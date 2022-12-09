NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Cat Name: Winnie Little Winnie is eight months old. Born to a feral mother, her mother raised Winnie and her sister, Mary, at the SPCA until they were old enough to live in a foster home. Now the girls are ready...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO