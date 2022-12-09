ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Olmsted, OH

Northeast Ohio couple retires from Salvation Army after 41 years of bell ringing

By Celeste Houmard
 5 days ago

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — Forty-one years of bell ringing for the Salvation Army has come to an end for a Northeast Ohio couple.

The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland ’s Divisional Secretary, Major Thomas Applin, and his wife, Kathleen, have been serving together for 41 years. They are retiring from bell ringing during the National Commanders Kettle Challenge on December 9.

2022 is the 131st year of the annual Red Kettle Campaign, marking the end of four decades of services for the Applins.

To celebrate their 41st and final Christmas with the Salvation Army , the Applin’s farewell kettle effort will take place on Friday, December 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Walmart, located at 24801 Brookpark Rd. in North Olmsted.

