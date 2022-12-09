The driver of a vehicle found on fire Friday morning at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County Hwy. AB was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 9 news release, at 11:27 a.m, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the McFarland Police Department and McFarland Fire and EMS Departments were dispatched to a vehicle on fire on County Hwy. AB at Hwy. 51 in the Town of Dunn.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO