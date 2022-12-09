ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer County, IN

Gov. Holcomb presents Sachem award to Spencer County community leader

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Fyuj_0jdAVJpj00

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Governor Eric Holcomb will present the 2022 Sachem Award to a Spencer County woman during a ceremony on Friday.

The award will be presented to 91-year-old Pat Koch, an active member of the Spencer County Chamber of Commerce, America’s Christmas Hometown Committee in Santa Claus, Wisdom Program in Diocese of Evansville, Santa Claus Museum and Village and she sits on the executive advisory council at the Sisters of St. Benedict. Koch also oversees the Patricia Koch Family Education Endowment which offers financial assistance to students attending Reitz Memorial High School and Mater Dei High School.

Local man awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash

“Pat Koch is a Southern Indiana powerhouse who put Santa Claus, Indiana on the map. While her pathway to success has had many turns and detours, the fundamental theme in her life’s work is to serve others,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Pat embraces her fellow Hoosiers with love and kindness. From the countless smiles you will find at Holiday World or the love you feel from each letter she writes to a child who asks Santa Claus for that special gift, Pat is a reason the spirit of Christmas is alive and well and why she deserves Indiana’s highest honor.”

The Sachem is given annually to recognize an individual whose lifetime of excellence and moral virtue that has brought credit and honor to Indiana. Koch is the sixth Sachem honoree named by Gov. Holcomb.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County HS celebrates success with Spirit Walk

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two teams, one school and a giant celebration later, Daviess County High School is recognizing their students’ talents. The school threw a “Spirit Walk” Wednesday afternoon, marking the accomplishments of their Cheer and Dance teams. Both groups saw success and earned awards at state competitions over the weekend. Daviess County Cheerleading […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Martin County commercial turkey farm depopulated

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the farm was located in Daviess County. Since then, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health has issued a corrected press release saying the farm was in Martin County, and that a second flock in Daviess County has not been identified. A corrected version of the story […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Master Naturalist program beginning in Wesselman Woods

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods will begin offering a 12-week program beginning March 2023 for local nature lovers to become state-certified Indiana Master Naturalists. Officials say participants with the program will expand their knowledge on local flora, fauna and ecological processes. Courses will include virtual and practical components and continuing education opportunities will also […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

LOOK: Holiday artwork shown off by EVSC students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — North and Central High School students got imaginative as they sculpted, painted and created holiday themed art for their classes. The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation proudly shared what their students were capable of in a social media post. “The EVSC is certainly full of incredibly talented fine arts students,” part of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New name, ownership for Bud’s Harley-Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The end of an era and the start of something new. After more than 60 years, Bud’s Harley-Davidson on Evansville’s east side has a new owner and a new name. Now known as ‘Evansville Harley-Davidson’, new owner Evan Schipper takes over with deep ties to the motorcycle industry. Schipper entered the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UE commemorates the 45th anniversary of the 1977 plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville marks the 45th anniversary of the 1977 UE plane crash with services honoring those who lost their lives that day. On December 13, 1977, the University of Evansville men’s basketball team boarded a plane at the Evansville Regional Airport to travel to Murfreesboro for a game against […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Finals week interrupted by power outage at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Widespread outages Monday afternoon left many Evansville homes and businesses without electricity. The University of Southern Indiana says these outages caused issues for students and staff during a busy finals week. School officials said they were figuring out workarounds so students could complete their finals. USI issued this statement Monday afternoon: […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Hopkins United’ brings county rivals together

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Two schools with a strong rivalry are putting aside their differences in an act of unity. Hopkins Central and Madisonville North Hopkins basketball teams came together to remember all that was lost during last year’s deadly tornado. At Tuesday night’s game, the student section was full of classmates wearing “Hopkins […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Poll worker accused of electioneering facing consequences

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In Owensboro, a poll worker was accused of electioneering during the most recent Election Day. Officials tell us the accused poll worker will face consequences. Officials tell us the poll worker is going to receive a letter that will state they are not allowed to be a poll worker for the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy