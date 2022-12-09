Read full article on original website
The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin For Sale
CBRE exclusively presents for sale The House on the Rock Inn in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a premium non-branded hotel with indoor waterpark and additional land for development. One of the primary functions of the hotel has been to support the famous House on the...
State Patrol to monitor Beltline traffic beginning Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — There will be an extra set of eyes on the Beltline beginning Wednesday. The Wisconsin State Patrol announced that officers would be monitoring the road for traffic violations alongside other law enforcement agencies in Dane County. Officers will patrol between Middleton and I-39/90. Officials said the goal of the extra officers is not to simply stop or...
Winter Weather Warnings, Snow Emergencies issued ahead of Wednesday night storm
MAUSTON, Wis. — Winter Storm Warnings were issued Wednesday for multiple counties in central Wisconsin ahead of an upcoming storm. Warnings were issued from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for Juneau and Adams Counties, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations between four and eight inches. The City of Lodi declared a snow...
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
Driver found dead in vehicle that crashed into Pecatonica River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lafayette County officials say a Beloit resident is dead after they discovered the vehicle the 73-year-old was driving had crashed into the Pecatonica River. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was called to the scene around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 1900 block of...
One person dead after Hwy. 51 vehicle fire Friday
The driver of a vehicle found on fire Friday morning at the corner of Hwy. 51 and County Hwy. AB was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office Dec. 9 news release, at 11:27 a.m, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the McFarland Police Department and McFarland Fire and EMS Departments were dispatched to a vehicle on fire on County Hwy. AB at Hwy. 51 in the Town of Dunn.
