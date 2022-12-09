Read full article on original website
TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
Dog hoarding case causes San Angelo Animal Shelter to be over capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo said Wednesday the San Angelo Animal Shelter is over capacity because of a hoarding case which resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. City Council direction says the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any...
San Angelo Police Department searching for missing person
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is currently searching for 31 year old April Saldivar who was last seen at approximately 5:20 p.m. Dec. 7 at 4100 Nottingham Trail. Saldivar was wearing a green shirt and colorful tights. She is a 5' tall Hispanic female weighing...
UPDATE: Lonestar MS on "Hold" protocol Wednesday afternoon
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to an SAPD press release, at approximately 1 p.m. San Angelo Police were made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus. School staff and an off-duty SAPD officer who was working security at Lone Star immediately began investigating the incident.
San Angelo missing person case turns into murder investigation
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A missing person case in San Angelo has turned into a homicide investigation after a body found in Kimble County was tentatively identified as the man reported missing. The San Angelo Police Department said Eric Talton, 31, went missing from San Angelo on Aug. 10,...
Elected or appointed? Committee makes its recommendation on selecting San Angelo's next police chief
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Elect or appoint? The debate on selecting San Angelo's next police chief has been the source of research and discussion for a charter committee created in June of this year. Tuesday, the group presented its findings to City Council: Keep the position an elected one,...
Lightning strikes leave some City of San Angelo departments without network/phone service
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several City of San Angelo departments are without network or phone service Monday because of lighting strikes over the weekend. According to an email from the City, there is no ETA for when service will be restored. COSA will share updates as new information becomes...
The Texas Ramps Project helps two San Angelo residents this December
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A cancer patient and a heart attack survivor will soon have access to leave their homes without being stuck inside. After suffering through various medical concerns, these individuals are attempting to return to a sense of normalcy, much of which is made possible by the San Angelo chapter of the Texas Ramps Project.
Discover San Angelo honors vice president with farewell celebration
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Diann Bayes has served the role of Discover San Angelo vice president for the past five years. She recently announced she is leaving her position for a new role in Tyler, and a farewell celebration is being organized in her honor. The "come and go"...
West Texas weekend events calendar, Dec. 9-11
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10 a.m. - Chickens 101, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo...
Angelo State powerlifters win medals at Collegiate Cup
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University announced six of its Ram Powerlifting Club members finished in the top five in their respective contests, including two gold medalists, at the U.S.A. Powerlifting Collegiate Cup competition earlier this month in San Antonio. ASU powerlifters were among 290 students who competed...
San Angelo family celebrates holiday season with lights, decorations in front yard
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Santa Claus, Rudolph, a penguin wearing a festive hat and more Christmas characters can be seen on display in David and Jessica Vasquez' front yard. The married couple first started decorating the outside of their house when their daughter was just two or three years old and the tradition has grown exponentially since then.
Goodfellow honors San Angelo's Pearl Harbor heroes
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eighty-one years ago, three young residents of the small town of San Angelo, Texas, found themselves at the center of a brutal, fiery, unprovoked attack that would forever alter the course of history on this planet. Hawaii had not yet become the 50th state, they...
More than $85,000 awarded to San Angelo teachers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Funding is a helpful way to create more educational experiences in the classroom. For San Angelo teachers, helping their students just became easier thanks to the "Grants to Teachers" program that recently awarded SAISD educators more than $85,000. The funding was made possible by the...
San Angelo Red Lobster is permanently closed, spokesperson confirms
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Red Lobster spokesperson confirmed Monday morning that the San Angelo Red Lobster location is permanently closed. Although the store's website says the location is "temporarily closed", that is not the case, the statement from the company said. Some former employees of the store posted...
Three Angelo State football players receive All-American honors
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three Angelo State University football team players have been selected to two Division II All-America teams. Andrew Pitts was named a First-Team All-American for Division II by the Associated Press after leading the Lone Star Conference in interceptions with seven for the year. The ASU...
San Angelo hosts 4th annual 'Community Rally for Mental Health'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 50% of United States citizens will receive a diagnosis of a mental illness at some point during their lives, according to the CDC. Disorders such as anxiety, depression and PTSD can become increasingly difficult to manage during the holiday season, and San Angelo community members are attempting to show their support for those in need.
San Angelo PD arrests murder suspect
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Tuesday Christopher Wise, 35, has been arrested to a warrant that stemmed from a Nov. 8, 2022, homicide. Police said the victim was Christie Feland and the murder happened in the 1200 block of West Avenue M. The department's...
Water utility customer service inspections coming soon to San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo Water Utilities Department will begin canvassing the downtown area at the beginning of 2023 to complete Customer Service Inspections (CSIs). These CSIs are a result of a cross-connection control program required and developed in conjunction with the Texas Commission on...
San Angelo recognized as one of the 'Best in Texas' for 2021 Dia de los Muertos celebration
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dia de Los Muertos is a Hispanic holiday that has been around for approximately 3,000 years to pay homage to the dead. In San Angelo, the holiday was first celebrated virtually in 2020 as organized by the Hispanic Heritage Committee. In 2021, the event was...
