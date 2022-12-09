ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Council approves $7.8 million renovations to Savannah police headquarters, new bodycams

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
 5 days ago
On Thursday, Savannah City Council approved two agenda items that would invest a total of about $8.5 million in Savannah Police Department.

Council’s approval on both items allows for the spending of $7.8 million to renovate the police headquarters building on Habersham Street, the oldest operating police headquarters in the country, and another $696,000 to contract with Axon Enterprises for police equipment.

The headquarters building at 201 Habersham St. will include interior renovations and repairs to the building envelope, which is the physical separator between the conditioned and unconditioned environment of a building.

The envelope repairs will include replacing the windows and the HVAC system and adding insulation to the exterior wall. The bricks will be repointed, which means repairing mortar that may be loose or cracked.

For the interior repairs, Johnson-Laux will be working to remove asbestos and lead, install new flooring and a new IT infrastructure, create new office space, replace existing light fixtures with LED ones, upgrade the hot water system and replace ceiling tiles and dated wall treatments.

The police headquarters building is considered a historic building, and a contributing building to Savannah’s Landmark Historic District.

New equipment

After council’s approval Thursday, Savannah police will renew the contract they’ve had with Axon since 2018, using the company's body-worn cameras and tasers. As that contract nears expiration, this new one has been negotiated to take its place, with a few new benefits that the city says are "intended to enhance police transparency and efficiency."

Those new benefits include access to Axon’s Respond+ software, which allows police to monitor up to 25 live streaming devices at once, including body cameras, drones and in-car monitors.

Additionally, Savannah police will now have access to Signal Sidearm, an Axon software that wirelessly activates Axon body-worn cameras to begin recording when an officer removes their gun from its holster.

Other new facets of the contract include Axon's 3rd party video playback and storage solution, their AI-based redaction software and an auto-transcription software.

The first year of the five year contract will cost the city $696,000, then increase to $1,291,400.79 yearly until 2027, bringing the total cost of the contract to $5,861,602.80.

Comments / 5

Jason Serwe
5d ago

I'm sorry. Have I been reading the news wrong that Chatham County has a budget crisis? This is exactly why I voted against the TSPLOST! You people cannot manage money when you spend money like this. Guarantee if the information is available that someone in Chatham County government is closely related to the business that got the contract. We need an overhaul of abuse of funds in this county. Total BS!

Reply
2
DanMan
4d ago

Why? Not like they get anything done. Crime and shootings gets worse and worse. Call 911 they may be there in 30 minutes. City is a joke

Reply
2
 

