98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

A Parade Of Lights Is Coming To Eastern Iowa

Around the holidays you see Christmas lights everywhere but what if you didn't have to go searching for them? What if you could just follow a map that has some of the best lighting displays in Eastern Iowa?. Something new involving Christmas lights is coming to Cedar Rapids and there...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
homegrowniowan.com

West African restaurant makes move in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s definitely not another fast-food joint. Tee’s Liberian Dish uses totally fresh ingredients in its authentic West African cuisine, making the resulting meals worth the wait. The locally owned restaurant opened Dec. 5, 2022, in its new location at 529 Fifth Ave. SE,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

45 Years After First Opening, Cookie Company Opens in Corridor

I'm really sorry if that picture immediately made you hungry. It did the same thing to me. If you're a cookie connoisseur, you've probably been seeking them out on family vacations for years. And now a third Iowa location is coming, right here in the Corridor. Great American Cookies is on its way. Go ahead, and grab a virtual bite of the Kitchen Sink Cookie (above) or the Pumpkin Spice Cookie (below) and let's forge ahead.
CORALVILLE, IA
WQAD

Iowa football transfer portal tracker

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Nov. 29. This tracker will be updated with new information as it's released. The NCAA transfer portal is in full effect, with new rules that enable student-athletes to transfer schools with immediate eligibility for the following season. Since...
IOWA CITY, IA
104.5 KDAT

$2M Cedar Rapids House For Sale Much More Than a Home [PHOTOS]

You've heard the saying 'a home is more than a house.' That's never more true than with this Cedar Rapids property for sale. Perhaps it's the fact that so many of us love the television show 'Yellowstone,' and its wide open spaces and beautiful scenery, but more people than ever seem to be craving more space to live. I'm not necessarily talking about gigantic houses, although to each their own. No, I'm talking about opportunities to get outdoors and just relax, with enough space to do it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
The Spun

Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department

Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant explosion in Marengo could cost around $80,000. Program in central Iowa trains reserve sheriff’s deputies as paramedics. Updated: 2 hours ago. A pilot program in central Iowa...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa

Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Soul Food Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

This morning, the Cedar Rapids restaurant Vivian's Soul Food made a sad announcement on Facebook. After six years in business, the eatery has permanently closed its doors. The announcement reads:. "Unfortunately, COVID followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
247Sports

Cade McNamara reflects on Michigan football career, transfer to Iowa

Former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara sees his transfer to Iowa as a personal show-me moment, a chance to prove to others he's got what it takes to win a Big Ten Championship at another program. "It’s probably definitely been my highest high and lowest low within like a 12-month period,"...
ANN ARBOR, MI
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

