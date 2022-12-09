ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

TGCSO asks the public for help locating suspect

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Stephen Allen Smith, 37, of Ballinger. According to a release from the TGCSO, on Dec. 09, 2022, deputies responded to the 5900 block of US Hwy 87N for a report about the location of two stolen motorcycles.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

UPDATE: Lonestar MS on "Hold" protocol Wednesday afternoon

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to an SAPD press release, at approximately 1 p.m. San Angelo Police were made aware of a student who was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus. School staff and an off-duty SAPD officer who was working security at Lone Star immediately began investigating the incident.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Dec. 9-11

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 10 a.m. - Chickens 101, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Angelo State powerlifters win medals at Collegiate Cup

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University announced six of its Ram Powerlifting Club members finished in the top five in their respective contests, including two gold medalists, at the U.S.A. Powerlifting Collegiate Cup competition earlier this month in San Antonio. ASU powerlifters were among 290 students who competed...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Goodfellow honors San Angelo's Pearl Harbor heroes

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Eighty-one years ago, three young residents of the small town of San Angelo, Texas, found themselves at the center of a brutal, fiery, unprovoked attack that would forever alter the course of history on this planet. Hawaii had not yet become the 50th state, they...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

More than $85,000 awarded to San Angelo teachers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Funding is a helpful way to create more educational experiences in the classroom. For San Angelo teachers, helping their students just became easier thanks to the "Grants to Teachers" program that recently awarded SAISD educators more than $85,000. The funding was made possible by the...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo hosts 4th annual 'Community Rally for Mental Health'

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 50% of United States citizens will receive a diagnosis of a mental illness at some point during their lives, according to the CDC. Disorders such as anxiety, depression and PTSD can become increasingly difficult to manage during the holiday season, and San Angelo community members are attempting to show their support for those in need.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo PD arrests murder suspect

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department said Tuesday Christopher Wise, 35, has been arrested to a warrant that stemmed from a Nov. 8, 2022, homicide. Police said the victim was Christie Feland and the murder happened in the 1200 block of West Avenue M. The department's...
SAN ANGELO, TX
