Phoenix Suns 'grateful' for Brittney Griner's return to United States

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams woke up to a text Thursday morning from his mom about Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner’s release into U.S. custody from a Russian penal colony.

“She was so happy and I didn’t even know what was going on,” Williams said. “I picked up my phone as soon as I got up and just scrolled a little bit through some articles and realized she was coming home.”

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday that a prisoner exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout led to Griner returning to the United States.

“It’s huge, big,” Suns point guard Chris Paul said. “I’m probably most happy for her wife and her family. Everyone’s been praying about it for a while now and I can’t imagine the relief for her family and just everybody.”

She was detained in Russia for 294 days for allegedly trying to bring vape cartridges filled with cannabis oil into the country on Feb. 17 . The Suns talked about the news as a team after Thursday’s practice at Smoothie King Center as they face the Pelicans on Friday and Sunday.

“Think about being away from your home for that many days, let alone your family, let alone your country, your team, your best friend, all that, she hasn’t had that,” Williams said. “And to have her on her way back is so cool and it put a smile on everybody’s face to talk about it as a team."

Suns forward Torrey Craig, who spoke at a July rally for Griner at Footprint Center in Phoenix, was happy about the news.

"For her to come home around this time, right around Christmas, can't get any better than," Craig said. "Can't imagine what she's been through over the last 10 months. Just happy to have her home and safe."

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement Thursday about Griner’s release.

Somers : Brittney Griner comes home in a prisoner trade that produces mixed feelings

“Brittney has had to endure an unimaginable situation and we’re thrilled that she is on her way home to her family and friends,” Silver said. “We thank the members of the NBA and WNBA community who never wavered in their efforts to raise awareness of Brittney's unjust circumstances.”

Griner arrived in the United States on Friday morning at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas.

"We're just grateful, thankful that she's coming home, thankful that she's alive," Williams said. "She's been in our thoughts. We've prayed for her a ton in our coaches' meetings, just wanting her to be safe. Can't even imagine how stressful it's been for her through all of this. So I know not just people in the Valley but people in our country, people around the world are watching this and I know there's a huge exhale to have her come back."

Paul wore a white long sleeved shirt before Friday's game at New Orleans with Griner's face on the front and the following message on the back in black letters:

"Dear BG. We love you and we are fighting for you. Millions of us are uplifting your name every chance we get and we won't stop until you are home. We hope that our love and support reaches you and ultimately sets you free. P.S. We are BG."

What's next? WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert details next steps for Brittney Griner

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns 'grateful' for Brittney Griner's return to United States

