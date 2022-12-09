Peggy L. VanMeter, age 85, of Leitchfield, KY, entered eternal rest Thursday, December 08, 2022. She was born in Larue County, KY, on November 29, 1937 the daughter of the late Clyde Estill and Edna Meredith Hazelwood. She was united in marriage to Floyd J. VanMeter on June 4, 1955 and shared her life with him for 45 years, prior to his death on August 17, 2000. She retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 1993 after 31 years of service.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO