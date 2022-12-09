ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Man barricades himself inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department, SWAT teams, and Savannah Police are at a Chatham County home where a man has barricaded himself inside. According to police, the Behavioral Health call dispatched at 1:30 p.m. They say the incident got hostile and the man barricaded himself...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police searching for missing woman

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman. According to police, Ashlee Weatherspoon was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Mohawk. Ashlee is described as being 5’2”and weighs 80 lbs. If you see her, call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

6 displaced after house fire in Long Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A house fire forced six people out of their home in Ludowici Tuesday. Fire Chief Chris Moss says the fire started in the kitchen just before 5 p.m. while one of the children in the home was cooking. He says the house will be a loss.
LUDOWICI, GA
WJCL

Savannah PD: one dead in Gateway Boulevard West shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Bryan County Sheriff's Office: Murder suspect turns himself in. Savannah Police detectives are investigating a December 11 homicide on Gateway Boulevard West. According to police, officers responded to the first block of Gateway Boulevard West around 10:30 p.m. for a disorderly person. Upon arrival,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police department welcomes new therapy dog "Goose"

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Inside Savannah Police Department's Behavioral Health Unit. The Savannah Police Department is welcoming a 10-week-old Labrador named Goose to the force. Goose begins training this week to become the department's first therapy dog. A therapy dog is a dog that has been specifically trained...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother

Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Chatham County Police are investigating two burglaries at Old Fort Jackson in Savannah. The first happened Thanksgiving weekend; the second break-in took place this past weekend. The site remains open while repairs are being made. Call police if you have any information that would help crack this case: 912-652-6500.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah’s southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Savannah woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New 300 unit apartment complex coming to Chatham Parkway

CHATHAM PARKWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 300 unit apartment complex is coming to Chatham Parkway. Along with it could come a hotel and shopping center on the same plot of land. The complex is being built by Atlanta based developer Vista Residential Partners and Batson Cook Development Company. A rendering on Vista Residential Partner’s website shows what the complex may look like.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

