Peggy L. VanMeter, 85
Peggy L. VanMeter, age 85, of Leitchfield, KY, entered eternal rest Thursday, December 08, 2022. She was born in Larue County, KY, on November 29, 1937 the daughter of the late Clyde Estill and Edna Meredith Hazelwood. She was united in marriage to Floyd J. VanMeter on June 4, 1955 and shared her life with him for 45 years, prior to his death on August 17, 2000. She retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1993 after 31 years of service.
Eva Sue Justis, 45
Eva Sue Justis, age 45, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Saturday, (December 10, 2022) at Grayson Nursing and Rehab in Leitchfield. She was born on January 31, 1977 in Ohio County, KY, the daughter of Peggy Salmon Embry and the late Vernon Embry. A friend to everyone she met, Eva...
GCSO raises over $13k for family of Grayson Co. boy suffering from cancer
November was proclaimed “No Shave November” by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Leitchfield Police Department as the agencies raised money for a local nine-year-old child with cancer. At the beginning of November, Sheriff Norman Chaffins said deputies and LPD officers would donate $5 per day to...
Carl Gene King, 77
Carl Gene King, age 77, of Caneyville, KY, passed away on Saturday, December, 10, 2022. He was born on February 22, 1945 in Caneyville, the son of the late Robert and Bertie King. Carl had three loves: God, family, and work. He was a member of the Caneyville Christian Church,...
Scammers using Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number to further financial con
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam where the perpetrator uses the sheriff’s office phone number to con people out of money. “The latest scam … is that you receive a phone call from someone stating that you owe money and tell you that the next phone call you receive will be from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.
Dawn Lynn Waggoner Boyer, 60
Dawn Lynn Waggoner Boyer, age 60, of Leitchfield, passed away, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was born, December 16, 1961, in Louisville, to the late, David and Helen Streagle Waggoner. She was a caregiver all her life. Dawn loved raising flowers, gardening, bird watching and playing music and was devoted to her family.
LaRue Co. man killed in head-on collision
A LaRue County man has been killed in a two-vehicle accident in Buffalo. Kentucky State Police responded to the wreck Monday afternoon at approximately 5:00 near the intersection of Malcomb Drive and Greensburg Road (Hwy 61). Police said the preliminary investigation revealed a 1995 Ford Escort, being driven by 41-year-old...
Dense fog causes Grayson Co. juvenile to miss stop sign, travel down embankment
Dense fog caused a Grayson County juvenile to drive down an embankment at the intersection of the William Thomason Byway and Brandenburg Road. Friday night at approximately 11:00, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the crash and found the female juvenile, driving a Toyota Camry, had traveled through the stop sign as she drove north on the bypass, crossed Brandenburg Road and traveled down an embankment.
Stella Faye Clemons, 74
Stella Faye Clemons, age 74, of Leitchfield, passed away, Monday, December 12, 2022, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. She retired as a supervisor for the Kentucky Cabinet of Child Protective Services. She was an avid reader and loved the French language, which was very fluent in and taught. She...
Gary Wayne “Ziggy” Downs, 58
Gary Wayne “Ziggy” Downs, age 58, passed away, Monday, December 12, 2022. He was born December 21, 1963, in Hardin County, to the late, Joseph and Elizabeth O’Bryant Downs. He is survived by two sisters and two brothers, Cathy (Gary) Coogle, Mike (Rose) Downs, Kevin (Elaine) Downs...
Cain selected Leitchfield PD Officer of the Year, Harrell wins DUI Enforcement Award
The Leitchfield Police Department recently announced the winners of the agency’s officer of the year and DUI enforcement awards. Selected 2022 Leitchfield PD Officer of the Year was nine-year veteran Eugene Cain. The award was voted on by Cain’s co-workers and recognizes his exemplary police work in 2022.
Butler Co. man arrested after police find drugs in backpack
A Butler County man has been arrested on drug charges after a search of his backpack. Monday morning, Morgantown officers were on routine patrol when police made contact a male and female entering the woods on Boat Factory Road across from Ace Hardware. “Officers have been keeping a close eye...
45 minute high-speed pursuit begins in parking lot of KSP Post 4, ends in arrest of man on fleeing, drug trafficking charges
A high-speed pursuit began that began at Kentucky State Police Post 4 headquarters ended in the arrest of an Elizabethtown man on fleeing and drug trafficking charges. Monday morning, 18-year-old Qua’Darrius Skillman was in a Kia Forte in the parking lot of KSP Post 4 headquarters in Elizabethtown as a friend was inside being interviewed, according to a report by The News-Enterprise.
