Loud 'bang' during lockdown at local high school causes panic, students react

A Wednesday lockdown at a local high school followed by a loud "bang" wreaked havoc, students fleeing for safety.

Deborah Diggs, principal at North Fort Myers High School, addressed parents Thursday.

A school resource officer contacted Diggs on Wednesday to place the school on lockdown at 11:48 a.m., she said.

Two-thirds of students were in class, while the counterpart was at lunch in the cafeteria and outside dining area.

"As our cafeteria has an entire wall of windows, staff moved all lunch students into the kitchen and closed the six metal overhead doors so students would be protected from view from any outside threat," Diggs said.

While they hid in the kitchen, a metal pan fell from a counter, frightening a group of students, who thought a gun had fired, she said.

"Some students reacted to the noise according to their training, which is to run away from the danger if you can," Diggs said.

She added most students remained in the kitchen. Some staff accompanied reactive students.

"While there was no shooter and no actual danger on campus, no one knew that at the time," Diggs said. "And everyone, students and staff, acted how they thought best with what they were seeing and hearing in the moment."

Within 2 minutes of the lockdown announcement, deputies were walking into campus on foot with helicopter support above, Diggs said.

Shortly after, Diggs said officials determined the call to be a swatting hoax. Law enforcement ended the lockdown at 12:06 p.m.

Diggs said they do at least 27 drills every year.

"The reality is, as much as we practice and talk through scenarios, in a non-drill situation, the panic and emotions are real even though a threat may not be," Diggs said.

Rob Spicker, spokesperson for the Lee County School District, wrote in an email that a similar incident happened simultaneously at South Fort Myers High School.

This is, at least, the third documented swatting hoax in Lee County schools this year.

