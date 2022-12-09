Read full article on original website
Lycoming County SPCA looking for holiday help
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Animals at the Lycoming County SPCA hope to be greeted with presents on Christmas Day. The organization is running its annual holiday toy drive. "It can be hard for these guys here because they are kenneled animals, and they have a lot of downtime, so staff and volunteers do everything they can to give them enriching toys," said Melanie Huynh, a volunteer.
SPCA Pets of the week: Winnie and Darcy
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Cat Name: Winnie Little Winnie is eight months old. Born to a feral mother, her mother raised Winnie and her sister, Mary, at the SPCA until they were old enough to live in a foster home. Now the girls are ready...
Adopt a Stocking, how one program is providing shelter animals with necessities
DALLAS,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — Over the last 20 years, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge has been dedicated to caring for animals. Making their shelter a place no animal is too old or unwanted, where they can receive a warm bed and plenty of food, but especially love. For a few...
Berwick Christmas Boulevard returns!
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Berwick's annual Christmas Boulevard is here!. It'll be going on until the end of December. All lights, trees, and characters can be viewed from the comfort of your car. It's said to be the oldest and one of the most beautiful Christmas light shows...
8th annual badges and boots campaigns in support of children with chronic illnesses
Pittston, Luzerne County.( WOLF) — The Pittston Fire House, area first responders from several municipalities along with representatives of the Palermo Heart to Heart Foundation to support children in PA children’s hospitals with serious chronic illnesses. This is the 8th annual badges and boots campaign which helps support...
Maxine — 16 To The Rescue
FORTY FORT, Pa. — After spending the first four years of her life in a puppy mill, Maxine is learning how to really be a dog and a family pet for the first time. The 4-year-old boxer was rescued two weeks ago, and her foster family can already tell she is the perfect pet.
Volunteers Summoned to Columbia County Farm House Fire
BLOOMSBURG – Volunteer crews from several fire departments continue to battle a working structure fire in cold temperatures in Columbia County. East Central Emergency Network (Columbia/Montour 911) said that they received a call around 5am Tuesday for the fire at 98 Church Road in Main Township, Columbia County. Firefighters...
Tipsy Turtle in Swoyersville closing permanently
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 15 years, The Tipsy Turtle Pub on Owen Street will be closing its doors at the end of the month. According to owner of the Tipsy Turtle, they will be permanently closing the Owen Street location on December 30. They say the reason for closing is due to labor […]
Salute to First Responders: Fire Department providing service to others for assistance
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — FOX56 continues to highlight the men and women who go above and beyond in public safety with our monthly series "Salute to First Responders." This month, FOX56’S Taylor Whartnaby checked in with the Hanover Township Fire Department who have been going above and...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans. They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather. The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in […]
Family-owned, Lancaster-based cafe and bakery coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A family-owned cafe and bakery named Mill 72 is soon opening a new location in Lebanon County. Mill 72, established back in 2018, officially opened its first location in Manheim in February 2019, according to co-owner of Mill 72 Brian Miller. The cafe and bakery’s...
Funeral services announced for fallen firefighters
Funeral arrangements have been announced for two fallen firefighters who died in the line of duty. 36-year-old Assistant Chief Zachary Paris and 59-year-old Firefighter Marvin Gruber both served The Community Fire Company of New Tripoli in Lehigh County. They died on Wednesday, December 7 while responding to a 3-alarm house fire in the 1100 block of Clamtown Road, in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
Additional charges filed for woman who stole holiday blow mold decorations
Lycoming County, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a woman who was arrested earlier this month for stealing and selling more than 60 holiday blow mold decorations. Lane E. Sarcinella, 40, of South Williamsport, was charged Tuesday for stealing $450 of vintage holiday blow mold decorations from a woman's yard in Linden the evening of Nov. 29. The blow molds, which were taken from a home on Jamison Street, have since been recovered and returned to the owner, state police at Montoursville say....
Restaurant closings: These eateries bid farewell to central Pa. in 2022
Fallout from the pandemic continues to hurt the central Pennsylvania restaurant industry. While some new establishments opened, a rash of closings in 2022 included neighborhood bars, favorite diners and ethnic establishments. It was a year marked by a seismic shift. In some cases, restaurants traded hands as some owners bowed...
One dead, three displaced by Nanticoke fire
NANTICOKE — A fire that broke out inside a Union Street residence in Nanticoke on Saturday left one dead and three displaced, according to the Nanticoke City Fire Department. A news release posted to the department’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon detailed the incident, to which firefighters from Nanticoke,...
Anti-ice trucks to travel across several counties throughout the day
Montoursville, Pa. — In preparation for Thursday's winter weather, PennDOT will be pre-treating high-traffic roads in several counties. Anti-icing trucks will be spraying a wet salt brine solution on road surfaces. Roads in Snyder County were treated on Tuesday. Today, PennDOT is treating roads in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties. Salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to brine tanks on PennDOT trucks. All salt...
Tipsy Turtle on Owen Street in Swoyersville to close its doors on Dec. 30th
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Tipsy Turtle Owen Street Pub in Swoyersville will be permanently closing down due to labor shortages and personal health issues. But the pub will still be operating its Market Street, Jenkins Township location-- and will still raise funds for the Make Life Count Charity.
Home explodes after contractor hits gas line in Dauphin County, officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – Authorities in Susquehanna Township said some people are allowed to go back into their homes after an explosion injured two people, explaining that the situation has been stabilized. A gas explosion at a house in Susquehanna Township around...
Damaged Pa. church in race to be repaired ahead of first big snowstorm
WILLIAMSPORT – Members of the Greenview Alliance Church in Lycoming County are praying the winter storm forecast for later this week does not bring a lot of precipitation. In fact, no snow until well into January would suit them fine. That’s because of concerns raised by engineers that snow could cause a collapse of the roof over the sanctuary of their 35-year-old church along Warrensville Road in Loyalsock Twp., east of Williamsport.
