.Authorities said they issued a high-risk warrant and made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting at an OnCue in October.Police said the case is still under investigation.
Confirmed EF2 tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community
An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state early Tuesday morning.
