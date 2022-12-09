ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Dept. of Justice awards $750,000 grant to Savannah non-profit tackling human trafficking

By Drew Favakeh, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xj4jS_0jdAWDZa00

At a press conference outside of the United Way on Bull Street on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it will award a $750,000 grant to Tharros Place, a start-up Savannah-based nonprofit that will provide a residential facility and wraparound support services to survivors of human trafficking.

Standing at the podium, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes said, “The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia appreciates the work of our partners in the fight against violent crime and human trafficking, including those whose mission supports the victims of these crimes. The Department of Justice grant to Tharros Place recognizes these efforts and provides assistance to help keep our communities safe.”

According to a press release, when completed in summer 2023, the residential facility will be open 24/7 and staffed by trained and licensed professionals providing trauma-informed, client-centered care to girls ages 11 to 17. The facility, which will be located at an undisclosed location within Chatham County, will house 12 beds. When fully operational, Tharros Place will be staffed by a program director, a human services professional, educators, a life coach, 20 childcare workers, and house parents.

Scope of human trafficking

Last year in Georgia, 494 minors with an average age of 14 were identified as victims of human trafficking "because of our high poverty rate, our tourism industry, our ports and our airports," Tharros Place Executive Director Julie Wade said. According to Tharros Place, fewer than 55 shelter beds exist for these victims statewide. Chatham County, which ranks seventh in the state for the number of sex trafficking cases of minors, currently has no shelter beds.

“Human trafficking is an issue in this district,” said Estes. “If you read the paper or watch the news, you see we’ve had more and more cases that touch human trafficking. And, a lot of times, we stumble onto situations where we have juvenile victims and we’re not equipped to handle those issues immediately. Having some place that our victim-witness can refer and handle in a short-term, serious issue is a great help to us.”

Wade has worked to address human trafficking before, mainly on the legal side. In 2007, Wade worked as a criminal prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office on child exploitation cases. In 2008, she founded the Wade Law Firm, in which she provided legal services in federal civil, criminal and appellate cases, sometimes representing perpetrators of sex trafficking as well as drug dealers.

“Certainly understanding the legal framework has been helpful to them in this work, and partnering with the U.S. Attorney’s 15 years later, is really exciting and fun,” said Wade. “And it’s a natural partnership because when the FBI and DOJ goes into those stings, we will be the place those girls can come immediately to seek trauma-informed, appropriate care, as opposed going to the hospital or the youth detention center.”

From 2011 through 2020, Wade served as the elected District 1 representative for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System's Board of Education. Wade also served as executive director for five years at Park Place Outreach, a nonprofit organization providing shelter, programs, and educational support to homeless youth ages 11 through 17. On Dec. 31, 2021, Wade announced via Facebook post that she was resigning from Park Place Outreach and opening Tharros Place.

Stopping Traffick:Attorney Julie Wade to launch Tharros Place to aid young victims of human trafficking

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff

Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
BROOKLET, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement

The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Aspiring Lawyer Becomes Georgia Southern Graduate at 17

Adriana Proctor not only has big dreams, but has already put in work toward achieving them as she prepares to graduate at 17 years old with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from Georgia Southern University’s College of Behavioral and Social Sciences. Proctor started college through...
STATESBORO, GA
cityofbeaufort.org

Billing method for trash services to change in 2023

BEAUFORT, S.C. (Dec. 13, 2022) – The City of Beaufort is changing the method it uses to bill residents for trash and recycling services. Beginning in January, Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority will no longer bill for those services. The City of Beaufort currently contracts with BJWSA to bill customers for trash services monthly. That fee was $20 a month. So beginning in January, Beaufort residents will see their water/sewer bills decrease by $20.
BEAUFORT, SC
blufftontoday.com

HC Administrator Dobson-Elliott accepts job in Jasper County

As Hampton County government and its citizens continue to be divided by controversy, internal strife, and financial problems, HC Administrator Rose Dobson-Elliott will be leaving the county administration to take a position in Jasper County government. JC Administrator Andrew Fulghum issued a Dec. 9 news release announcing that Dobson-Elliott will...
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Free Savannah paper shredding event on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve got some unwanted paper lying around your house, you’re encouraged to shred it this weekend. The Savannah Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and AARP are hosting a free paper shredding event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The shred event is at the West Broad Street YMCA […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother

Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Chatham County Police are investigating two burglaries at Old Fort Jackson in Savannah. The first happened Thanksgiving weekend; the second break-in took place this past weekend. The site remains open while repairs are being made. Call police if you have any information that would help crack this case: 912-652-6500.
SAVANNAH, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Cargo down at Port of Savannah

The Georgia Ports Authority saw a rare decline in activity last month. The Port of Savannah handled 464,883 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containerized cargo in November, down 6.2% compared to the same month last year. However, Savannah’s numbers show an increase of 28% when measured over three years. That...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Vaughn column: Hampton County Mudflat Mania

The Hampton County Mudflat is alive and well. It is poised to trap taxpayers again and obligate them to thousands in unnecessary expenditures. Mr. Phillips and Mr. Bishop are making sure you remember their last few days on County Council and Dr. Hollingsworth is serving notice of how he will conduct himself over the next two years. What did they do? They approved the second reading of the proposed Hampton Friends of the Arts (FOTA) contract by:
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

TSA at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to hold hiring event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a recruiting event Tuesday and Wednesday to help those interested in applying for jobs. The available jobs include: Transportation Security Officer (TSO) or Security Support Assistant (SSA) at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV).  The event includes a presentation about the TSO and SSA roles, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Suspect dead following hours-long Chatham County standoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Police say a man who barricaded himself inside of a home during a standoff Tuesday has died. Officers were called to the Fort Argyle Court home shortly before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a male with mental health issues. Officials say Chatham County...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy