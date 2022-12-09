Read full article on original website
Traffic study needed to find solution for I-95, Pooler Parkway backup
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For everyone who drives near Interstate 95 and Pooler Parkway/Airways Avenue during rush hour, you know traffic can back up quickly. Local leaders recognize that too and are looking for a solution. “A lot of the bottleneck kind of happens at the highway. Working at...
GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
Savannah Police investigating shooting off Northwood Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place late Tuesday evening. According to police, officers responded to the scene at the 12400 block of Northwood Road. A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Man barricades himself inside home on Fort Argyle Ct.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department, SWAT teams, and Savannah Police are at a Chatham County home where a man has barricaded himself inside. According to police, the Behavioral Health call dispatched at 1:30 p.m. They say the incident got hostile and the man barricaded himself...
Savannah Police searching for missing woman
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman. According to police, Ashlee Weatherspoon was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Mohawk. Ashlee is described as being 5’2”and weighs 80 lbs. If you see her, call 911.
One person killed in Gateway Blvd shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday night. It all happened at the Gateway Apartments just off of I-95 and 204. Savannah Police say that they got a call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night about a disorderly person and when they showed up, they found 40-year-old Marvin Swan with gunshot wounds.
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
6 displaced after house fire in Long Co.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A house fire forced six people out of their home in Ludowici Tuesday. Fire Chief Chris Moss says the fire started in the kitchen just before 5 p.m. while one of the children in the home was cooking. He says the house will be a loss.
UPDATE: Port Wentworth Police seek semi driver who fled after striking rail bridge
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Update:. Port Wentworth Police are searching for the driver of a tractor trailer that struck the rail bridge over Highway 21 at Bonny Bridge Rd. Monday morning. Police released surveillance pictures of the truck they say was responsible. The accident happened just after 6 a.m....
Savannah PD: one dead in Gateway Boulevard West shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police detectives are investigating a December 11 homicide on Gateway Boulevard West. According to police, officers responded to the first block of Gateway Boulevard West around 10:30 p.m. for a disorderly person.
Savannah Police department welcomes new therapy dog "Goose"
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Inside Savannah Police Department's Behavioral Health Unit. The Savannah Police Department is welcoming a 10-week-old Labrador named Goose to the force. Goose begins training this week to become the department's first therapy dog. A therapy dog is a dog that has been specifically trained...
'It’s been way too long with no answers': Sister of missing Savannah man speaks out
An Augusta family is speaking out after raising the reward for any information about the disappearance of a Savannah Man. It’s almost been half a year since 32-year-old Diontae Roberson went missing. His sister, Chyna Funkhouser, says she spoke with Roberson just two days before he was reported missing on Aug. 11.
Six Years Later: Homeowner moves back into her house following Hurricane Matthew
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Six years later and Hurricane Matthew is still affecting local families. The South Carolina Office of Resilience has been rebuilding houses damaged by Matthew and the project was finished Wednesday. A house in Beaufort has been being rebuilt for years, and the homeowner Mary Bryan got...
Savannah shooting leaves 1 man injured, investigation underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. — One person is injured following a shooting in Savannah on Sunday night. It happened in the 1700 block of East 31st Lane, according to the Savannah Police Department. SPD said the victim, a man, received a non-life-threatening injury to the leg. SPD has not released any...
Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother
Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Chatham County Police are investigating two burglaries at Old Fort Jackson in Savannah. The first happened Thanksgiving weekend; the second break-in took place this past weekend. The site remains open while repairs are being made. Call police if you have any information that would help crack this case: 912-652-6500.
Man shot dead Sunday night on Savannah's southside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead Sunday night on the southside of Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Marvin Swan was shot on Gateway Boulevard West. Police found the 40-year-old around 10:30 p.m. Police are unaware what the shooting stemmed from but continue to investigate. No further details were released. SPD […]
Police arrest Savannah toddler's grandmother after his remains were found
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The grandmother of a missing Georgia toddler presumed to be dead has been arrested. Billie Jo Howell was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center Monday, according to NBC affiliate WSAV. Howell is the grandmother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon and had custody of the child. He...
Missing Savannah woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says that a woman last seen on the Southside of Savannah has been found. According to police, Ashlee is described as a female with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and short hair. She is 4’8″ and weighs 100 lbs. Police say that she was last seen wearing […]
New 300 unit apartment complex coming to Chatham Parkway
CHATHAM PARKWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 300 unit apartment complex is coming to Chatham Parkway. Along with it could come a hotel and shopping center on the same plot of land. The complex is being built by Atlanta based developer Vista Residential Partners and Batson Cook Development Company. A rendering on Vista Residential Partner’s website shows what the complex may look like.
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the...
